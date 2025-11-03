From Chak De! India, Mary Kom To Dangal: How Bollywood Celebrates Women In Sports
Hindi cinema has long shown women's courage in sports through films like Chak De! India, Mary Kom, Saina, Shabaash Mithu, and Dangal.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hindi cinema has often found inspiration in real-life heroes. Some of the most engaging stories in the film are those of women who did much more than win medals in sport. From the hockey field in Chak De! India to the wrestling arena in Dangal, films like these acknowledge and celebrate women overcoming stereotypes and cultural pressures to make history.
For years, and for decades, films about sport in India focused on the male athlete. In the past 20 years, it is pleasing to finally see films making the lens turn to women athletes overcoming odds in sport and flying the flag for the country. The stories are not only about medals and achievements, but stories of grit, perseverance and the power of dreams.
Chak De! India
Even in 2007, Chak De! India was ground-breaking. Directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, a former men's hockey player, tasked with coaching the Indian women's team.
Kabir Khan's journey from disgrace to redemption mirrors that of his players, each fighting personal and societal challenges. The team of 16 women from different states, languages, and mindsets had to learn unity before they could win. The film's tagline, "There's only one cry in the field – Chak De India!" became a national anthem of empowerment. It encouraged many young women to participate in sports and brought hockey back into the mainstream discussion.
The film's impact reached well beyond the cinema, and even now it is easy to remember the "Sattar Minute" locker-room speech, which is one of the most iconic motivational scenes in Bollywood history.
Mary Kom
In 2014, Bollywood paid homage to the boxing great Mary Kom with a biographical film starring Priyanka Chopra. The film, Mary Kom, was directed by Omung Kumar and tells the story of a young woman from Manipur who overcame poverty and patriarchy to become a world champion. The film depicts Kom's struggles in convincing her family to allow her to train, combatting substantial prejudice against female boxers, and balancing motherhood with her burgeoning career. Chopra's engaging performance was widely praised and the film had commercial success.
Plus, Mary Kom became inspirational to many Indian women. It became more than just a sports film that showed, even in the face of rare success in women's sport in India, it can be done.
Saina
In 2021, Amole Gupte brought badminton star Saina Nehwal's journey from a one-horse town to world number one to the big screen in Saina. It showed Parineeti Chopra demonstrating the physical demands in her training, mental challenges and emotional highs and lows in Saina's training and playing career, and her rise to success as a badminton player. The film revealed Saina's relentless passion for success to the top, her parent's sacrifices to let her realise her dream, and the intense mental and physical discipline for success.
The film received mixed reviews, but the theme of dedication, determination and family support had broad appeal. Saina remains an inspiration for the young badminton players across the country.
Shabaash Mithu
In 2022, Taapsee Pannu recounted the story of Mithali Raj, the most successful female cricketer in India, in Shabaash Mithu. Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film details Raj's development from prodigy to captain with record breaking statistics. It examined her battles with gender discrimination, invisibility, and directing an organisation that was often invisible to fans and sponsorship bodies. The film's tagline, "The unheard story of women in blue," summed up the story.
While the film may have failed in the box office, it served an important value in documenting the hard work of India's women cricketers, who fought for respect long before they won trophies.
Dangal
If one film managed to dramatically change the way India looked at women's sports, it was Dangal (2016). Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan, the film chronicled the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, who turned his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat into champions. Aamir Khan's transformation into the strict but loving father, alongside the performances of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, were unforgettable.
Dangal not only became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, but it also broke records in China, earning over Rs 2,000 crore worldwide. Its success demonstrated that stories about women athletes need an audience. More importantly, Dangal challenged established gender roles. It taught young girls they could dream beyond the domestic sphere, and fathers that they could be their daughters' biggest fans.
Film as a Tool for Social Change
These films do more than entertain. They push back against stereotypes, motivate real-world change, and create opportunities for the next generation of athletes. From Chak De! India's fictional hockey heroes to Dangal's real-life wrestlers, Bollywood is still pulling women's stories from the periphery to center stage.