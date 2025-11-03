ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Chak De! India, Mary Kom To Dangal: How Bollywood Celebrates Women In Sports

Hyderabad: Hindi cinema has often found inspiration in real-life heroes. Some of the most engaging stories in the film are those of women who did much more than win medals in sport. From the hockey field in Chak De! India to the wrestling arena in Dangal, films like these acknowledge and celebrate women overcoming stereotypes and cultural pressures to make history.

For years, and for decades, films about sport in India focused on the male athlete. In the past 20 years, it is pleasing to finally see films making the lens turn to women athletes overcoming odds in sport and flying the flag for the country. The stories are not only about medals and achievements, but stories of grit, perseverance and the power of dreams.

Chak De! India

Even in 2007, Chak De! India was ground-breaking. Directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, a former men's hockey player, tasked with coaching the Indian women's team.

Kabir Khan's journey from disgrace to redemption mirrors that of his players, each fighting personal and societal challenges. The team of 16 women from different states, languages, and mindsets had to learn unity before they could win. The film's tagline, "There's only one cry in the field – Chak De India!" became a national anthem of empowerment. It encouraged many young women to participate in sports and brought hockey back into the mainstream discussion.

The film's impact reached well beyond the cinema, and even now it is easy to remember the "Sattar Minute" locker-room speech, which is one of the most iconic motivational scenes in Bollywood history.

Mary Kom

In 2014, Bollywood paid homage to the boxing great Mary Kom with a biographical film starring Priyanka Chopra. The film, Mary Kom, was directed by Omung Kumar and tells the story of a young woman from Manipur who overcame poverty and patriarchy to become a world champion. The film depicts Kom's struggles in convincing her family to allow her to train, combatting substantial prejudice against female boxers, and balancing motherhood with her burgeoning career. Chopra's engaging performance was widely praised and the film had commercial success.