From Banners To Bengaluru Metro: Yash Fever Takes Over Ahead Of His Birthday
Ahead of Yash's January 8 birthday, Bengaluru is prepping up for a massive celebration, while excitement builds around his upcoming film Toxic.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 6, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: With Yash's birthday just two days away, Bengaluru is already in celebration mode. Across the city, fans have put up huge banners, posters and cut-outs to mark the occasion. From busy roads to metro stations, birthday wishes for the Rocking Star are hard to miss. Every year his birthday feels like a festival, and this time the excitement seems even bigger.
Social media is flooded with videos and pictures from across Bengaluru, with the city getting decked with the actor's cut-outs. Metros are being styled with Yash's posters with messages written for him. Fans are all pumped to mark the special day with a bigger celebration this year. And to add to it, there is massive buzz around his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.
The makers have been unveiling first look posters of many key characters from the film in the past weeks. Today, the makers dropped the first look poster of Rukmini Vasanth from the film. She playes the role of Mellisa in the Yash starrer.
The Incredible Poster Game of #ToxicTheMovie finally ended.— KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) January 6, 2026
TBH #Yash cooked with posters🥶🥵
Which was your Favourite poster?? pic.twitter.com/WU6BK42IKl
The film will mark his grand return to the big screens after the highly succesful films of KGF series. Toxic is all set to hit the theatres on on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid. The much-anticipated film is set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.
TOXIC: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups unveils #RukminiVasanth’s first look as Mellisa.— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 6, 2026
On 8 January- ROCKING STAR #Yash Birthday- Brace Yourself for something bombastic..🔥
After the all-time blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, Yash returns with Toxic, set for a grand theatrical release on… pic.twitter.com/nKWlkeIyFP
The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. It is being shot in Kannada and English and will release in several Indian languages. Earlier, the makers had shared the first looks of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, igniting buzz around the film's cast and theme.
The hype around #Yash’s #TOXIC is on another level 🔥— Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) January 6, 2026
Strong enough to dominate Dhurandhar 2 in a clash.
After the storm of KGF 2, Yash is ready to unleash the same madness again.
Seeing TOXIC’s buzz, a postponement of #Dhurandhar 2 won’t be shocking.
One truth remains… pic.twitter.com/GLsG9lZ62Q
With the rocking star's birthday in just two days, fans of the actor can expect a major reveal from the film, adding to the celebrations.
