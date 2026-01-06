ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Banners To Bengaluru Metro: Yash Fever Takes Over Ahead Of His Birthday

Social media is flooded with videos and pictures from across Bengaluru, with the city getting decked with the actor's cut-outs. Metros are being styled with Yash's posters with messages written for him. Fans are all pumped to mark the special day with a bigger celebration this year. And to add to it, there is massive buzz around his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.

Hyderabad: With Yash's birthday just two days away, Bengaluru is already in celebration mode. Across the city, fans have put up huge banners, posters and cut-outs to mark the occasion. From busy roads to metro stations, birthday wishes for the Rocking Star are hard to miss. Every year his birthday feels like a festival, and this time the excitement seems even bigger.

The makers have been unveiling first look posters of many key characters from the film in the past weeks. Today, the makers dropped the first look poster of Rukmini Vasanth from the film. She playes the role of Mellisa in the Yash starrer.

The film will mark his grand return to the big screens after the highly succesful films of KGF series. Toxic is all set to hit the theatres on on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid. The much-anticipated film is set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas. It is being shot in Kannada and English and will release in several Indian languages. Earlier, the makers had shared the first looks of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, igniting buzz around the film's cast and theme.

With the rocking star's birthday in just two days, fans of the actor can expect a major reveal from the film, adding to the celebrations.