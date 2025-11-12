From Baalveer Returns To Baramulla: Child Actor Arista Mehta On Growing Up In Front Of The Camera
Arista talks about her journey from Shimla to films, shooting in Kashmir, working with veterans, and her dream to work with Shah Rukh Khan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Puja Mishra
At an age when most teenagers are still figuring out their future, Arista has already built an impressive career in television and films. The young actor, who recently starred in the supernatural horror-thriller Baramulla, spoke to ETV Bharat in a candid chat about her journey, her love for the mountains, and her dreams for the future.
Arista's performance in Baramulla has received glowing reviews, and she's both humble and grateful for it. "When I first saw the film, it was overwhelming," she said, adding, "I was very young when we shot it, so I didn't fully understand the story back then. But seeing it now, it feels magical. It came out even better than I imagined."
Born and raised in Shimla, Arista moved to Mumbai about six years ago with her family. Acting wasn't her first plan: "My dad shifted his business here, and that's how I came to Mumbai. Then I started auditioning and slowly fell in love with acting." She started her journey with TV shows like Baalveer Returns and Decoupled on Netflix. It was while filming Decoupled that she realised acting was more than just fun and "maybe this is what I want to do for the rest of my life."
Talking about her experience shooting Baramulla in Kashmir, Arista said it felt like home as she hails from Shimla. She said, "Kashmir reminded me of home. We were there for a month, exploring snow-covered streets and cute cafes. It was beautiful."
Although Baramulla had eerie themes, Arista laughed off the idea of ghosts. "I don't believe in ghosts to be scared of them," she said, adding, "But yes, we were shooting in an old wooden house, and it made strange noises at night. Some people on set were scared, I just found it funny."
She also shared how she prepared for her emotional role as Noori. "We worked on her backstory. She was bullied as a child and grew up underconfident. I had to reflect that in her mannerisms and dialect," she explained. Arista credits co-stars Manav Kaul and Bhasha Sumbli for being kind and supportive as "they helped a lot during tough scenes."
Outside acting, Arista is just like any teenager. "I love baking... cookies, cakes - anything. I even baked a cake for my mom's birthday," she reveals with excitement. She admits balancing studies and work is tough but tries to give 100 percent to each. "When exams come, I stop working for two months and focus only on studies," she says.
Looking ahead, Arista hopes to explore new genres: "I really want to do comedy next. So far, my roles have been serious, but I'd love to do something light and fun." And her dream co-stars? "Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt," she replies without skipping a beat.
Read More