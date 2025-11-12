ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Baalveer Returns To Baramulla: Child Actor Arista Mehta On Growing Up In Front Of The Camera

Young Star Arista on Baramulla and Acting Dreams ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Puja Mishra At an age when most teenagers are still figuring out their future, Arista has already built an impressive career in television and films. The young actor, who recently starred in the supernatural horror-thriller Baramulla, spoke to ETV Bharat in a candid chat about her journey, her love for the mountains, and her dreams for the future. Arista's performance in Baramulla has received glowing reviews, and she's both humble and grateful for it. "When I first saw the film, it was overwhelming," she said, adding, "I was very young when we shot it, so I didn't fully understand the story back then. But seeing it now, it feels magical. It came out even better than I imagined." Born and raised in Shimla, Arista moved to Mumbai about six years ago with her family. Acting wasn't her first plan: "My dad shifted his business here, and that's how I came to Mumbai. Then I started auditioning and slowly fell in love with acting." She started her journey with TV shows like Baalveer Returns and Decoupled on Netflix. It was while filming Decoupled that she realised acting was more than just fun and "maybe this is what I want to do for the rest of my life."