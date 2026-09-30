ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Avatar To Ramayana: Who Is Terry Notary, Hollywood Coach Training Ranbir Kapoor For Rama?

Hyderabad: Ramayana: The Rise of the Legend is nearing its release date. Ahead of the release, the makers are sharing promotional material that offers a glimpse into what went behind making the epic. In the latest BTS video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen preparing for his role as Lord Rama, while Hollywood movement coach and stunt expert Terry Notary is seen training the actor.

Notary is an American actor, stunt coordinator, stunt double and movement coach who has spent nearly two decades working in Hollywood. He is particularly known for helping actors develop the physicality, movement and body language needed for demanding roles. His work often goes beyond conventional action choreography, focusing on how a character walks, stands, reacts and moves.

But who is Terry Notary, and why does his involvement matter to Ramayana?

His Hollywood credits include some of the industry's biggest fantasy, science-fiction and action films. Notary worked on James Cameron's Avatar as the movement coach for the Na'vi. He later became closely associated with the Planet of the Apes reboot series, where movement played a crucial role in bringing the ape characters to life. He was also part of Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy and worked on The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn. His credits further include Kong: Skull Island and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, where he played Cull Obsidian through motion-capture performance.

Ramayana: The Rise of the Legend (Photo: ANI)

For Ramayana, his expertise has been used in a very different setting. Notary has trained Ranbir for the physical aspects of playing Rama, including movement, body language and action preparation. The BTS footage shows him working with Ranbir on his walk, posture, use of the bow and handling of weapons.

Ramayana: The Rise of the Legend (Photo: ANI)

For a character as deeply familiar to Indian audiences as Rama, these details carry particular importance. The makers are attempting to create a physical presence that feels dignified and powerful without making Rama look like a conventional action hero. Ranbir spoke about working with Notary in the BTS video and described the coming together of Indian and international talent as one of the exciting parts of making the film.

Ramayana: The Rise of the Legend (Photo: ANI)

"I think another exciting thing that I witnessed while filming this epic was how Namit Malhotra (producer) got the best of the East and the best of the West to come together with a single belief of the telling of the Ramayana," Ranbir said. Talking about his training, the actor added, "I had the good fortune of training under him for body language, for movement." Ranbir also highlighted Notary's belief in the story: "Because I saw it in Terry Notary's intention that he believed in the Ramayana, he believed in the story."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Producer Namit Malhotra has brought together Indian and international talent for the ambitious two-part adaptation. The first part, Ramayana: The Rise of the Legend, is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali 2026, with the second part planned for Diwali 2027. The films are set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with a worldwide IMAX release.