From Atlee To Sandeep Reddy Vanga: South Directors Who Took Over Bollywood With Blockbuster Hits
South Indian filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Atlee and others successfully crossed into Bollywood, blending regional storytelling with Hindi cinema and delivering major hits.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 8, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Indian filmmakers have played a crucial role in reshaping Bollywood over the years. By bringing fresh storytelling styles, technical scale and mass appeal, many directors from the South have successfully bridged regional cinema with Hindi films. Filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Atlee, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, A. R. Murugadoss, Ram Gopal Varma and Priyadarshan have all delivered notable Hindi hits, leaving a lasting impact on Bollywood's commercial and creative landscape.
Mani Ratnam
Few filmmakers command the respect that Mani Ratnam enjoys across industries. Known for his layered narratives and strong characters, the director made a successful crossover into Hindi cinema with films that blended artistic depth with mainstream appeal. His film Dil Se (1998), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, offered a poetic love story set against a political backdrop.
He followed it with Yuva (2004), a multi-narrative drama that explored youth and politics, and Guru (2007), loosely inspired by business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani. These films showcased Ratnam's ability to bring nuance to Bollywood storytelling. Even though Raavan failed at the box office, his influence on Hindi cinema remains strong, particularly in terms of visual storytelling and character-driven narratives.
Atlee
A relatively recent entrant into Bollywood, Atlee quickly made his mark with Jawan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan. Known for his massy storytelling and high-energy filmmaking, Atlee blended social commentary with commercial elements in the film. Jawan went on to become one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema, proving that South Indian sensibilities could seamlessly merge with Bollywood's scale. The massive blockbuster also earned Shah Rukh Khan his first National Award.
Before his Hindi debut, Atlee had already delivered major Tamil hits like Theri, Mersal and Bigil. His success in Bollywood demonstrated the growing acceptance of larger-than-life narratives and emotionally charged mass entertainers.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga carved his space in Bollywood with intense and polarising storytelling. After gaining attention with his Telugu film Arjun Reddy, he directed its Hindi remake Kabir Singh (2019), starring Shahid Kapoor. Despite controversy over its themes, the film turned out to be a huge box-office success.
Vanga strengthened his position further with Animal (2023), starring Ranbir Kapoor. His films often feature flawed protagonists and raw emotional arcs, making them stand out from conventional Bollywood narratives. His bold style has sparked debate, but there is no denying his strong commercial pull.
A. R. Murugadoss
A. R. Murugadoss made a powerful entry into Bollywood with Ghajini (2008), starring Aamir Khan. The film, a remake of his own Tamil project, became India's first Rs 100 crore grosser and changed the dynamics of commercial Hindi cinema. Murugadoss followed it up with Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), starring Akshay Kumar, another successful remake of his Tamil film Thuppakki. Known for blending action with emotion, Murugadoss brought a slick, high-octane style to Bollywood. His storytelling often combines strong social messaging with gripping narratives.
Ram Gopal Varma
Ram Gopal Varma was among the earliest South Indian filmmakers to leave a deep mark in Bollywood. He redefined crime dramas with films like Satya (1998), Company (2002) and Sarkar (2005). His gritty depiction of the Mumbai underworld introduced realism to Hindi cinema. Varma also directed Rangeela (1995), a romantic drama that became popular for its fresh narrative and music. His films influenced a generation of filmmakers and changed the way crime stories were told in Bollywood.
Priyadarshan
Priyadarshan's contribution to Bollywood has been immense, especially in the comedy genre. He adapted several Malayalam hits into Hindi blockbusters. Films like Hera Pheri (2000), Hungama (2003), Garam Masala (2005) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) became cult classics. He also showcased his versatility with films like Virasat (1997). Priyadarshan's ability to balance humour, emotion and strong storytelling helped him build a long-lasting career in Hindi cinema. Priyadarshan is now set to return with Bhooth Bangla featuring Akshay Kumar, marking his comeback to the genre.
Beyond these directors, several other South Indian filmmakers have also contributed to Bollywood's evolution. Filmmakers like Prabhu Deva delivered mass entertainers such as Wanted and Rowdy Rathore, while S. S. Rajamouli influenced the Hindi market through pan-India successes like Baahubali and RRR. Directors like Shankar also made an impact with big-budget spectacles. Together, these filmmakers have strengthened the cultural exchange between regional cinema and Bollywood, proving that storytelling transcends language barriers.