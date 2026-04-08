ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Atlee To Sandeep Reddy Vanga: South Directors Who Took Over Bollywood With Blockbuster Hits

Hyderabad: South Indian filmmakers have played a crucial role in reshaping Bollywood over the years. By bringing fresh storytelling styles, technical scale and mass appeal, many directors from the South have successfully bridged regional cinema with Hindi films. Filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Atlee, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, A. R. Murugadoss, Ram Gopal Varma and Priyadarshan have all delivered notable Hindi hits, leaving a lasting impact on Bollywood's commercial and creative landscape.

Mani Ratnam

Few filmmakers command the respect that Mani Ratnam enjoys across industries. Known for his layered narratives and strong characters, the director made a successful crossover into Hindi cinema with films that blended artistic depth with mainstream appeal. His film Dil Se (1998), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, offered a poetic love story set against a political backdrop.

He followed it with Yuva (2004), a multi-narrative drama that explored youth and politics, and Guru (2007), loosely inspired by business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani. These films showcased Ratnam's ability to bring nuance to Bollywood storytelling. Even though Raavan failed at the box office, his influence on Hindi cinema remains strong, particularly in terms of visual storytelling and character-driven narratives.

Atlee

A relatively recent entrant into Bollywood, Atlee quickly made his mark with Jawan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan. Known for his massy storytelling and high-energy filmmaking, Atlee blended social commentary with commercial elements in the film. Jawan went on to become one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema, proving that South Indian sensibilities could seamlessly merge with Bollywood's scale. The massive blockbuster also earned Shah Rukh Khan his first National Award.

Before his Hindi debut, Atlee had already delivered major Tamil hits like Theri, Mersal and Bigil. His success in Bollywood demonstrated the growing acceptance of larger-than-life narratives and emotionally charged mass entertainers.