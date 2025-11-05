From Anushka To Athiya: Bollywood Beauties Who Found Love With Indian Cricketers
On Virat Kohli's 37th birthday, we celebrate Bollywood actresses who married cricketers from Anushka Sharma to Athiya Shetty proving cricket and cinema share special bond.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood and cricket are a match made in heaven. Over the years, several actresses have fallen in love with Indian cricketers, creating some of the most loved power couples. As Virat Kohli celebrates his 37th birthday on November 5, 2025, we celebrate not just his achievements on the field but also the beautiful bond he shares with Anushka Sharma. Together, they lead the list of cricket-meets-cinema couples who continue to win hearts.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a dreamy Italian wedding in 2017. The two met in 2013 during a TV commercial shoot and began dating soon after. After four years of a low-key relationship, they got married in Tuscany on December 11, 2017. The couple now has two children daughter Vamika (born 2021) and son Akaay (born 2024).
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's 2023 wedding was a perfect blend of elegance and tradition. They met through a mutual friend in 2019 and kept their relationship private for years. The couple tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23, 2023. They welcomed their daughter Evaarah Vipula Rahul in March 2024.
Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra got married in 2015 in Punjab. Their love story began when Harbhajan saw her in a music video. After years of dating, they tied the knot in a grand wedding. The couple has two children: daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha (born 2016) and son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha (born 2021).
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's 2016 wedding was a celebration of love and tradition. The two met at a friend's party and Yuvraj's persistence paid off. They got engaged in November 2015 and married the following year. The couple is blessed with two children son Orion (born 2022) and daughter Aura (born 2023).
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore
The union of royalty and Bollywood, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore's marriage in 1968 remains iconic. The Nawab of Pataudi and the glamorous actress tied the knot on December 27, 1968. They have three children Saif, Saba, and Soha Ali Khan. Mansoor Ali Khan passed away in 2011, but their love story continues to inspire generations.
