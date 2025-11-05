ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Anushka To Athiya: Bollywood Beauties Who Found Love With Indian Cricketers

Hyderabad: Bollywood and cricket are a match made in heaven. Over the years, several actresses have fallen in love with Indian cricketers, creating some of the most loved power couples. As Virat Kohli celebrates his 37th birthday on November 5, 2025, we celebrate not just his achievements on the field but also the beautiful bond he shares with Anushka Sharma. Together, they lead the list of cricket-meets-cinema couples who continue to win hearts.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a dreamy Italian wedding in 2017. The two met in 2013 during a TV commercial shoot and began dating soon after. After four years of a low-key relationship, they got married in Tuscany on December 11, 2017. The couple now has two children daughter Vamika (born 2021) and son Akaay (born 2024).

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's 2023 wedding was a perfect blend of elegance and tradition. They met through a mutual friend in 2019 and kept their relationship private for years. The couple tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23, 2023. They welcomed their daughter Evaarah Vipula Rahul in March 2024.