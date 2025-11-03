ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu To Mammootty: Celebs Hail Team India's 'Historic' ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Win

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu praised the players' performance and posted: "What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever…🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament…💥💥💥 And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands for... 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn't contain his joy. He wrote on X, "Jeet gaye!!! India Women Cricket… WORLD CHAMPIONS!! So much pride you have brought for us all."

Hyderabad: The Indian women's cricket team scripted history with their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday. As the women in blue made the nation proud, Bollywood stars flooded social media with love and admiration. The iconic phrase 'Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Kya!' echoed across social media platforms as entertainment icons celebrated this historic triumph.

Ajay Devgn shared, "A night we'll never forget. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!" Abhishek Bachchan added, "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised the players, saying, "From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! What a statement, what a legacy in the making!" Riteish Deshmukh posted an emotional message, writing, "History bows. Daughters rise. This is India's pride forever."

Malayalam superstar Mammootty too took the opportunity to congratulate the players. He wrote, "This triumph is more than a win - it's a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, champions." Anupam Kher celebrated in his own style, writing in Hindi, "Bharat ki jeet!! Bharat Mata ki jai!"

Lyricist Javed Akhtar said, "Girls, you have made all of us proud beyond words." Manoj Bajpayee too chimed in calling the moment "history in the making," while Hrithik Roshan said, "To the beginning of many more… all my love and respect."

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "Our Women in Blue didn't chase glory – they owned it!" Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor shared an emotional post on Instagram, writing, "For decades we heard what 1983 felt like. Thank you girls for giving us our moment!"

Anushka Sharma, who is set to portray cricketer Jhulan Goswami on screen, called it a "momentous achievement," while Vicky Kaushal praised Shafali Verma, saying, "Made the game. Changed the game. What a rockstar!"