From Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu To Mammootty: Celebs Hail Team India's 'Historic' ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Win
Bollywood stars celebrated India's women's cricket team's first-ever ICC World Cup win with heartfelt posts, praising their grit and historic achievement.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 10:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian women's cricket team scripted history with their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday. As the women in blue made the nation proud, Bollywood stars flooded social media with love and admiration. The iconic phrase 'Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Kya!' echoed across social media platforms as entertainment icons celebrated this historic triumph.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn't contain his joy. He wrote on X, "Jeet gaye!!! India Women Cricket… WORLD CHAMPIONS!! So much pride you have brought for us all."
T 5552 - जीत गये !!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 3, 2025
India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !!
So much pride you have brought for us all ..
CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!!
💃🏻💃🏻🕺👏💪
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu praised the players' performance and posted: "What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever…🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament…💥💥💥 And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands for... 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻"
What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever…🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament…💥💥💥 And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands… pic.twitter.com/ImB4IROu4G— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 3, 2025
A night we’ll never forget. Thank you, champions 💙 This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3Qj8SyTCOo— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 2, 2025
Ajay Devgn shared, "A night we'll never forget. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!" Abhishek Bachchan added, "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies."
COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! 💪🏽💙 world champions. Well done ladies.— Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 2, 2025
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised the players, saying, "From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! What a statement, what a legacy in the making!" Riteish Deshmukh posted an emotional message, writing, "History bows. Daughters rise. This is India's pride forever."
From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! 🔥 What a statement, what a legacy in the making! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/heNs64pbxF— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 2, 2025
Malayalam superstar Mammootty too took the opportunity to congratulate the players. He wrote, "This triumph is more than a win - it's a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, champions." Anupam Kher celebrated in his own style, writing in Hindi, "Bharat ki jeet!! Bharat Mata ki jai!"
Congratulations to our incredible Women’s #TeamIndia ! You’ve made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it’s a story of spirit, resilience, and belief.— Mammootty (@mammukka) November 2, 2025
Proud of you, Champions 🇮🇳👏#TeamIndia #WomenInBlue #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/exbHXSNonR
हमारी चोरियाँ, छोरों से क़ौम है क्या ? History bows. Daughters rise.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 2, 2025
This is India’s pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country’s consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India !! Great victory by Team India ….… pic.twitter.com/u3KnE3TzX4
Lyricist Javed Akhtar said, "Girls, you have made all of us proud beyond words." Manoj Bajpayee too chimed in calling the moment "history in the making," while Hrithik Roshan said, "To the beginning of many more… all my love and respect."
Congratulations and thank you our cricket team . Girls you have made all of us proud beyond words .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) November 2, 2025
जीत…..जीत…. जीत… भारत की जीत!! भारत माता की जय! वंदे मातरम्! ❤️❤️❤️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #WorldChampions #India #IndianWomensCricketTeam #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/2XwPHuhlBv— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 2, 2025
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "Our Women in Blue didn't chase glory – they owned it!" Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor shared an emotional post on Instagram, writing, "For decades we heard what 1983 felt like. Thank you girls for giving us our moment!"
Sweat. Spirit. Grit. Sheer Heart. And that's how HISTORY got a glow-up!— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 2, 2025
Our Women in Blue didn’t chase glory - they owned it.
For every little girl with a dream, and every single Indian out there, say it loud - WE ARE WORRLDD CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/wQTFKEk4Kr
Anushka Sharma, who is set to portray cricketer Jhulan Goswami on screen, called it a "momentous achievement," while Vicky Kaushal praised Shafali Verma, saying, "Made the game. Changed the game. What a rockstar!"
