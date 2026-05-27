ETV Bharat / entertainment

From AIB Roast To Don 3 Fallout: Five Times Ranveer Singh Landed In Major Controversies

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood's biggest stars. Since his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, he has built a strong filmography with movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and now Dhurandhar. Known for his energy, fashion choices and outspoken personality, Ranveer has always stayed in the spotlight.

But along with blockbuster success came a long list of controversies. From offensive comments and legal complaints to cultural backlash and industry disputes, the actor has often found himself at the centre of public outrage.

The latest controversy around his reported exit from Don 3 has once again put him under intense scrutiny. Here's a look at five times Ranveer Singh made headlines for the wrong reasons.

1. The Don 3 Fallout and FWICE Non-Cooperation Directive

Ranveer Singh's reported exit from Don 3 has become one of the biggest controversies of his career. The film was officially announced in 2023 by Excel Entertainment, with Ranveer stepping into the iconic role previously played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

However, reports later claimed that the actor walked out of the project due to creative differences with the makers. The issue reportedly escalated after producer-director Farhan Akhtar approached the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), alleging that Ranveer exited just weeks before the shoot was scheduled to begin.

According to reports shared during FWICE proceedings, Excel Entertainment had already spent nearly Rs 45 crore on pre-production work. The production team allegedly sought compensation of around Rs 40 crore for losses caused by the sudden exit. FWICE then issued three notices to Ranveer Singh, asking him to appear before the federation and respond to the complaint. When the actor reportedly failed to respond, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against him.

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit later clarified that it was not technically a "ban". However, members associated with the federation were asked not to work on Ranveer Singh's future projects. Ranveer's spokesperson later released a statement saying the actor preferred to maintain silence and believed professional matters should be handled with "dignity and mutual respect".

2. The AIB Knockout Roast Controversy

Back in 2015, Ranveer Singh became part of one of Bollywood's most controversial comedy events - the AIB Knockout Roast. The show featured Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor as roast guests, while Karan Johar hosted the event. Filled with explicit jokes, abusive language and sexual humour, the video quickly went viral after being uploaded online.

While many viewers defended it as edgy comedy, several political groups and activists strongly objected to the content. FIRs were filed against the participants over allegations of obscenity and vulgarity. The controversy became national news and triggered wider debates around freedom of speech, comedy and censorship in India.