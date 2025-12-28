ETV Bharat / entertainment

France's Screen Siren Brigitte Bardot Dies At 91

Portraits of late French actress Brigitte Bardot and flowers are displayed on barriers at the entrance of "La Madrague" house, property of late Brigitte Bardot in Saint-Tropez, southeastern France on December 28, 2025. French film legend Brigitte Bardot died at 91 AFP learnt from Bardot foundation on December 28, 2025. ( AFP )

French film sensation Brigitte Bardot, a symbol of sexual liberation in the 1950s and 1960s who reinvented herself as an animal rights defender and embraced far-right views, died on Sunday aged 91, her foundation said.

She died in her Saint-Tropez home, La Madrague, on the French Riviera.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actor and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," it said in a statement sent to AFP.

The cause of death was not given. But Bardot was briefly hospitalised in October for what her office called a "minor" procedure. Bardot at the time had lambasted "idiot" internet users for speculation that she had died.

Tributes were immediately paid to the star who was known as "BB" in her home country, with President Emmanuel Macron calling her a "legend" of the 20th century.

Born on September 28, 1934 in Paris, Bardot was raised in a well-off traditional Catholic household. Married four times, she had one child, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, with her second husband, actor Jacques Charrier.

Bardot became a global star after appearing in "And God created Woman" in 1956, and went on to appear in about 50 more movies before giving up acting in 1973.

She turned her back on celebrity to look after abandoned animals, saying she was "sick of being beautiful every day".

Far-right leanings

"With her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials (BB), her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, and her face that became Marianne, Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom," Macron wrote on X, referring to the Marianne image used as the female symbol of the French republic.

His tribute, though, made no reference of Bardot's alignment with far-right views in her post-cinema years, which alienated many of her fans.

Bardot was convicted five times for hate speech, mostly about Muslims, but also the inhabitants of the French island of Reunion whom she described as "savages".

A supporter of far-right politician Marine Le Pen, Bardot declared herself "against the Islamisation of France" in a 2003 book, citing "our ancestors, our grandfathers, our fathers have for centuries given their lives to push out successive invaders".