ETV Bharat / entertainment

First Bollywood Rs 1000 Crore Net Film: Will Dhurandhar 2 Overtake Baahubali 2 And Pushpa 2?

Hyderabad: The Hindi film industry has entered a new era, and at the centre of it stands Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The spy action spectacle has crossed the historic Rs 1000 crore net mark in India, becoming the first Bollywood film ever to achieve this milestone. In doing so, the film has not only rewritten box office records but also positioned itself to challenge the global dominance of Indian giants like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Released on March 19, the Ranveer Singh-led action thriller opened to massive numbers and never slowed down. The film stormed through its first week with collections of around Rs 674 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week. Even in the third week, the film showed remarkable hold, collecting over Rs 28 crore on day 18. This consistency pushed the India net total to Rs 1,013.77 crore, officially creating history.

This feat makes Dhurandhar 2 the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 1000 crore net and only the third Indian film overall to achieve the milestone. It has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several major blockbusters, including RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, KGF: Chapter 2, and Jawan. The film also crossed Rs 1500 crore worldwide within just over two weeks.

What Worked For Dhurandhar 2

One of the biggest reasons behind the film's success is its extraordinary consistency. Unlike many big-budget releases that drop sharply after opening weekend, Dhurandhar 2 maintained strong collections even in the third week. This indicates strong word-of-mouth and repeat audience value.

Another major factor is its performance in the Hindi belt. The film crossed Rs 900 crore net in Hindi alone, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi-language film ever. This level of dominance in core Hindi markets played a crucial role in pushing the overall total past Rs 1000 crore. The film also benefited from dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, which added incremental numbers and expanded its reach.

Strong pre-release hype also contributed significantly. The sequel opened with massive advance bookings and continued to dominate digital ticketing platforms. It crossed more than 15 million ticket sales on BookMyShow, setting a new benchmark for footfalls. The film's third weekend alone delivered impressive numbers, proving that audience interest remained high even after two weeks.