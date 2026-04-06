First Bollywood Rs 1000 Crore Net Film: Will Dhurandhar 2 Overtake Baahubali 2 And Pushpa 2?
Dhurandhar 2 becomes the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 1000 crore net, with strong domestic and overseas performance.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 6, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hindi film industry has entered a new era, and at the centre of it stands Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The spy action spectacle has crossed the historic Rs 1000 crore net mark in India, becoming the first Bollywood film ever to achieve this milestone. In doing so, the film has not only rewritten box office records but also positioned itself to challenge the global dominance of Indian giants like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Released on March 19, the Ranveer Singh-led action thriller opened to massive numbers and never slowed down. The film stormed through its first week with collections of around Rs 674 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week. Even in the third week, the film showed remarkable hold, collecting over Rs 28 crore on day 18. This consistency pushed the India net total to Rs 1,013.77 crore, officially creating history.
Yeh Babbar Sher hai, rukega nahi ⚔️🔥— Jio Studios (@jiostudios) April 6, 2026
Day-wise break-up | India
Week 1: ₹690 Cr*
Week 2: ₹271 Cr*
DAY 16: ₹23 Cr*
DAY 17: ₹27 Cr*
DAY 18: ₹30 Cr*
India: ₹1041 Cr*
Worldwide GBOC Week 1 & 2 + Weekend 3
India: ₹1,228 Cr*
Overseas: ₹394 Cr*
Book Your Tickets Now.
🔗-… pic.twitter.com/TjtaDbLa3h
This feat makes Dhurandhar 2 the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 1000 crore net and only the third Indian film overall to achieve the milestone. It has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several major blockbusters, including RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, KGF: Chapter 2, and Jawan. The film also crossed Rs 1500 crore worldwide within just over two weeks.
What Worked For Dhurandhar 2
One of the biggest reasons behind the film's success is its extraordinary consistency. Unlike many big-budget releases that drop sharply after opening weekend, Dhurandhar 2 maintained strong collections even in the third week. This indicates strong word-of-mouth and repeat audience value.
Another major factor is its performance in the Hindi belt. The film crossed Rs 900 crore net in Hindi alone, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi-language film ever. This level of dominance in core Hindi markets played a crucial role in pushing the overall total past Rs 1000 crore. The film also benefited from dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, which added incremental numbers and expanded its reach.
Strong pre-release hype also contributed significantly. The sequel opened with massive advance bookings and continued to dominate digital ticketing platforms. It crossed more than 15 million ticket sales on BookMyShow, setting a new benchmark for footfalls. The film's third weekend alone delivered impressive numbers, proving that audience interest remained high even after two weeks.
The film's scale and storytelling also played a major role. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie combines action, espionage, and emotional drama. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Jaskirat Singh Rangi received widespread praise, while the ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, added star power. The film's pan-India appeal and cinematic scale made it a theatrical event.
A Strong Overseas And North America Run
Internationally, Dhurandhar 2 has delivered equally impressive results. The film crossed $25 million in North America, becoming the first Indian film to achieve this milestone. It surpassed the long-standing record of Baahubali 2 in the region, indicating the growing global reach of Bollywood.
Despite not releasing in major markets like China and parts of the Gulf, the film has managed to cross ₹1600 crore worldwide. This makes its performance even more remarkable, as these territories traditionally contribute significantly to Indian film collections.
From Rs 500 Crore Era To Rs 1000 Crore Era
The success of Dhurandhar 2 also marks a shift in Bollywood's box office scale. In 2023, Pathaan revived the Hindi film industry by crossing Rs 500 crore. Now, Dhurandhar 2 has doubled that benchmark within three years, showing the rapid growth of the theatrical business. The film crossed Rs 500 crore in just six days and continued to build momentum, eventually breaching Rs 950 crore in Hindi net alone before touching Rs 1000 crore overall.
This transformation signals the return of large-scale Hindi entertainers that can compete with pan-India blockbusters. For years, records were dominated by South Indian films, but Dhurandhar 2 has brought Bollywood back into the spotlight.
Now Eyeing Bigger Records
With Rs 1000 crore net already achieved, the film is now targeting even bigger milestones. It is closing in on the India net collection of Baahubali 2 and aims to challenge the higher benchmark set by Pushpa 2. Trade experts believe that if the current trend continues, Dhurandhar 2 could emerge as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
The film's sustained performance in the third week suggests that its run is far from over. Strong weekend growth, repeat value, and wide audience appeal could push it to new heights. Whether it surpasses the records of Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 remains to be seen, but the countdown has certainly begun. For now, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has already achieved what once seemed impossible. By crossing Rs 1000 crore net, it has not only created history but also raised expectations for future Bollywood blockbusters.