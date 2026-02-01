ETV Bharat / entertainment

Firing Outside Film Maker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence, Probe Launched

The incident took place in the early hours of the day, following which security outside the building was intensified, an official said.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty poses during the National Fitness and Wellness Conclave 2025, in Mumbai on Saturday.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty poses during the National Fitness and Wellness Conclave 2025, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : February 1, 2026 at 7:01 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: Unidentified persons opened fire outside film maker Rohit Shetty's residence in the western suburbs of Mumbai's Juhu, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in the early hours of the day, following which security outside the building was intensified, an official said. "Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," the official said.

It was not immediately known whether the filmmaker was at his residence during the incident, he said. According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, the official said, adding that there were no reports of injuries to anybody.

Juhu Police and crime branch team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation, he said. Heavy police deployment has been kept in place outside the building, and the forensic science team has also reached the spot to collect evidence, he added.

Also Read:

  1. Rohit Shetty Confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi Will Return Next Year
  2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Mudassar Aziz: Top 6 Filmmakers Who Excelled At Creating Multi-Cast Projects In 2024

TAGGED:

ROHIT SHETTY FIRING
MUMBAI
FILM MAKER ROHIT SHETTY
ROHIT SHETTY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.