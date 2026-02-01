ETV Bharat / entertainment

Firing Outside Film Maker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence, Probe Launched

Mumbai: Unidentified persons opened fire outside film maker Rohit Shetty's residence in the western suburbs of Mumbai's Juhu, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in the early hours of the day, following which security outside the building was intensified, an official said. "Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," the official said.

It was not immediately known whether the filmmaker was at his residence during the incident, he said. According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, the official said, adding that there were no reports of injuries to anybody.