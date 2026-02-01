Firing Outside Film Maker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence, Probe Launched
The incident took place in the early hours of the day, following which security outside the building was intensified, an official said.
Mumbai: Unidentified persons opened fire outside film maker Rohit Shetty's residence in the western suburbs of Mumbai's Juhu, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place in the early hours of the day, following which security outside the building was intensified, an official said. "Someone fired on the building. Zonal police and crime branch teams are investigating," the official said.
It was not immediately known whether the filmmaker was at his residence during the incident, he said. According to initial reports, four rounds were fired at the building by unidentified persons, the official said, adding that there were no reports of injuries to anybody.
Juhu Police and crime branch team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation, he said. Heavy police deployment has been kept in place outside the building, and the forensic science team has also reached the spot to collect evidence, he added.
