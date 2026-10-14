ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Kolkata Street Photography to Busan Debut: Sandeep Kumar Paul On Crafting About an Intimate Matter

About an Intimate Matter bold new entry in Indian independent cinema having its world premiere at the 31st Busan International Film Festival. ( Photo: Special arrangement )

When a student leaks a teacher’s private photos online, the consequences are far worse than the trolling that typically ensues. In About an Intimate Matter (Ekanto Byaktigoto Bishoy), debut filmmaker Sandeep Kumar Paul turns this nightmare into a gripping story that touches upon themes of dignity, workplace discrimination, and the rise of moral policing in our country.

The 97-minute Bengali-language drama marks a bold new entry in Indian independent cinema having its world premiere at the 31st Busan International Film Festival. It was included in the lineup for the A Window on Asian Cinema section, which serves as Busan's showcase for distinctive contemporary films and emerging voices from across Asia.

Shot over a tight 12-day schedule in West Bengal, the film is produced by International Emmy-winning producer Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan of Awedacious Originals. Abid Aziz Merchant and Neeraj Churi of Lotus Visual Productions also serves as co-producers.

At the heart of About an Intimate Matter is Swarna, a high-school science teacher, and her partner Driti, whose private life suddenly becomes public in an unimaginable way.

About an Intimate Matter poster (Photo: Special arrangement)

The filmmaker doesn't justify the couple's queer relationship. He, however, simply chooses to tell their story through their ordinary, unapologetic intimacy. Origin of the story traces back to Paul’s background in street and documentary photography across Kolkata, where he documented Pride walks in 2016 and 2017. He then realised that still photos could not fully capture the emotional complexity of the lives he observed around him. Witnessing a friend’s struggle against societal expectations gave him the final push. It all came together to help Paul craft a narrative focused on the steep cost of living without public permission.

Headlined by Sreya Bhattacharya, Shimlli Basu and Sanjita Das, the film moves beyond simple identities to interrogate how private lives survive inside rigid social structures.

Fresh off the Busan premiere, Sandeep Kumar Paul speaks to ETV Bharat about his visual choices, the origins of this personal story, and bringing his debut feature to life.

How did your transition from street photography to filmmaking influence your approach to framing intimacy?

My journey began with street and documentary photography in 2016–17, where I got the opportunity to engage with Kolkata’s LGBTQ+ community. Over time, I realised that a still photograph, however powerful, could not fully capture the emotional complexity of the lives I was witnessing. Cinema offered me the possibility of exploring those emotions through movement, duration, silence, and the spaces between people.

About an Intimate Matter was shot over a tight 12-day schedule in West Bengal (Photo: Special arrangement)

Why did you choose the 1.66:1 aspect ratio for this film?

The 1.66:1 aspect ratio became an important part of that visual language. Its subtle compression allows me to create a sense of confinement without making it overtly dramatic. I wanted the frame to reflect Swarna’s world, where even the most intimate aspects of her life are constrained by social expectations. For me, intimacy is not just about physical proximity; it is also about what remains unspoken, what people conceal, and how much space they are allowed to occupy. The frame became a way of expressing those invisible pressures.

Could you elaborate on the visual language of the film and elements used to reflect Swarna’s emotional journey?

I approached the visual language as an extension of Swarna’s emotional journey rather than as a separate aesthetic device. Early in the film, the absence of the sky reflects a world in which her choices feel restricted and escape seems impossible. I wanted the audience to experience that confinement almost subconsciously, through the composition of the images.

As the narrative progresses and the pressure on Swarna intensifies, the visual approach evolves with her emotional state. The gradual appearance of the sky suggests the possibility of hope, resilience, and liberation. I was interested in making this transition feel organic rather than using visual symbolism to tell the audience what to feel.

The winter setting also contributes to this language. Covered bodies, limited movement, and the need for warmth mirror a world in which people feel compelled to hide parts of themselves. These choices work together with the story’s pacing, allowing the visual environment to participate in Swarna’s journey without overwhelming the emotional reality of the characters.