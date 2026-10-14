From Kolkata Street Photography to Busan Debut: Sandeep Kumar Paul On Crafting About an Intimate Matter
Fresh off the world premiere of About an Intimate Matter at Busan, Sandeep Kumar Paul speaks to ETV Bharat about his visual choices, the origins of this personal story, and bringing his debut feature to life.
By Minal Rudra
Published : October 14, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
When a student leaks a teacher’s private photos online, the consequences are far worse than the trolling that typically ensues. In About an Intimate Matter (Ekanto Byaktigoto Bishoy), debut filmmaker Sandeep Kumar Paul turns this nightmare into a gripping story that touches upon themes of dignity, workplace discrimination, and the rise of moral policing in our country.
The 97-minute Bengali-language drama marks a bold new entry in Indian independent cinema having its world premiere at the 31st Busan International Film Festival. It was included in the lineup for the A Window on Asian Cinema section, which serves as Busan's showcase for distinctive contemporary films and emerging voices from across Asia.
Shot over a tight 12-day schedule in West Bengal, the film is produced by International Emmy-winning producer Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan of Awedacious Originals. Abid Aziz Merchant and Neeraj Churi of Lotus Visual Productions also serves as co-producers.
At the heart of About an Intimate Matter is Swarna, a high-school science teacher, and her partner Driti, whose private life suddenly becomes public in an unimaginable way.
The filmmaker doesn't justify the couple's queer relationship. He, however, simply chooses to tell their story through their ordinary, unapologetic intimacy. Origin of the story traces back to Paul’s background in street and documentary photography across Kolkata, where he documented Pride walks in 2016 and 2017. He then realised that still photos could not fully capture the emotional complexity of the lives he observed around him. Witnessing a friend’s struggle against societal expectations gave him the final push. It all came together to help Paul craft a narrative focused on the steep cost of living without public permission.
Headlined by Sreya Bhattacharya, Shimlli Basu and Sanjita Das, the film moves beyond simple identities to interrogate how private lives survive inside rigid social structures.
Fresh off the Busan premiere, Sandeep Kumar Paul speaks to ETV Bharat about his visual choices, the origins of this personal story, and bringing his debut feature to life.
How did your transition from street photography to filmmaking influence your approach to framing intimacy?
My journey began with street and documentary photography in 2016–17, where I got the opportunity to engage with Kolkata’s LGBTQ+ community. Over time, I realised that a still photograph, however powerful, could not fully capture the emotional complexity of the lives I was witnessing. Cinema offered me the possibility of exploring those emotions through movement, duration, silence, and the spaces between people.
Why did you choose the 1.66:1 aspect ratio for this film?
The 1.66:1 aspect ratio became an important part of that visual language. Its subtle compression allows me to create a sense of confinement without making it overtly dramatic. I wanted the frame to reflect Swarna’s world, where even the most intimate aspects of her life are constrained by social expectations. For me, intimacy is not just about physical proximity; it is also about what remains unspoken, what people conceal, and how much space they are allowed to occupy. The frame became a way of expressing those invisible pressures.
Could you elaborate on the visual language of the film and elements used to reflect Swarna’s emotional journey?
I approached the visual language as an extension of Swarna’s emotional journey rather than as a separate aesthetic device. Early in the film, the absence of the sky reflects a world in which her choices feel restricted and escape seems impossible. I wanted the audience to experience that confinement almost subconsciously, through the composition of the images.
As the narrative progresses and the pressure on Swarna intensifies, the visual approach evolves with her emotional state. The gradual appearance of the sky suggests the possibility of hope, resilience, and liberation. I was interested in making this transition feel organic rather than using visual symbolism to tell the audience what to feel.
The winter setting also contributes to this language. Covered bodies, limited movement, and the need for warmth mirror a world in which people feel compelled to hide parts of themselves. These choices work together with the story’s pacing, allowing the visual environment to participate in Swarna’s journey without overwhelming the emotional reality of the characters.
You have portrayed queer relationship naturally without relying on explanations or moral lessons. Whay was it important?
I wanted Swarna and Driti’s relationship to exist as a lived reality, not as something the film needed to explain or justify. Their relationship is an intimate part of their lives, and I was more interested in exploring how external pressures gradually intrude upon that intimacy than in making their identity the subject of a lesson. The central conflict is not about whether their relationship is right or wrong, but about what happens when society refuses to respect the boundaries between a person’s private and public life. As prejudice and workplace scrutiny begin to affect Swarna, the pressure also threatens the stability she has built with Driti.
My intention was to approach their relationship with empathy and restraint, allowing the characters’ emotional experiences to carry the story. I believe cinema can create space for understanding without prescribing a moral position. Sometimes, simply allowing people to exist on screen with dignity and complexity is the most meaningful statement a film can make.
Can you share an instance where working with friends from the queer community directly shaped a scene, dialogue, or character choice?
During the development of the screenplay, I collaborated closely with members of the queer community because I wanted the film to emerge from lived experiences rather than my assumptions about the community. Their feedback helped shape character arcs, dialogue, and the emotional nuances of the story. It was a process rooted in listening, trust, and responsibility.
One of the most important things I learned through these conversations was the need to look beyond identity as a defining characteristic. People’s lives are also shaped by their profession, class, social standing, relationships, and the expectations placed upon them. These intersecting pressures became central to how I approached Swarna’s character and the world around her.
I don’t want to attribute a specific scene or line of dialogue to an individual conversation without recalling that exchange accurately. What I can say is that this collaboration helped me move away from stereotypes and toward a more nuanced understanding of the characters. My intention was to make a film that speaks with the queer community, rather than simply making a film about the community.
What observations about privacy and institutional policing in West Bengal inspired the film's conflict around the digital breach?
The starting point for me was the everyday reality of how society judges people through their profession, class, social standing, and conformity to accepted norms. Growing up in Kolkata and observing the social environment around me, I became interested in how these expectations influence not only personal relationships but also the way institutions respond to individuals who fall outside conventional ideas of morality.
In the film, the digital breach begins when a student discovers Swarna’s personal photographs on social media and circulates them among his classmates. What follows is a shift from a private matter to public scrutiny. Her personal life becomes a pretext for questioning her identity, her professional conduct, and her place within the school community.
What interested me was this transition: the violation of privacy is only the beginning. The deeper conflict emerges when gossip turns into institutional pressure, workplace discrimination, and a form of moral policing. Swarna is judged not simply for what has happened, but for failing to conform to what others expect of her.
I wanted to explore how institutions that should protect an individual’s dignity can become spaces where social prejudice is reinforced. The conflict is ultimately about who has the authority to define someone’s morality, and how much of one’s autonomy can survive when private life becomes public property.
Do you think audiences in India are truly ready for queer stories, given the ongoing challenges and tragedies faced by the LGBTQ+ community?
I don’t think a handful of extreme incidents, however tragic, can define an entire nation or its people. Though it goes to show that public persona for Queer community members easily instigates hate and violence against individuals. While I believe India is a country of immense diversity, and things are changing with people becoming increasingly receptive to stories and experiences from underrepresented communities, there is still a long way to go. I’m hopeful of this change. I believe cinema can play an important role in building empathy, opening conversations, and helping us see one another beyond the labels society places on us.