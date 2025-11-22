ETV Bharat / entertainment

Filmmaker Sampat Jha Breaks Silence Through 'Mati', A Film Carved From Bastar's Wounds, Naxal Violence And Love

Raipur: It was during the shooting of filmmaker Sampat Jha's 'Mati' that the villagers who acted in the movie, were asked to say out loud "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", for, that is what the script demanded. But the entire set fell silent. For them, "Lal Salaam" was the only slogan they had grown up raising while "Bharat Mata...." was not. It took Jha quite some time to convince them to shed the fear and raise the slogan for the country. That sums up the relevance of the film Mati and what made Jha, dare the threats on his life and go ahead with the Chhattisgarhi movie.

So far Bastar has been photographed through the lens of conflict, but rarely has someone shown the guts on its own red soil to put its forbidden truths on the big screen. Filmmaker-activist Sampat Jha, who had faced death threats from Naxalites, did so and came out with Mati, a film he has tagged as "the true voice of Bastar. It portrays years of terror, resistance and hidden love all intertwined and presented realistically.

Filmmaker Sampat Jha (ETV Bharat)

For the first time, a filmmaker has also delved on issues within the Naxal cadres - the chilling realities of sterilizations, the unspoken human longing inside the jungles, and the cultural bruises left behind by decades of violence. In an exclusive tete-a-tete with ETV Bharat, Jha reveals why ‘Mati’ is not just cinema, but a movement he wanted to show the world.

Recalling 2015–16, Jha describes a time when Naxal violence came from forest interiors to the streets of Jagdalpur. “Killings had reached residential colonies. Amid shutdowns and fear, I and several local organisations launched a mass movement against Naxalism. The retaliation was brutal and all of us faced death threats," says Jha.

Police offered him security. He refused. “Protect Bastar, not me. If I enter a village with security guards, people will laugh the moment I leave,” he told them.

The struggles of those years became the seed of ‘Mati’. “Every frame in the movie comes from something we witnessed,” Jha adds.

The film may feel fictional, but it is based on the reality - martyrdom of youth, engineers and sarpanchs, shutting down of schools, dug up roads, villages trapped in a constant tug of fear. “When political will becomes weak, the administration too becomes helpless,” he quickly chips in.

One of the film’s most unsettling truths comes from the people who, once in Naxal fold, surrendered to the police. "The top Naxalite leadership restricts cadres from marriage, relationships, or families. Many are told at 20 or 25 that their life should only be for the organisation. Some are forcibly sterilised to ensure they remain permanently tied to the movement,” he explains.