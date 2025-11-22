Filmmaker Sampat Jha Breaks Silence Through 'Mati', A Film Carved From Bastar's Wounds, Naxal Violence And Love
‘Mati’ exposes one of insurgency’s lesser-known truths - how love, identity and bodily autonomy were controlled inside Bastar’s shadowed forests.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST
Raipur: It was during the shooting of filmmaker Sampat Jha's 'Mati' that the villagers who acted in the movie, were asked to say out loud "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", for, that is what the script demanded. But the entire set fell silent. For them, "Lal Salaam" was the only slogan they had grown up raising while "Bharat Mata...." was not. It took Jha quite some time to convince them to shed the fear and raise the slogan for the country. That sums up the relevance of the film Mati and what made Jha, dare the threats on his life and go ahead with the Chhattisgarhi movie.
So far Bastar has been photographed through the lens of conflict, but rarely has someone shown the guts on its own red soil to put its forbidden truths on the big screen. Filmmaker-activist Sampat Jha, who had faced death threats from Naxalites, did so and came out with Mati, a film he has tagged as "the true voice of Bastar. It portrays years of terror, resistance and hidden love all intertwined and presented realistically.
For the first time, a filmmaker has also delved on issues within the Naxal cadres - the chilling realities of sterilizations, the unspoken human longing inside the jungles, and the cultural bruises left behind by decades of violence. In an exclusive tete-a-tete with ETV Bharat, Jha reveals why ‘Mati’ is not just cinema, but a movement he wanted to show the world.
Recalling 2015–16, Jha describes a time when Naxal violence came from forest interiors to the streets of Jagdalpur. “Killings had reached residential colonies. Amid shutdowns and fear, I and several local organisations launched a mass movement against Naxalism. The retaliation was brutal and all of us faced death threats," says Jha.
Police offered him security. He refused. “Protect Bastar, not me. If I enter a village with security guards, people will laugh the moment I leave,” he told them.
The struggles of those years became the seed of ‘Mati’. “Every frame in the movie comes from something we witnessed,” Jha adds.
The film may feel fictional, but it is based on the reality - martyrdom of youth, engineers and sarpanchs, shutting down of schools, dug up roads, villages trapped in a constant tug of fear. “When political will becomes weak, the administration too becomes helpless,” he quickly chips in.
One of the film’s most unsettling truths comes from the people who, once in Naxal fold, surrendered to the police. "The top Naxalite leadership restricts cadres from marriage, relationships, or families. Many are told at 20 or 25 that their life should only be for the organisation. Some are forcibly sterilised to ensure they remain permanently tied to the movement,” he explains.
During the shoot, surrendered Naxalites opened up to him. Many wanted reverse sterilisation surgery. Jha worked with doctors, the administration and the IG to help some of them regain normal lives. “Today they have children and leading normal life. This is the biggest sign that Bastar is changing," he explains.
Jha carefully puts in the plot a love story stating that even amid conflict, love finds a way. “Love is natural. You cannot stop it. Let us not generalise - cadres are not the decision makers, they are misled, born from deprivation,” Jha says..
During filming, Jha mentions how actors would struggle with the heavy jackets, boots and fake weapons. “If this exhausts them in three hours, imagine the pain of those who carried real guns for years and kept moving from one place to another,” he says.
Recounting a haunting memory from shooting, Jha says in Dornapal–Polampalli, when the crew asked locals to chant “Lal Salaam,” they immediately agreed, but when the actor called out “Bharat Mata Ki..” none responded. It took Jha one-and-a-half hours to teach them how to say Jai. That one moment explains what decades of conditioning can do to the human mind.
Jha once helped solemnise the wedding of a cadre couple, albeit with administrative support. “They have two children now and it gives me a lot of happiness to see them live like any normal family,” he says.
The filmmaker has included some surrendered cadres to enact roles in the film. But most faces in ‘Mati’ are local. “How can actors from Delhi or Mumbai play Naxalites,?” he questions with a smile. "The whole of Bastar turned into our studio,” he murmurs.
Though Bastar does not speak Chhattisgarhi, Jha decided it to be the language so that more people can connect to it.
He feels it is important for the government to focus on promoting tourism, like homestays, local activities, folk-culture tourism, improving roads, healthcare, and education in remote villages, sponsoring local artists and cultural festivals, preserving traditional music, dance, and instruments to stop youth migration and earning global cultural recognition. “Bhojpuri has achieved it, we too must,” he adds.
For Jha, the film Mati is not just a story, but Bastar speaking. "I hope people leave theaters chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” That will be our biggest victory.”
