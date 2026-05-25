ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Stop Normalising This': Filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer Criticises Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash's 'Desi Bling' Over Infidelity Remarks

The controversy began after a clip from the show went viral. In the episode, Tabinda spoke openly about her husband Satish Sanpal partying with women. She said she was fine with it as long as it was not the same woman repeatedly, suggesting that repeated meetings could lead to "emotional attachment." Her comments quickly triggered backlash online, with many viewers accusing the show of glamorising unhealthy relationship dynamics in the name of luxury and modern thinking.

Hyderabad: The Netflix reality series Desi Bling has become one of the most talked-about shows online, but not for the right reasons. The lavish lifestyle, over-the-top parties and controversial conversations on the show have sparked intense debate on social media. Now, filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer and actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee have joined the growing criticism surrounding contestant Tabinda Sanpal's remarks about marriage and infidelity.

Filmmaker Lakshmi R Iyer strongly reacted to the viral clip on social media. Calling out the mindset shown on the reality show, she wrote, "Saw a clip from a reality show where a wife said she's okay with her husband cheating as long as the woman isn't repeated. Stop normalising this." She further added, "Stop setting terrible examples in the name of being 'modern' or 'cool'. Being loyal is still attractive. Being honest is still attractive. Stop letting social media convince you otherwise."

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee also reacted to the discussion and sarcastically commented, "Yeah… apparently the man will fall in love if he meets the same woman." Social media users were equally vocal in their criticism. One user wrote, "It's disgusting to even think that women have normalised this." Another viewer questioned the kind of relationship model being presented on the show.

A long post that gained attention online read, "Watching #DesiBling and honestly… Sir Satish Sanpal & Tabinda Sanpal's marriage model needs anthropological study." The user also mocked the couple's luxurious lifestyle references, including discussions about gifting gold and the wife massaging her husband's feet. Despite the backlash, the controversy has only increased curiosity around Desi Bling. Clips from the show continue to trend online, with viewers divided between calling it bold reality television and accusing it of promoting problematic ideas about relationships.