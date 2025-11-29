ETV Bharat / entertainment

Why Shah Rukh Khan And Ram Gopal Varma Never Collaborated - Here's What Filmmaker Reveals

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has worked with almost every major filmmaker in the industry except one - director Ram Gopal Varma. The director, who delivered several hit films, including Satya, Company, Sarkar, Rangeela and Bhoot, has now opened up about why a project with King Khan never took shape.

During an interaction on a podcast, Varma said that although he and Shah Rukh Khan had discussed multiple ideas over the years, their creative styles simply did not align. "We had many meetings, but I always felt Shah Rukh was like a live wire bursting with energy. My filmmaking style is composed and intense. Restricting Shah Rukh to that space felt unfair to him and to the fans who come expecting his trademark charm and charisma," he said.

Varma shared that he once thought of casting SRK in his hit gangster drama Company. But he then felt that the role did not suit the actor's persona. "At one point, I approached him for Company. But Mallik's character needed to be very laid-back and lazy, which is the opposite of what people expect from Shah Rukh. I had a terrific story for him, but it didn't happen," he stated.