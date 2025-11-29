Why Shah Rukh Khan And Ram Gopal Varma Never Collaborated - Here's What Filmmaker Reveals
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma opens up about why he never collaborated with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has worked with almost every major filmmaker in the industry except one - director Ram Gopal Varma. The director, who delivered several hit films, including Satya, Company, Sarkar, Rangeela and Bhoot, has now opened up about why a project with King Khan never took shape.
During an interaction on a podcast, Varma said that although he and Shah Rukh Khan had discussed multiple ideas over the years, their creative styles simply did not align. "We had many meetings, but I always felt Shah Rukh was like a live wire bursting with energy. My filmmaking style is composed and intense. Restricting Shah Rukh to that space felt unfair to him and to the fans who come expecting his trademark charm and charisma," he said.
Varma shared that he once thought of casting SRK in his hit gangster drama Company. But he then felt that the role did not suit the actor's persona. "At one point, I approached him for Company. But Mallik's character needed to be very laid-back and lazy, which is the opposite of what people expect from Shah Rukh. I had a terrific story for him, but it didn't happen," he stated.
The filmmaker praised the superstar's effortless screen presence, saying, "When you tell Shah Rukh about a scene, he gets up and just does it. He's fantastic. I felt there was nothing for me to do in his film. Directors don't make a big difference in his movies because he can hold the camera entirely on his own. That's a very different kind of stardom."
Currently, Ram Gopal Varma is gearing up for his upcoming horror thriller film Police Station Mein Bhoot, which stars Manoj Bajpayee, Genelia Deshmukh and Ramya Krishnan. The movie is about a gangster who returns as a vengeful spirit after being killed in a police encounter. Bankrolled by Vauve Emirates Media Production and Karma Media and Entertainment, the film is expected to hit theatres in 2026.
Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is preparing for one of his most anticipated films, King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. The move also stars Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Arshad Warsi.
