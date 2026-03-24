Gautham Vasudev Menon Ordered To Pay Rs 4.25 Crore: What Is The 18-Year-Old Film Dispute
Madras High Court orders Gautham Menon to repay over Rs 4 crore with interest, closing an 18-year-old dispute over an unmade Tamil film project.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 24, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major legal setback for filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, the Madras High Court has directed him to pay Rs 4.25 crore along with 12 percent annual interest, bringing closure to a long-pending case that dates back to 2008. The verdict came on March 23, 2026, when a Division Bench comprising Justices P. Velmurugan and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi dismissed an appeal filed by the director and his production house Photon Factory. This appeal had challenged an earlier 2022 order passed by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.
With the latest ruling, the High Court has upheld the earlier judgment, making it clear that the repayment must be completed along with interest calculated from May 2010. The dispute involves the production company R.S. Infotainment, led by producer S. Elred Kumar, which had entered into a film agreement with Menon's firm nearly 18 years ago.
The case goes back to November 27, 2008. At that time, R.S. Infotainment signed a deal with Photon Factory to produce a Tamil film, referred to as "production no. 6." As per the agreement, the project was supposed to begin on December 10, 2008, and be completed by April 5, 2009. The production house had committed a total investment of Rs 13.5 crore for the film.
However, things did not go as planned. While the full amount was not paid upfront, R.S. Infotainment released Rs 4.25 crore in multiple installments to begin the project. Despite receiving this money, the film never went on floors. There was no progress on shooting, casting, or production.
The agreement had a strict clause. It stated that if the film was not completed within the agreed timeline, the entire amount had to be returned with a hefty interest rate of 24 percent per annum. Even after missing the deadline, the producer gave more time. On February 12, 2010, an extension was granted in good faith, hoping the project would move forward.
But even after the extension, there was no development. With no film being made and no clarity on the funds, R.S. Infotainment finally filed a civil suit in 2013, seeking recovery of the money and damages. During the legal proceedings, Menon and his team argued that the producer had not paid the full Rs 13.5 crore as initially agreed. They also claimed that the project had evolved over time. According to them, the original plan was to cast actor Silambarasan TR, but later actor Jeeva was considered for the lead role.
They further stated that the project eventually took shape as the 2012 film Neethaane En Ponvasantham, and therefore their obligation had been fulfilled. However, the court did not accept this argument. After reviewing documents and witness statements, Justice Ramamoorthy concluded that Neethaane En Ponvasantham was made under a completely separate agreement signed in 2011. The judge also found no proof that the Rs 4.25 crore from the 2008 deal was used for that film.
This observation became a key turning point in the case. The court ruled that the original agreement for "production no. 6" was never honoured, and the money taken for it had not been properly accounted for. As a result, the court ordered Menon and his firm to repay Rs 4.25 crore with 12 percent interest from May 2010. In addition, they were also asked to pay litigation costs of around Rs 12 lakh. With the Division Bench now dismissing the appeal, the earlier order has become final.
On the professional front, Gautham Vasudev Menon continues to stay active in the industry. His recent project Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty, has been receiving positive feedback after its OTT release.
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