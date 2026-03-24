ETV Bharat / entertainment

Gautham Vasudev Menon Ordered To Pay Rs 4.25 Crore: What Is The 18-Year-Old Film Dispute

Hyderabad: In a major legal setback for filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, the Madras High Court has directed him to pay Rs 4.25 crore along with 12 percent annual interest, bringing closure to a long-pending case that dates back to 2008. The verdict came on March 23, 2026, when a Division Bench comprising Justices P. Velmurugan and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi dismissed an appeal filed by the director and his production house Photon Factory. This appeal had challenged an earlier 2022 order passed by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.

With the latest ruling, the High Court has upheld the earlier judgment, making it clear that the repayment must be completed along with interest calculated from May 2010. The dispute involves the production company R.S. Infotainment, led by producer S. Elred Kumar, which had entered into a film agreement with Menon's firm nearly 18 years ago.

The case goes back to November 27, 2008. At that time, R.S. Infotainment signed a deal with Photon Factory to produce a Tamil film, referred to as "production no. 6." As per the agreement, the project was supposed to begin on December 10, 2008, and be completed by April 5, 2009. The production house had committed a total investment of Rs 13.5 crore for the film.

However, things did not go as planned. While the full amount was not paid upfront, R.S. Infotainment released Rs 4.25 crore in multiple installments to begin the project. Despite receiving this money, the film never went on floors. There was no progress on shooting, casting, or production.

The agreement had a strict clause. It stated that if the film was not completed within the agreed timeline, the entire amount had to be returned with a hefty interest rate of 24 percent per annum. Even after missing the deadline, the producer gave more time. On February 12, 2010, an extension was granted in good faith, hoping the project would move forward.