ETV Bharat / entertainment

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani, Who Launched Govinda, Passes Away At 76

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Instagram to confirm the news of Nihalani's death. Sharing his picture, Ashoke wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of a veteran film Producer & an Industry leader Respected Pahalaj Nihalini ji this morning due to heart attack. He was a man who stood by the Industry causes and somebody who is responsible for making many hit films. A great loss to the Industry. Will miss him & his dynamism. Om Shanti."

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker, producer, and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at the age of 76 on Thursday. Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) President Abhay Sinha confirmed the news to a news agency. As per reports, Nihalani had been ailing for some time and was suffering from liver-related health issues. His last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

A prominent figure in Bollywood for over four decades, Nihalani was known for producing several successful commercial entertainers, including Ilzaam, Aag Hi Aag, Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Andaz, Talaash, Julie 2, and Rangeela Raja. His films played a major role in shaping mainstream Hindi cinema during the 1980s and 1990s.

Nihalani is perhaps best remembered for launching actor Govinda in Bollywood with Ilzaam (1986). The producer and actor went on to collaborate on several hit films, most notably Aankhen (1993), which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of its time. Their professional association contributed significantly to Govinda's rise as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars during the 1990s.

Beyond filmmaking, Nihalani remained an influential voice within the industry. He served as the president of the Association of Motion Picture and TV Programme Producers for nearly three decades before stepping down in 2009. In 2015, he was appointed chairman of the CBFC, a position he held until 2017.

His tenure at the certification board frequently made national headlines, with debates surrounding censorship and film certification placing him at the centre of several high-profile controversies involving films such as Udta Punjab, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Spectre. News of his demise has prompted tributes from members of the film fraternity, many remembering him as a producer who backed commercial cinema with conviction and helped launch the careers of several actors.