ETV Bharat / entertainment

Film Producer Bandla Ganesh To Move Supreme Court After High Court Upholds Property Auction

Hyderabad: Film producer Bandla Ganesh has announced that he will approach the Supreme Court after the Telangana High Court upheld the auction of his family's properties in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills by Union Bank of India as part of debt recovery proceedings.

Responding to the controversy, Ganesh alleged that the bank had sold his property at a price far below its market value through an unfair process. In a post on X, the producer said, "Bank officials sold my property unfairly and at a price much lower than the market value through a defaulting agreement. I approached the court in 2022 challenging this injustice. The lower Debt Recovery Tribunal ruled in my favour, but the latest verdict has gone against me in the High Court. I have full faith in the Indian judiciary and will approach the Supreme Court for justice based on my rights."

The court, on Monday, also set aside an earlier order of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), which had cancelled the auction and directed that the sale proceeds be returned to the property owners.

A division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar heard the matter after Union Bank challenged the DRT's order. Senior advocate BS Prasad, appearing for the bank, argued that the properties owned by Ganesh, his father, brother and other family members had been mortgaged as guarantees for loans taken by Sri Parameshwara Poultry Farm Private Limited.