Film Producer Bandla Ganesh To Move Supreme Court After High Court Upholds Property Auction
Responding to the controversy, Ganesh alleged that the bank had sold his property at a price far below its market value through an unfair process.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Film producer Bandla Ganesh has announced that he will approach the Supreme Court after the Telangana High Court upheld the auction of his family's properties in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills by Union Bank of India as part of debt recovery proceedings.
Responding to the controversy, Ganesh alleged that the bank had sold his property at a price far below its market value through an unfair process. In a post on X, the producer said, "Bank officials sold my property unfairly and at a price much lower than the market value through a defaulting agreement. I approached the court in 2022 challenging this injustice. The lower Debt Recovery Tribunal ruled in my favour, but the latest verdict has gone against me in the High Court. I have full faith in the Indian judiciary and will approach the Supreme Court for justice based on my rights."
The court, on Monday, also set aside an earlier order of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), which had cancelled the auction and directed that the sale proceeds be returned to the property owners.
A division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar heard the matter after Union Bank challenged the DRT's order. Senior advocate BS Prasad, appearing for the bank, argued that the properties owned by Ganesh, his father, brother and other family members had been mortgaged as guarantees for loans taken by Sri Parameshwara Poultry Farm Private Limited.
According to the bank, the properties were seized in 2019 under the SARFAESI Act, and an auction held in 2022 generated Rs 8.51 crore. The bank further stated that the petitioners had later sought a one-time settlement (OTS), and it agreed to adjust the auction proceeds against the Rs 82-crore settlement amount. As part of the arrangement, Ganesh and other petitioners had reportedly agreed to withdraw all cases filed against the bank.
However, the bank alleged that instead of withdrawing the petitions, the family approached the DRT, which subsequently cancelled the auction without properly examining the records submitted by the bank. The petitioners had argued that the auction was invalid because insolvency proceedings were pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which created a bar on the sale of assets.
High Court rejected this contention and noted that the properties auctioned did not belong to the company undergoing insolvency proceedings but to its guarantors, and therefore no such restriction applied. After hearing both sides, the court overturned the DRT's decision and upheld the auction conducted by Union Bank.
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