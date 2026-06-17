ETV Bharat / entertainment

MIFF 2026 | Filipino Artists Left Impressed By Indian Cinema And Acting Talent: 'There's So Much To Learn From Them'

Mumbai: The 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), is drawing film lovers and industry professionals from around the world. While the festival is showcasing hundreds of documentaries, short films, and animation projects, it has also become a platform for international filmmakers to share their views on Indian cinema.

Among them are the team members of the Filipino short film Agapito, who expressed their admiration for India’s film industry and artists during their visit to Mumbai.

Cristiana Simone, the casting director of Agapito, spoke highly of Indian cinema and said she was impressed by both its quality and creativity.

“After coming to India, I got the chance to experience its culture closely. The quality of Indian cinema is exceptionally high, and I especially enjoy Indian horror films. Indian filmmakers consistently adopt new technologies in filmmaking,” she said.

Simone also praised the acting talent in the country and highlighted the emotional depth displayed by Indian performers. “Moreover, the emotions conveyed through the eyes of Indian actors are extraordinary. There is so much to learn about acting from Indian performers,” she added. She further said that she hopes to return to India in the future.

Actor Anton Nolasco, who stars in Agapito, also shared his appreciation for Mumbai and the Indian film industry. Calling Mumbai a city built around cinema, he said he would love to work in an Indian film one day.