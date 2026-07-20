ETV Bharat / entertainment

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Shakira Dazzles On Stage As Mohanlal Cheers From Stands, Amitabh Reacts To Messi's Loss

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 final was much more than a football match. As Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift their second World Cup trophy, the biggest game in football turned into a grand celebration of sports, music and cinema. From Hollywood A-listers and global pop icons to Indian film stars, celebrities from across the world ensured the final was packed with unforgettable moments. One of the biggest highlights before kickoff came from Tom Cruise, who delivered an inspiring speech during the opening ceremony. The Hollywood superstar compared football legends such as Pele, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while speaking about greatness and control. Promoting his upcoming film Digger, Cruise declared, "I don't play just to win, I play to dominate," before welcoming fans to the historic final. The entertainment only got bigger at halftime. In a first for FIFA World Cup history, the tournament featured an official halftime show curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira headlined the spectacular performance, joined by Burna Boy, the New York Philharmonic, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, The Muppets and schoolchildren from New York's PS22 Chorus. The colourful 11-minute show transformed the stadium into a giant concert and became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.