FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Shakira Dazzles On Stage As Mohanlal Cheers From Stands, Amitabh Reacts To Messi's Loss
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final blended football and entertainment with blockbuster performances, Hollywood stars in attendance, and emotional reactions after Spain defeated Argentina.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 20, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 final was much more than a football match. As Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift their second World Cup trophy, the biggest game in football turned into a grand celebration of sports, music and cinema. From Hollywood A-listers and global pop icons to Indian film stars, celebrities from across the world ensured the final was packed with unforgettable moments.
One of the biggest highlights before kickoff came from Tom Cruise, who delivered an inspiring speech during the opening ceremony. The Hollywood superstar compared football legends such as Pele, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while speaking about greatness and control. Promoting his upcoming film Digger, Cruise declared, "I don't play just to win, I play to dominate," before welcoming fans to the historic final.
#TomCruise, uno de los actores más reconocido en todo el mundo, dió un mensaje fuerte antes del inicio del último partido de la Copa del Mundo.#FIFAWorldCup #Argentina #España pic.twitter.com/NRQdM3w09G— Gamboa Freddy (@gamboafreddy25) July 19, 2026
The entertainment only got bigger at halftime. In a first for FIFA World Cup history, the tournament featured an official halftime show curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira headlined the spectacular performance, joined by Burna Boy, the New York Philharmonic, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, The Muppets and schoolchildren from New York's PS22 Chorus. The colourful 11-minute show transformed the stadium into a giant concert and became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.
Shakira cantando Dai, Dai en la final del mundial de fútbol en NY! #shakira pic.twitter.com/jXUo7ayk9I— ShakiraBarranquilla (España) (@sweetycary) July 19, 2026
The stands were equally glamorous
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet grabbed attention with their affectionate moments throughout the evening. The couple arrived hand-in-hand and were later seen sharing a kiss inside their suite before the match. Chalamet also played a ceremonial role by carrying the official match ball onto the pitch before kickoff.
#TimothéeChalamet y #KylieJenner en la final del Mundial entre Argentina y España.#fifaworldcup #copadelmundo pic.twitter.com/Mek3A7qEpL— Más Películas (@MsPelculas2) July 19, 2026
The final attracted a long list of celebrities, including David and Victoria Beckham, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Matt Damon, Dua Lipa, Callum Turner, Serena Williams, Tom Brady, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Adrien Brody, Julia Garner, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Anya Taylor-Joy, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and many more. US President Donald Trump was also present at the stadium.
India too had its share of representation at football's biggest night
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal attended the final in New Jersey and shared a video from inside the stadium before kickoff. Posting the clip on Instagram, he wrote, "The stadium is buzzing. Can't wait for kickoff." His post gave fans a glimpse of the electric atmosphere moments before the action began.
Actor Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, also watched the final from the stadium. Celebrating Spain's victory, he described the contest as "legend versus prodigy," referring to Lionel Messi and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Despite Spain's triumph, Aadar made it clear where his loyalties lie, writing that Cristiano Ronaldo remains his "GOAT."
Back home, Amitabh Bachchan reacted emotionally to Argentina's defeat. In a heartfelt blog post, the veteran actor reflected on Lionel Messi's tears after the final whistle. Calling it a difficult moment for every sporting great, Big B wrote that every champion eventually faces a day when someone better emerges. He urged Messi to cherish the love he has earned throughout his remarkable career and "rest in that glory."