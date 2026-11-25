ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It's A Win For Pakistan': Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir On Netflix's First Pakistani Original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo

Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir On Netflix's First Pakistani Original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo ( Photo: IANS, Series Poster )

Hyderabad: Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir are excited about the global reach of Pakistani entertainment as they prepare for the release of Netflix’s first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The cast came together in Karachi on Tuesday for the trailer launch, where both actors spoke about what the project means for Pakistan’s film and television industry.

Calling the series a proud moment for the country, Fawad described it as a special experience and thanked everyone who helped bring the project to life.

“I don’t think this journey would’ve been as beautiful with anyone else. Thank you so much for making this possible. It's a win for Pakistan, and I’m very glad and honoured to be a part of it,” he said at the event. Hania Aamir also shared her excitement about being part of a project that brings together several popular names from Pakistani entertainment. She believes the series could help their stories reach a much wider audience through Netflix. “Anyone who’s a fan of me globally must’ve watched Pakistani dramas. I have fame because of Pakistani television and films. This is just a stepping stone for us. All of our stories are known globally, and people around the world are excited about them. Being on Netflix makes it more accessible. So it’s a win-win for all,” she said. Fawad also spoke about the popularity of Pakistani dramas among viewers across the world. He pointed out that several shows have already found international audiences, with some being translated into different languages. He mentioned his popular dramas Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai as examples of shows that have connected with viewers beyond Pakistan.