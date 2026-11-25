'It's A Win For Pakistan': Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir On Netflix's First Pakistani Original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo
Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir celebrate Netflix's first Pakistani original series, calling it a major step towards taking the country's stories to a global audience.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir are excited about the global reach of Pakistani entertainment as they prepare for the release of Netflix’s first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The cast came together in Karachi on Tuesday for the trailer launch, where both actors spoke about what the project means for Pakistan’s film and television industry.
Calling the series a proud moment for the country, Fawad described it as a special experience and thanked everyone who helped bring the project to life.
“I don’t think this journey would’ve been as beautiful with anyone else. Thank you so much for making this possible. It's a win for Pakistan, and I’m very glad and honoured to be a part of it,” he said at the event.
Hania Aamir also shared her excitement about being part of a project that brings together several popular names from Pakistani entertainment. She believes the series could help their stories reach a much wider audience through Netflix.
“Anyone who’s a fan of me globally must’ve watched Pakistani dramas. I have fame because of Pakistani television and films. This is just a stepping stone for us. All of our stories are known globally, and people around the world are excited about them. Being on Netflix makes it more accessible. So it’s a win-win for all,” she said.
Fawad also spoke about the popularity of Pakistani dramas among viewers across the world. He pointed out that several shows have already found international audiences, with some being translated into different languages. He mentioned his popular dramas Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai as examples of shows that have connected with viewers beyond Pakistan.
“As it is, the audience of Pakistani dramas is very wide and spread across the globe. A lot of them get translated into other languages too. There are some shows which have worked on Netflix too, like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” the actor said.
He further explained how the new series could take Pakistani stories to an even larger audience. “People have been watching Pakistani shows all this while. Now, it’s just going to reach more people in 191 countries and in a larger-than-life picture. It’s not just one representation of Pakistan. Emotions are universal, so it’s a very global language,” he added.
The series also brings Fawad back together with some of his popular co-stars. He shares the screen with Mahira Khan, with whom he became a favourite among audiences after their 2011 drama Humsafar. The two later reunited for The Legend of Maula Jatt and Neelofar. Fawad also stars alongside Sanam Saeed, his co-star from the 2012 drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai.
The trailer launch was attended by several other actors, including Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Aamina Sheikh, Bilal Ashraf, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali, Khushhal Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Mahira could not attend the event and sent a video message for the team instead.
Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s popular Urdu novel and produced by Momina Duraid, the series follows Sikandar (Ahad Raza Mir), a Pakistani lawyer living in Rome who struggles with insomnia after a traumatic experience. His life changes when he meets Liza (Iqra Aziz), an artist dealing with her own family problems. The story brings together six love stories across three generations.
Titled All The Love Our Hearts Carry for international audiences, the series will be released in two parts. The first part will premiere on Netflix on December 4, while the second instalment is scheduled to arrive later.