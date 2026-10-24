ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fauzi Teaser X Reactions: Prabhas' Mass Avatar Wins Fans Over, But Bose-Hitler Conversation Divides Netizens

Fauzi Teaser X Reactions ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Prabhas turned 47 on Friday, October 23, and the makers of his upcoming film Fauzi marked the occasion with a special birthday surprise for his fans. The team released the film's teaser, offering a glimpse of the actor as a fearless Indian spy who challenges the British Empire. While the teaser has sparked excitement among fans, some viewers have also raised concerns about its historical conversations and execution.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a historical action drama set in the 1940s. The film also stars Imanvi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander and Jayapradha in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, the film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2027.

Fauzi Teaser Introduces Prabhas As A Fearless Indian Spy The teaser opens in Berlin during the Second World War, showing a tense conversation between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler. Bose seeks Germany's help in the fight against British rule in India, but Hitler dismisses the idea and questions the ability of Indians to win their freedom. Bose responds firmly, declaring his determination to free India with or without Germany's support. He then brings up the story of Fauzi, a brilliant Indian spy played by Prabhas, whose intelligence and strategies make him a serious threat to the British. Bose describes Fauzi as a soldier, strategist and spy who operates without the British knowing his true identity. He also reveals that Fauzi developed a code inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, which was reportedly more difficult to crack than Germany's Enigma code. The teaser combines this historical setting with action-packed visuals of Prabhas handling massive guns and taking on the British forces. The actor's rugged appearance and commanding screen presence have become major talking points among fans. Prabhas Fans Call Fauzi Teaser A 'Monstrous Glimpse' Fans were quick to share their reactions on X after the teaser dropped. Many praised Prabhas' powerful screen presence and expressed confidence in Hanu Raghavapudi's vision. One enthusiastic fan wrote, "EVERY SECOND OF WAITING WAS WORTH IT 😭🥵🔥 WHAT A MONSTROUS GLIMPSE! THE HYPE IS REAL." The fan also predicted that the film would create a major impact at the Indian box office.