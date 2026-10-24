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Fauzi Teaser X Reactions: Prabhas' Mass Avatar Wins Fans Over, But Bose-Hitler Conversation Divides Netizens

Prabhas' Fauzi teaser has excited fans with its rebel soldier avatar and action sequences, while some viewers question the execution of the historical conversations.

Fauzi Teaser X Reactions
Fauzi Teaser X Reactions (Photo: Film Poster)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : October 24, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Prabhas turned 47 on Friday, October 23, and the makers of his upcoming film Fauzi marked the occasion with a special birthday surprise for his fans. The team released the film's teaser, offering a glimpse of the actor as a fearless Indian spy who challenges the British Empire. While the teaser has sparked excitement among fans, some viewers have also raised concerns about its historical conversations and execution.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a historical action drama set in the 1940s. The film also stars Imanvi, Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander and Jayapradha in pivotal roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, the film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2027.

Fauzi Teaser Introduces Prabhas As A Fearless Indian Spy

The teaser opens in Berlin during the Second World War, showing a tense conversation between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler. Bose seeks Germany's help in the fight against British rule in India, but Hitler dismisses the idea and questions the ability of Indians to win their freedom. Bose responds firmly, declaring his determination to free India with or without Germany's support. He then brings up the story of Fauzi, a brilliant Indian spy played by Prabhas, whose intelligence and strategies make him a serious threat to the British.

Bose describes Fauzi as a soldier, strategist and spy who operates without the British knowing his true identity. He also reveals that Fauzi developed a code inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, which was reportedly more difficult to crack than Germany's Enigma code. The teaser combines this historical setting with action-packed visuals of Prabhas handling massive guns and taking on the British forces. The actor's rugged appearance and commanding screen presence have become major talking points among fans.

Prabhas Fans Call Fauzi Teaser A 'Monstrous Glimpse'

Fans were quick to share their reactions on X after the teaser dropped. Many praised Prabhas' powerful screen presence and expressed confidence in Hanu Raghavapudi's vision. One enthusiastic fan wrote, "EVERY SECOND OF WAITING WAS WORTH IT 😭🥵🔥 WHAT A MONSTROUS GLIMPSE! THE HYPE IS REAL." The fan also predicted that the film would create a major impact at the Indian box office.

Another user expressed excitement about the director's approach, writing, "What is HANU COOKING MAN 😭🥵🔥🙏." Prabhas' action sequences also received considerable attention. Praising the actor's imposing appearance, one fan wrote, "Dominating massive vehicles, Handling gigantic guns like they're mere toys. That's the sheer aura of REBEL STAR PRABHAS!"

Another user was particularly impressed by Prabhas' glimpse, claiming that Fauzi could secure one of the biggest Hindi openings of 2027. Several reactions highlighted the film's combination of history and mass action. One fan summed up the appeal in a few words: "History + Mass.. 🔥 Rebel star #Prabhas on 🔥."

Fauzi Teaser Also Faces Criticism Over Historical Conversations

Despite the enthusiastic response, not everyone was completely convinced by the teaser. One viewer offered a more critical assessment, questioning the opening conversation between Bose and Hitler. The user clarified that the criticism was not about the teaser being fully generated by artificial intelligence, but about how unconvincing the scenes felt.

"The opening conversation is not landing," the user wrote, adding that the historical characters lacked the depth expected from such an important exchange. The mixed reactions suggest that while Prabhas' action avatar has captured attention, some viewers want the film to deliver equally convincing storytelling.

When Will Fauzi Release?

Hanu Raghavapudi, known for directing Sita Ramam, is directing Fauzi, with music composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee. The film was previously scheduled for December 3, 2026, but its release date has now been shifted to March 19, 2027. With Prabhas playing a fictional Indian spy in a story set against the backdrop of British rule, the film promises a blend of patriotism, historical drama and large-scale action.

Read More

  1. Prabhas Birthday: Fauzi New Poster Out, Glimpse To Release Soon; Kalki 2 BTS Sends 'Bhairava' Fans Into A Frenzy
  2. Spirit Release Date Out: Prabhas' Film To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part 2 In Diwali 2027?
  3. The Raja Saab Producer Reveals What Went Wrong With Prabhas' Film And If Spirit Will Make It Up to Fans

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