Fauzi Release Date Locked: Prabhas Starrer To Hit Big Screens On Dussehra 2026

Hyderabad: Rebel Star Prabhas is all set to enthral fans once again in the highly anticipated pan-India project Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is presented by T-Series with Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, and is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers have officially confirmed that Fauzi will hit the big screens during the Dussehra festival in 2026. The film's first look has already been released and has received an overwhelming response from fans.

According to the team, the shooting schedule for Fauzi will continue without any breaks until the film's completion. The film is being touted as a visual treat, with top-notch production values and expert technical knowledge.

Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his skill in handling both emotion and grandness, will ensure that Prabhas shines in a completely new form. The film will feature Imanvi as the heroine, along with veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, and Bhanu Chander.