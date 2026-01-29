Fauzi Release Date Locked: Prabhas Starrer To Hit Big Screens On Dussehra 2026
Prabhas starrer Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, will release on Dussehra 2026 with a star-studded cast, grand visuals, and pan-India appeal.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 29, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST|
Updated : January 29, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rebel Star Prabhas is all set to enthral fans once again in the highly anticipated pan-India project Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is presented by T-Series with Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, and is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.
The makers have officially confirmed that Fauzi will hit the big screens during the Dussehra festival in 2026. The film's first look has already been released and has received an overwhelming response from fans.
According to the team, the shooting schedule for Fauzi will continue without any breaks until the film's completion. The film is being touted as a visual treat, with top-notch production values and expert technical knowledge.
Hanu Raghavapudi, known for his skill in handling both emotion and grandness, will ensure that Prabhas shines in a completely new form. The film will feature Imanvi as the heroine, along with veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, and Bhanu Chander.
The technical team on Fauzi includes some of the best in the industry. Sudeep Chatterjee (ISC) is handling cinematography, Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the music, Anil Vilas Jadhav is the production designer, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is editing the film. Lyrics are by Krishnakanth, choreography by Prem Rakshit, costumes designed by Sheetal Iqbal Sharma and T Vijay Bhaskar, with VFX by RC Kamala Kannan.
The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali languages. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with co-producer Shiva Chanan and T-Series president Neeraj Kalyan, Fauzi is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2026.
Fans can now mark their calendars and get ready to witness Prabhas in this high-octane, grand action-drama this Dussehra.
Cast: Prabhas, Imanvi, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Jayaprada, Bhanu Chander
Technical Team: Director - Hanu Raghavapudi | DOP - Sudeep Chatterjee ISC | Music - Vishal Chandrasekhar | Editor - Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao
