ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fauzi First Look: Prabhas' Intense Avatar Unveiled, Hanu Raghavapudi Locks December Release Date

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Prabhas fans. The makers of Fauzi have officially unveiled the first look of the much-awaited period action drama, while director Hanu Raghavapudi confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres on December 3, 2026.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Hanu Raghavapudi wrote, "On 3rd DECEMBER 2026, the #Fauzi march begins. Come witness a story that won't just unfold on the big screen, it will live on in the hearts of everyone who believes in courage, honor, and freedom." The caption has further raised expectations for the Prabhas starrer.

The first-look poster offers a striking glimpse into the intense world of Fauzi. Prabhas is seen sitting alone in the middle of a rain-soaked battlefield, surrounded by fallen soldiers, wreckage and destruction. Covered in blood, mud and battle scars, he appears exhausted yet determined, holding a gun in one hand while dressed in a simple white dhoti-like outfit.