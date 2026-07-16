Fauzi First Look: Prabhas' Intense Avatar Unveiled, Hanu Raghavapudi Locks December Release Date
Prabhas' first look from Fauzi is finally out as director Hanu Raghavapudi officially confirms the film's December 3, 2026 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 16, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Prabhas fans. The makers of Fauzi have officially unveiled the first look of the much-awaited period action drama, while director Hanu Raghavapudi confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres on December 3, 2026.
Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Hanu Raghavapudi wrote, "On 3rd DECEMBER 2026, the #Fauzi march begins. Come witness a story that won't just unfold on the big screen, it will live on in the hearts of everyone who believes in courage, honor, and freedom." The caption has further raised expectations for the Prabhas starrer.
The first-look poster offers a striking glimpse into the intense world of Fauzi. Prabhas is seen sitting alone in the middle of a rain-soaked battlefield, surrounded by fallen soldiers, wreckage and destruction. Covered in blood, mud and battle scars, he appears exhausted yet determined, holding a gun in one hand while dressed in a simple white dhoti-like outfit.
The haunting visual is accompanied by the tagline, "A battalion who fights alone," hinting at a story of extraordinary courage, sacrifice and survival. Adding to the period backdrop, the poster also features faded numbers, official seals and sanskrit quotes, creating an air of mystery around the film's historical setting while offering audiences their clearest glimpse yet of Hanu Raghavapudi's ambitious action drama.
Set during the 1940s against the backdrop of British India and the Azad Hind Fauj, Fauzi promises a powerful mix of action, patriotism, emotion, and war drama. Directed by Sita Ramam filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is mounted on a massive scale by Mythri Movie Makers with a reported budget of around Rs 700 crore. The film has already been confirmed as a two-part cinematic saga, making it one of the most ambitious projects in Prabhas' career.
The cast features internet sensation Imanvi in her big-screen debut opposite Prabhas. Veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jaya Prada also play important roles. Music has been composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, while acclaimed cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee is handling the visuals. Production is currently moving at a rapid pace. Prabhas is also expected to join the latest shooting schedule and wrap up his scenes quickly as the team gears up for post-production.
Even before its theatrical release, Fauzi has reportedly attracted massive business. Industry reports claim that Netflix has acquired the South Indian streaming rights for a record Rs 180 crore, while AA Films has secured the Hindi theatrical distribution rights for around Rs 60 crore. The Hindi digital rights, satellite rights, and audio rights are also expected to fetch premium deals.