ETV Bharat / entertainment

Farhan Akhtar To Revive Talks With Alia, Katrina & Priyanka For Jee Le Zaraa After Ranveer Exits Don 3?

Amid all this, the latest reports suggest that Farhan Akhtar has decided to shift his attention away from Don 3 for now and focus on reviving his much-delayed road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa. The film, which was announced in 2021, stars Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

Recent rumours claim that Shah Rukh Khan, who originally played the role of Don, could return to the franchise. However, reports suggested that the actor would only consider coming back if filmmaker Atlee came on board as director. But there has been no official confirmation regarding the reports.

Hyderabad: After Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh reportedly exited Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Don 3, the project is now uncertain. Ranveer's exit came soon after the release and success of his blockbuster movie Dhurandhar. Before his exit, Don 3 had already seen changes in its cast, with Kiara Advani and Vikrant Massey also stepping away from the project.

Farhan had earlier spoken about the challenges of coordinating the dates of the three leading actors. He had described the process as "traumatic", given their packed schedules. However, he had also shared that the issue was eventually resolved and the team was ready to move forward after nearly five years.

According to a report by a newswire, the casting process for Don 3 is expected to take time, and thus Farhan is shifting his focus to Jee Le Zaraa. A source told the publication, "Jee Le Zaraa has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward."

The report further states that the script of Jee Le Zaraa is already locked. The makers are now working on aligning the dates of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. If everything falls into place, the film is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026. Another source told the newswire, "Farhan has started discussions with all three actresses and is hopeful their timelines can align. Everyone is keen, it's just about finding that common window."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been making headlines for reasons beyond his film projects. An FIR has reportedly been filed against the actor for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The complaint relates to Ranveer mimicking a scene from Rishab Shetty's Kantara at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, which led to online backlash. The actor later issued a public apology.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is set to return to the big screen with Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to release on March 19.