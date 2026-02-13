ETV Bharat / entertainment

Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood Debut With The Beatles: All About His Role In First-Ever Four-Part Biopic Releasing Simultaneously In Theatres

Hyderabad: Actor-director-singer Farhan Akhtar is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming biopic on the rock band The Beatles. He has signed up to be a part of Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes' four-part interconnected series, a biopic on the life of all the four members of the music group.

Farhan will essay the role of the Indian classical musician Ravi Shankar, who was a close friend and significant contributor to the musical career of the band. Ravi Shankar mentored musician George Harrison and incorporated the elements of classical Indian music in the band's total output. The film will depict Ravi Shankar's relationship with George Harrison and how he was present during the most important period of the band's transformative years, including their visits to India.

The casting update was recently announced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, confirming Farhan's involvement. The cast also includes Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher, Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Powell, and Harry Lawtey as Stuart Sutcliffe, the original bassist of the band. While this marks Farhan's first full-fledged Hollywood film role, he previously made a brief appearance in the American streaming series Ms. Marvel in 2022. Details about when he'll begin shooting the Beatles films have not yet been disclosed.