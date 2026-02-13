Farhan Akhtar's Hollywood Debut With The Beatles: All About His Role In First-Ever Four-Part Biopic Releasing Simultaneously In Theatres
Farhan Akhtar will make his Hollywood debut with a four-part biopic, The Beatles, the first film to be released simultaneously in theatres.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 13, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-director-singer Farhan Akhtar is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming biopic on the rock band The Beatles. He has signed up to be a part of Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes' four-part interconnected series, a biopic on the life of all the four members of the music group.
Farhan will essay the role of the Indian classical musician Ravi Shankar, who was a close friend and significant contributor to the musical career of the band. Ravi Shankar mentored musician George Harrison and incorporated the elements of classical Indian music in the band's total output. The film will depict Ravi Shankar's relationship with George Harrison and how he was present during the most important period of the band's transformative years, including their visits to India.
New casting announced for The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes.— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) February 12, 2026
Farhan Akhtar will star as Ravi Shankar
Lucy Boynton will star as Jane Asher
Morfydd Clark will star as Cynthia (Powell) Lennon
Harry Lawtey will star as Stuart Sutcliffe
In cinemas… pic.twitter.com/VWTbE3gteA
The casting update was recently announced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, confirming Farhan's involvement. The cast also includes Lucy Boynton as Jane Asher, Morfydd Clark as Cynthia Powell, and Harry Lawtey as Stuart Sutcliffe, the original bassist of the band. While this marks Farhan's first full-fledged Hollywood film role, he previously made a brief appearance in the American streaming series Ms. Marvel in 2022. Details about when he'll begin shooting the Beatles films have not yet been disclosed.
The project itself is historic in scale. For the first time in cinema history, four parts of a biopic will be released simultaneously in theatres. Mendes is crafting a four-film series where each movie tells the Beatles' journey from the perspective of a different member. The films are designed as a "bingeable theatrical experience".
The lead cast includes Harris Dickinson as Lennon, Paul Mescal as McCartney, Joseph Quinn as Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Starr. Other cast members include Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, James Norton as Brian Epstein, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, and Harry Lloyd as producer George Martin.
The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes.— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 1, 2025
Harris Dickinson (John Lennon)
Paul Mescal (Paul McCartney)
Barry Keoghan (Ringo Starr)
Joseph Quinn (George Harrison)
In theatres April 2028. #TheBeatlesFourFilmCinematicEvent pic.twitter.com/mREL0nPcfC
When the project was first announced, Mendes expressed his emotional connection to the band. "I'm honoured to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," Mendes said in a statement.
The films are written by Jez Butterworth, Peter Straughan, and Jack Thorne, and are being produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Neel Street Productions, and Apple Corps. Filming is currently underway and expected to wrap later this year, followed by an extended post-production phase. The global theatrical release is reportedly planned for April 2028.
