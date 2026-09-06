ETV Bharat / entertainment

Farah Khan Gets Emotional As Triplets Diva, Anya And Czar Leave For College: '3 Cities, 3 Campuses, 3 Goodbyes'

Farah shared glimpses of the emotional moment on Instagram, along with pictures of herself with her children. Reflecting on the challenge of sending three children away at the same time, she wrote, "If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3pieces of my heart Jao jee lo apni zindagi.. but remember , all roads lead back to Dad & mom.. to @shirishkunder for doing everything except cming in the family pics.. p.s. - @divakunder u know why i chose this song."

Hyderabad: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is going through an emotional phase as her triplets, Diva, Anya and Czar Kunder, have left home to begin their college journeys. The three siblings are heading to different cities and campuses, making the milestone particularly difficult for their mother.

Farah also used Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna as the background song for the post, adding to the bittersweet mood. The filmmaker had already spoken about how difficult it was to watch her children grow up. In May, Diva, Anya and Czar graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Farah shared pictures from their graduation ceremony and celebrated the major milestone with an emotional message.

She wrote, "Don't know which is tougher.. raising your kids or letting them go!? They can fly as high as they dream .. there ll always be a nest waiting for them. #graduation #bittersweet p.s- its impossible to find all 3 kids n a husband whn taking pics."

Farah Khan with her triplets Diva, Anya and Czar (Photo: ANI)

The triplets were born in 2008 to Farah and filmmaker Shirish Kunder. Farah and Shirish got married on December 9, 2004. The couple first worked together on Main Hoon Naa, where Shirish was the editor, and later collaborated on films including Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. Over the years, Farah has often shared glimpses of her children while keeping much of their lives away from the spotlight.

Farah recently also opened up about her daughters' insecurities while speaking on her YouTube vlog. During a conversation with Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Choudhary, Akanksha recalled feeling that she was the "ugliest" person in the world when she was younger. Farah responded, "Please meet my daughters then! Even they feel that they are very ugly." She used the conversation to talk about beauty, confidence and the pressures young people can feel about their appearance. Now, as Diva, Anya and Czar begin college life in different cities, Farah is learning to let them find their own paths.