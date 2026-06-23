ETV Bharat / entertainment

Farah Khan Didn't Let Deepika Padukone Shoot For 10 Days On Om Shanti Om; Reason Will Surprise You

Farah Khan opens up on grooming Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om ( Photo: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone kickstarted her journey in Hindi cinema with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. For Farah's second film as director, close friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan was leading the cast, which included Arjun Rampal and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. Deepika landed the dream debut opposite SRK. But for the first 10 days, she wasn’t even allowed in front of the camera. Farah recently spoke about why she asked to just come and sit on the set while SRK, Shreyas, and others worked. The filmmaker spotting Deepika in Himesh Reshamiya's song Naam Hai Tera is a known fact. But what went behind turning a newbie into the next big thing in Bollywood is not known by many. Talking about grooming Deepika before the big launch. Yes, Deepika had already done a Kannada film, Aishwarya (2006), but Farah still put her through months of prep. Acting workshops with Anupam Kher, Kathak classes, look tests, and diction coaching were part of her extensive training before she actually faced camera with SRK.