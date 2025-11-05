Fans Go Wild Over Baahubali: The Eternal War Teaser, Call It India's Best Animation Yet
The teaser of Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 showcases an intense Amarendra Baahubali, stunning visuals, and grand animation, sparking massive fan excitement.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is over! The teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 has been released, and it is nothing less than a feast for the eyes. The video gives viewers an incredible first look at Amarendra Baahubali, with even more intensity and action than ever before. Award-winning director Ishan Shukla helms this animated adaptation, capturing the cinematic spirit that we loved about the world of Mahishmati. The teaser opens with grand imagery, epic battle sequences, followed by a narration that serves as a reminder to fans of why Baahubali is synonymous with Indian cinema.
The animation quality impressed everyone. The teaser blends emotional and beautiful visual depth and could be an amazing innovative animated film. The teaser is presented by S. S. Rajamouli with Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni bankrolling it, and music headed by M. M. Keeravaani, making sure the signature featured in Baahubali is preserved.
Rajamouli shared the teaser on social media, writing, "It was not Amarendra Baahubali's end but the beginning of eternity." Rajamouli's caption immediately went viral online and raised everyone's excitement towards the return of this legendary warrior, especially for those who have awaited this for years.
#BaahubaliTheEternalWar looks INSANE!! Easily the best animation to ever come out of India. The scale, the detail, the divinity - next level stuff! pic.twitter.com/XfXSspPkBc— Sunny (@Cinegeeek) November 4, 2025
Never thought I’d see Arcane level animation in an Indian production 🥵#BaahubaliTheEternalwar pic.twitter.com/bOhePEMgPj— Lucif3r. (@Luci_twtz) November 4, 2025
Netizens React
Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions. One user wrote, "Never thought I'd see Arcane-level animation in an Indian production!" Another praised it saying, "The animation looks SO FREAKING INSANE! This is going to boost Indian animation in a big way." Others couldn't stop gushing about the visuals, saying, "Impact frames in Baahubali: The Eternal War teaser is jaw-dropping." Many fans even called it "India's best animation to date."
Recreating this iconic frame between #Prabhas and Rana🙌🔥#BaahubaliTheEternalWar is the next big thing in Indian cinema, insane quality!! pic.twitter.com/6RRCYaxBCS— Sunny (@Cinegeeek) November 4, 2025
#BaahubaliTheEternalWar— Ghosh (@Ghosh65453) November 4, 2025
The animation of Baahubali The Eternal War Part 1 looks SO FREAKING INSANE!!🔥🔥The story seems really interesting. Then Mahavatar Narsimha and now this. This movie will definitely give a big boost to the Indian animation. pic.twitter.com/SMgn9KksPQ
A New Chapter in the Epic Saga
Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 is the first of a two-part animated series that expands the universe beyond the live-action films. In the aftermath of the massive success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, the new chapter continues to develop more aspects of Amarendra Baahubali.
Impact frames in Bahubali The eternal war teaser. I'm awestruck.#Prabhas #BaahubaliTheEternalWar pic.twitter.com/oGzJ876DjI— Sarthi ™ 🐺 (@SarthiRaj07) November 4, 2025
