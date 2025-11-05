ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fans Go Wild Over Baahubali: The Eternal War Teaser, Call It India's Best Animation Yet

Hyderabad: The wait is over! The teaser for Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 has been released, and it is nothing less than a feast for the eyes. The video gives viewers an incredible first look at Amarendra Baahubali, with even more intensity and action than ever before. Award-winning director Ishan Shukla helms this animated adaptation, capturing the cinematic spirit that we loved about the world of Mahishmati. The teaser opens with grand imagery, epic battle sequences, followed by a narration that serves as a reminder to fans of why Baahubali is synonymous with Indian cinema.

The animation quality impressed everyone. The teaser blends emotional and beautiful visual depth and could be an amazing innovative animated film. The teaser is presented by S. S. Rajamouli with Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni bankrolling it, and music headed by M. M. Keeravaani, making sure the signature featured in Baahubali is preserved.

Rajamouli shared the teaser on social media, writing, "It was not Amarendra Baahubali's end but the beginning of eternity." Rajamouli's caption immediately went viral online and raised everyone's excitement towards the return of this legendary warrior, especially for those who have awaited this for years.