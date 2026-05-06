ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Fans 'Excited To See' Kangana Ranaut's Film On Real Heroes - Check Release Date

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is set to return to the big screen with another political drama after her last film Emergency. On Wednesday, Kangana announced her new film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata along with its release date.

Kangana shared the first poster of the film on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into its intense backdrop. The poster features alarming headlines like “Mumbai under attack” and “Hospitals in Mumbai on high alert.” It also shows hospital staff hiding from attackers while continuing to save lives.

Sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “Extraordinary story of ordinary people! The story of the night, when humanity stood taller than fear. When responsibility became sacrifice. When unity became duty. And courage saved lives. The untold story of India’s real heroes. #BharatBhaagyaViddhaata. Releasing in cinemas on 12th June.”