Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Fans 'Excited To See' Kangana Ranaut's Film On Real Heroes - Check Release Date
Kangana Ranaut announces Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, based on 26/11 heroes. Her fans react with excitement to her return to theatres.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 6, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut is set to return to the big screen with another political drama after her last film Emergency. On Wednesday, Kangana announced her new film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata along with its release date.
Kangana shared the first poster of the film on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into its intense backdrop. The poster features alarming headlines like “Mumbai under attack” and “Hospitals in Mumbai on high alert.” It also shows hospital staff hiding from attackers while continuing to save lives.
Sharing the poster, Kangana wrote, “Extraordinary story of ordinary people! The story of the night, when humanity stood taller than fear. When responsibility became sacrifice. When unity became duty. And courage saved lives. The untold story of India’s real heroes. #BharatBhaagyaViddhaata. Releasing in cinemas on 12th June.”
Soon after the announcement, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user wrote, “That's why she is Queen.” Another commented, “Wow!!!! Super excited to see the queen in theatres again.” A third user shared, “It's really good to see that this time other healthcare workers like nurses, paramedics are also highlighted...super duper excited.”
The film is inspired by real events during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, specifically focusing on what happened inside Cama and Albless Hospital. While terror unfolded outside, nearly 400 lives were saved inside the hospital by brave staff members. The story highlights the courage of nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security staff, and administrative workers who risked their lives to protect patients and each other.
Directed and written by Manoj Tapadia, the film marks his feature directorial debut. It is presented by Jayantilal Gada and backed by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, along with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar.
Apart from Kangana, the film features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan. Kangana is reportedly playing the role of a nurse.