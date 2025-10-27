ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Fancy Meeting You': Hrithik Roshan Bumps Into Jackie Chan While Holidaying With GF Saba Azad

Hrithik humorously captioned the post "Fancy meeting you here sir @jackiechan My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always." The post was accompanied by the anthem "Kung Fu Fighting" by Carl Douglas, indicating Chan's historical significance to action cinema globally. Fans and industry colleagues were quick to flood the comments section, calling the crossover moment "legend meeting legend."

Hyderabad: Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan had a fanboy moment in Beverly Hills, USA, as he met global action legend Jackie Chan. Hrithik posted two sweet pictures of their meeting on Instagram on Monday morning, referring to it as a moment of admiration and inspiration. In the photos, both of the stars are seen smiling for the camera in front of a hotel wearing casual clothes, exuding their respect for one another as well as warmth.

Hrithik is currently vacationing in the United States with his longtime partner, Saba Azad. On October 26, the duo posted snippets of their intimate winter vacation on Instagram, which was captioned, "Nothing better than winter walking." The photographs had Hrithik and Saba in cozy woolens basking in the sun. The last slide had the two embracing, showcasing their affectionate vibe. Fans raved about the pair's candid moments, and their simplicity.

Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Projects: From OTT Debut to Krrish 4

On the work front, Hrithik has a busy schedule. The actor is set to make his OTT debut as a producer with the upcoming Prime Video thriller Storm. According to a news portal, the series is created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, known for Tabbar and Fire in the Mountains, which was selected for the Sundance Film Festival. Storm is set in Mumbai and will begin production shortly.

Furthermore, he is gearing up to direct Krrish 4, the fourth film in India's well-known superhero series, which will be produced by Yash Raj Films. Filming is expected to begin in early 2024, marking 22 years since the franchise began with Koi... Mil Gaya (2003).

