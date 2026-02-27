ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fan Frenzy Takes Over As Rashmika-Vijay Lead With Most-Liked Wedding Pics On Instagram

Before them, several other celebrity couples had created massive buzz online. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had crossed 14 million likes, while Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal garnered over 12.6 million likes. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul received 8.3 million likes, and Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli had around 7.8 million likes on their wedding pictures. But Vijay and Rashmika's numbers have now crossed all of them, and that too in record time.

Until now, the record for the most-liked Indian celebrity wedding pictures was held by Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Their combined wedding posts had crossed 27.5 million likes, with Kiara's iconic "permanent booking" picture alone receiving 15.7 million likes, and Sidharth's post earning 11.8 million.

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared dreamy pictures from their traditional wedding in Udaipur on Thursday and within just three hours, their posts together received a staggering 29.9 million likes. Vijay's post clocked 13.6 million, while Rashmika's soared to 16.3 million. With this, the couple has unofficially set a new benchmark for the most-liked Indian celebrity wedding photos on Instagram.

The couple's wedding looked straight out of a fairytale. Rashmika wore a beautiful rust saree with a bold red border designed by Anamika Khanna. Vijay looked elegant in an ivory dhoti with a vermillion angavastram. The ceremony was intimate, attended by close family and friends.

However, it was not just the visuals that melted hearts. It was also the captions. Vijay wrote an emotional note that read like a page from his diary. He shared how he once missed her in small, everyday moments, during meals, workouts, and quiet evenings. "So, I made my best friend… my wife," he wrote, ending the post with the wedding date and a smiling emoji.

Rashmika's caption was equally heartfelt. She introduced him proudly as "My Husband, Mr. Vijay Deverakonda." She called him the man who taught her what true love and peace feel like. She wrote that her life, struggles, and achievements now make more sense because he is by her side. "Let's have the bestestest life ever together!" she added with excitement.

Fans and celebs flood comment section with warm wishes (Photo: Instagram)

Fans flooded the comment section with love. The wedding also received warm wishes from the film industry. Karan Johar wrote, "Congratulations to both of you!! And years of happiness and pure joy!! Love and Blessings!!" Kriti Sanon shared an emotional note, saying, "So much love and happiness in this frame. Wishing you guys a lifetime of beautiful memories." She also called Rashmika one of the most pure-hearted people she has ever met.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reshared their pictures and congratulated the couple. Ayushmann Khurrana commented, "Heartiest congratulations guys!" Other celebrities like Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, Ishaan Khatter, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza and Vidya Balan also sent their love.