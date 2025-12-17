ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fallout Season 2 Arrives To Rave Reviews And A Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

So far, both critics and fans have reacted very positively towards this new season of Fallout. Fallout Season 2 has received an incredible 100 percent certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 25 reviews with many critics stating the show is doing a great job expanding their world, developing their characters, and remaining true to the fundamental values of what made readers love the games. Fans on social media site X have begun to post their thoughts on Season 2 and many people are stating that they are very pleased with its progression compared to season 1.

Hyderabad: Prime Video's hit post-apocalyptic drama Fallout officially returns with Season 2 on Tuesday, December 17, and the excitement around the series has reached a new high. In addition to building a new story around the harsh Mojave Desert, Season 2 of Fallout now showcases an iconic location from the Fallout universe: the city of New Vegas. Season 2 also features returned talents from Season 1 such as Ella Purnell portraying Lucy and Walton Goggins as the Ghoul, both of whom fans remember very well. Aaron Moten plays the role of Maximus.

One viewer wrote: "The music from new vegas game -The choreography -The very chaotic dynamic Lucy and Ghoul. THIS IS CINEMA #Fallout." Another fan highlighted how much the show leans into the spirit of Fallout: New Vegas: "FALLOUT Season 2 doubles down on everything and wins it big. Lucy, the Ghoul, and Maximus's arcs are wonderfully fleshed out, the action is twice as thrilling, and Justin Theroux perfectly brings Mr. House to life. It also proudly stays true to the themes of New Vegas! #Fallout."

Walton Goggins' performance as the Ghoul continues to be a standout. Several viewers believe Season 2 finally gives the character the depth he deserves. One post even suggested a future spinoff: "#Fallout I think we could see a spin off show based on the goul. I think he is great character and has lots of story to tell or I hope more backstory from season 2."

Others echoed that praise, especially for Goggins' emotional range this season: "I have seen the first six episodes of #Fallout, and I was pretty impressed with what I saw. It built on a lot of what I personally loved in Season 1, and fleshed out a lot of backstory for key characters. I fully believe Walton Goggins deserves an Emmy for Season 2." Some reactions were short but just as enthusiastic: "So glad fallout is back #Fallout" and "#Fallout is peak 😭"

Behind the scenes, the cast has spoken openly about how intense and exciting the production was. Ella Purnell shared that everyone felt lucky to return for another season, while Goggins described the show as a massive effort involving hundreds of crew members who truly love the world of Fallout. Episodes were often filmed out of order, across multiple storylines, making the production complex but rewarding.