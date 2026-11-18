ETV Bharat / entertainment

Faisal Malik Tops IMDb List At No. 1, Beats Ranbir Kapoor And Yash After Playing Kumbhakarna In Ramayana

Faisal Malik Tops IMDb List At No. 1, Beats Ranbir Kapoor And Yash After Playing Kumbhakarna In Ramayana ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Faisal Malik, who plays Kumbhakarna in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, has secured the No. 1 position on IMDb’s Trending People in India list this week. Interestingly, he has beaten the film’s lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, to claim the top spot. While Yash has taken the second position, Ranbir is at No. 5. The latest rankings also feature several other members of the film’s cast, showing the strong interest surrounding Ramayana, which is currently running in theatres.

IMDb’s weekly Trending People in India list highlights actors, directors, writers, cinematographers and other entertainment personalities who are receiving the most attention from audiences worldwide. The rankings are based on the activity of more than 250 million monthly IMDb visitors across the world. The complete list is available on the IMDb app for Android and iOS users.

Faisal Malik, known for his role in the web series Panchayat, has taken the first position following his appearance as Kumbhakarna in Ramayana. Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, follows him at No. 2. Director Nitesh Tiwari has secured the third position, while Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, is at No. 4. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, has taken the fifth spot. Ravi Dubey, who portrays Lakshman, is at No. 6, followed by Rakul Preet Singh at No. 7. She plays Surpanakha in the film. Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Mandodari, has secured the ninth position. With seven people associated with Ramayana featuring in the Top 10, the film has clearly emerged as a major talking point among audiences. Interestingly, Faisal has managed to get more attention on the platform than some of the film’s biggest stars. IMDb Trending People List: Who Are The Other Two Celebrities?