Faisal Malik Tops IMDb List At No. 1, Beats Ranbir Kapoor And Yash After Playing Kumbhakarna In Ramayana
Faisal Malik tops IMDb's Trending People in India list, beating Ramayana co-stars, as seven people from the film feature in the Top 10.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Faisal Malik, who plays Kumbhakarna in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, has secured the No. 1 position on IMDb’s Trending People in India list this week. Interestingly, he has beaten the film’s lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, to claim the top spot. While Yash has taken the second position, Ranbir is at No. 5. The latest rankings also feature several other members of the film’s cast, showing the strong interest surrounding Ramayana, which is currently running in theatres.
IMDb’s weekly Trending People in India list highlights actors, directors, writers, cinematographers and other entertainment personalities who are receiving the most attention from audiences worldwide. The rankings are based on the activity of more than 250 million monthly IMDb visitors across the world. The complete list is available on the IMDb app for Android and iOS users.
Faisal Malik, known for his role in the web series Panchayat, has taken the first position following his appearance as Kumbhakarna in Ramayana. Yash, who plays Ravana in the film, follows him at No. 2. Director Nitesh Tiwari has secured the third position, while Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, is at No. 4.
Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, has taken the fifth spot. Ravi Dubey, who portrays Lakshman, is at No. 6, followed by Rakul Preet Singh at No. 7. She plays Surpanakha in the film. Kajal Aggarwal, who plays Mandodari, has secured the ninth position.
With seven people associated with Ramayana featuring in the Top 10, the film has clearly emerged as a major talking point among audiences. Interestingly, Faisal has managed to get more attention on the platform than some of the film’s biggest stars.
IMDb Trending People List: Who Are The Other Two Celebrities?
Apart from the Ramayana team, two other actors have also found a place on this week’s list. Vanshika Dhir is at No. 8. She has been receiving attention following her Bollywood acting debut in the 2026 action-comedy film Vibe.
Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the spy-comedy thriller also features Preity G Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. Vanshika plays Kareena and Huma Al Syed in the film. Several clips and fan edits featuring the actor have been shared on social media, adding to the interest around her. She also appeared as herself in the television series Family Full House, featuring Rohit Sharma.
Keerthy Suresh has taken the tenth position. The actor has been receiving attention for her recent projects, including the Netflix series Akka, which also stars Radhika Apte. Her performance as Bhavani has received appreciation from viewers. She has also been in the spotlight for her Tamil film Dorothy, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.
Ramayana’s Box Office Performance So Far
Ramayana continues its theatrical run and is also making strong progress at the worldwide box office. The film is inching closer to the Rs 1,500 crore mark in worldwide earnings. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film has remained in the news since its release.