Fahadh Faasil Reveals What Made Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit A Mega Blockbuster
Producer Fahadh Faasil opens up about the blockbuster success of Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which has scripted box-office history.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has emerged as a major success at the box office. The Malayalam romantic comedy, directed by Girish AD, has reportedly become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Producer Fahadh Faasil has now spoken about the reasons behind the film’s success.
In an interview with a newswire, Fahadh said that the biggest reason for the film’s success was its fresh content. He also praised director Girish AD, lead actor Nivin Pauly and the entire team for bringing the story to the screen in the right way.
“I believe good and fresh content will always work,” Fahadh said. He gave credit to the entire team, especially Girish AD and Nivin Pauly. According to him, the film had an honest script, a different age-gap romance, humour and the right kind of presentation.
Fahadh also pointed out that the film got a good release window. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit arrived in theatres on August 21, during the Onam holiday season. The festive period helped the film reach a wider audience.
Speaking about what worked for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Fahadh highlighted the film’s story and treatment. He said that the age-gap romance, humour and overall packaging connected well with the audience.
The film has also benefited from strong word of mouth. After its release, it received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The performances, humour and romantic storyline were among the aspects that received praise.
The success of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit also adds another major hit to Fahadh’s record as a producer. He has previously backed successful films such as Premalu and Aavesham. With Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, his production ventures have collectively crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was released on August 21 as part of the Onam season. The film is produced by Bhavana Studios, with Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran backing the project.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the mega blockbuster has taken its worldwide gross collection to around Rs 305 crore. With this, it has reportedly gone past Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which earned around Rs 302 crore worldwide.
The film has also moved ahead of Mohanlal-starrers L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, which earned around Rs 265 crore and Rs 234 crore, respectively.
Directed by Girish AD and written by Girish and Kiran Josey, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit combines romance, family emotions, humour and nostalgia. The story follows Ashley, played by Mamitha Baiju, who moves with her family from Mundakayam to a new neighbourhood in Karukutty. There, she meets Justin, played by Nivin Pauly, an older neighbour. As Ashley and Justin grow closer, the film explores their relationship along with family bonds, memories and new beginnings.