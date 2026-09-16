ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fahadh Faasil Reveals What Made Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit A Mega Blockbuster

Hyderabad: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has emerged as a major success at the box office. The Malayalam romantic comedy, directed by Girish AD, has reportedly become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Producer Fahadh Faasil has now spoken about the reasons behind the film’s success.

In an interview with a newswire, Fahadh said that the biggest reason for the film’s success was its fresh content. He also praised director Girish AD, lead actor Nivin Pauly and the entire team for bringing the story to the screen in the right way.

“I believe good and fresh content will always work,” Fahadh said. He gave credit to the entire team, especially Girish AD and Nivin Pauly. According to him, the film had an honest script, a different age-gap romance, humour and the right kind of presentation.

Fahadh also pointed out that the film got a good release window. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit arrived in theatres on August 21, during the Onam holiday season. The festive period helped the film reach a wider audience.

Speaking about what worked for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, Fahadh highlighted the film’s story and treatment. He said that the age-gap romance, humour and overall packaging connected well with the audience.