Fact Check | King Movie Song Leaked? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Shah Rukh Khan - Deepika Padukone Video

Hyderabad: X has been buzzing after a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was shared by a fan page of the Bollywood superstar. Many beleived it to be a song clip from SRK's upcoming film King with Deepika. The video quickly went viral with many confusing it to be from their film King. However, the truth behind the 'leaked song' is far from the chatter online.

Upon close inspection, it was found to be AI-generated. With no word from the makers, it is safe to consider it fake and fan-made. The video shows Shah Rukh in a salt-and-pepper look, while Deepika appears in chiffon sarees and a red outfit. A romantic song plays in the background with the lyrics, 'Main toh behak gaya, tere ishq mein behak gaya.'

The visuals made many believe that the song had been secretly leaked from the sets of King. But a quick fact-check has clearly debunked the claim. The clip uses old visuals of Shah Rukh Khan from his 2023 film Jawan. His look in the viral video matches the grey-haired appearance seen in Atlee's action thriller. Deepika's shots are also taken from previous films and public appearances. These visuals were stitched together using AI tools to create a fake romantic sequence.