Fact Check | King Movie Song Leaked? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Shah Rukh Khan - Deepika Padukone Video
A video claiming to be a leaked song from Shah Rukh Khan's King is going viral. Here's the truth behind the footage.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 19, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: X has been buzzing after a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was shared by a fan page of the Bollywood superstar. Many beleived it to be a song clip from SRK's upcoming film King with Deepika. The video quickly went viral with many confusing it to be from their film King. However, the truth behind the 'leaked song' is far from the chatter online.
Upon close inspection, it was found to be AI-generated. With no word from the makers, it is safe to consider it fake and fan-made. The video shows Shah Rukh in a salt-and-pepper look, while Deepika appears in chiffon sarees and a red outfit. A romantic song plays in the background with the lyrics, 'Main toh behak gaya, tere ishq mein behak gaya.'
The visuals made many believe that the song had been secretly leaked from the sets of King. But a quick fact-check has clearly debunked the claim. The clip uses old visuals of Shah Rukh Khan from his 2023 film Jawan. His look in the viral video matches the grey-haired appearance seen in Atlee's action thriller. Deepika's shots are also taken from previous films and public appearances. These visuals were stitched together using AI tools to create a fake romantic sequence.
It is a fan edit that went viral for its dramatic and exaggerated style. There is no leaked song from King featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at this point. The confusion comes at a time when excitement around King is already very high.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is Shah Rukh Khan's only film currently in production. It is also special because it marks the actor's first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film features a massive star cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal.
Reports suggest that King will be set across two timelines. Shah Rukh is said to be playing his character at different stages of life. In the younger timeline, his character reportedly faces off against Raghav Juyal. In the older timeline, he will battle the main villain played by Abhishek Bachchan.
Adding to the buzz, Shah Rukh Khan is set to resume shooting for King from December 20 at Film City, Goregaon. The upcoming schedule is expected to be heavy on action and intense sequences.
There has also been chatter about singer Ed Sheeran being involved in the film's music. Ed had earlier hinted that he recorded a Hindi song for a Shah Rukh Khan film, leading fans to believe it could be for King. However, no official details about the film's songs have been announced yet.
