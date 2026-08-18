ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fact Check: Did Nayanthara Shave Her Head At Tirumala Ahead Of Toxic Release? Here's The Truth

Actor Nayanthara ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Viral photos of Nayanthara at Tirumala have sparked plenty of speculation online. The pictures appear to show the actor with a completely shaved head during a temple visit. Soon, claims began circulating that Nayanthara had offered her hair at the Tirumala temple ahead of the release of her upcoming film Toxic. However, the viral claim is false. The photos being shared online have been digitally altered. A comparison with photographs from Nayanthara's actual Tirumala visit shows that her hair was intact. The original pictures also reveal the same outfit and earrings seen in the viral versions, making the alteration easier to spot. What do the viral photos show?