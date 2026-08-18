Fact Check: Did Nayanthara Shave Her Head At Tirumala Ahead Of Toxic Release? Here's The Truth
Viral photos claim Nayanthara shaved her head during a Tirumala visit. The actor is gearing up for the release of her film Toxic alongside Yash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Viral photos of Nayanthara at Tirumala have sparked plenty of speculation online. The pictures appear to show the actor with a completely shaved head during a temple visit. Soon, claims began circulating that Nayanthara had offered her hair at the Tirumala temple ahead of the release of her upcoming film Toxic.
However, the viral claim is false. The photos being shared online have been digitally altered. A comparison with photographs from Nayanthara's actual Tirumala visit shows that her hair was intact. The original pictures also reveal the same outfit and earrings seen in the viral versions, making the alteration easier to spot.
Nayanthara🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/AuJUurZLrt— sabas csk (@saba9361) August 16, 2026
What do the viral photos show?
The widely shared images show Nayanthara dressed traditionally during what appears to be a visit to Tirumala. The pictures were shared by several social media users on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some posts claimed that Nayanthara had shaved her head at the temple as an act of devotion ahead of Toxic. The claim quickly gained attention because Nayanthara is currently in the news for her upcoming project Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash. It is set to arrive in theatres on August 26.
#Nayanthara & #VigneshShivan visit Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara 🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/xwJU0ZDszo— Jitendra (@Jitendra_9012) April 9, 2026
Nayanthara did not shave her head
The original photographs are from Nayanthara's Tirumala visit in April, when she visited the temple with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The edited images retain several details from the original pictures, including Nayanthara's clothes and earrings. The only change is her hair, which has been digitally removed to make her appear bald. Social media users pointed out signs suggesting that the viral versions were AI-generated or digitally manipulated.
The buzz around Toxic
Meanwhile, the focus remains firmly on Toxic, which marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. Set against the world of Goa, the film explores the dark underbelly of a powerful narcotics syndicate operating behind the region's sunny beaches and heritage spaces.