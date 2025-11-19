Fact Check: Are The Viral Pictures Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Holding Their Baby Real? Find Out Here
Images of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal with their newborn have surfaced on social media. Let us find out if they are real or fake.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy on 7 November, 2025. Since then, fans and wellwishers of the star couple have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their newborn. Now a couple of pictures have surfaced on social media featuring Katrina and Vicky with a baby. But are theses pictures real or AI generated. We find out.
On deep inspection, the viral pictures show discrepancies and look morphed. Moreover, the same pictures sans the baby were earlier shared by the couple on different occasions. The images look like edited by fan pages to attract views. Importantly, neither Katrina nor Vicky have posted any real photo of their baby publicly. Their birth announcement on Instagram simply read: "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. - Katrina & Vicky."
That post included a stylised graphic and not a real photograph of their child. Katrina and Vicky have not released any baby photos as of now, maintaining strict privacy about their child's identity and appearance. So, in summary, the viral baby-holding pictures are fake.
Earlier in September, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif confirmed their pregnancy with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
