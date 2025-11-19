ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fact Check: Are The Viral Pictures Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Holding Their Baby Real? Find Out Here

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy on 7 November, 2025. Since then, fans and wellwishers of the star couple have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their newborn. Now a couple of pictures have surfaced on social media featuring Katrina and Vicky with a baby. But are theses pictures real or AI generated. We find out.

On deep inspection, the viral pictures show discrepancies and look morphed. Moreover, the same pictures sans the baby were earlier shared by the couple on different occasions. The images look like edited by fan pages to attract views. Importantly, neither Katrina nor Vicky have posted any real photo of their baby publicly. Their birth announcement on Instagram simply read: "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. - Katrina & Vicky."