Fact Check: Are Ambanis Attending Virosh Wedding In Udaipur? Here's The Truth
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur wedding, reports of the Ambani family's arrival sparked buzz. But are these reports true? Read to know.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 24, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26. The wedding of VIROSH is expected to be an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.
However, ahead of the wedding, the internet was filled with reports claiming that members of the Ambani family had arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding celebrations. Several sources reported that Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Neeta Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani would be present at the ceremony.
But are these reports true?
A video has now revealed that the visit of the Ambani family to Udaipur has nothing to do with the wedding of Rashmika and Vijay. The family has reportedly visited Rajasthan to seek blessings at the famous Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara.
In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Mukesh Ambani was seen arriving with his daughter Isha Ambani. The two greeted photographers with folded hands and warm smiles before proceeding towards their destination. There was no official confirmation about their presence at the wedding celebrations.
Meanwhile, preparations for Rashmika and Vijay's wedding are underway. As per reports, the couple has decided to add a strong South Indian touch to their special day. Guests at the wedding are expected to be served meals on banana leaves along with coconut water as part of the hospitality arrangements.
A source told a newswire, "Guests at Rashmika-Vijay's wedding are likely to experience a touch of South Indian tradition, with meals served on banana leaves and coconut water being specially arranged as part of the hospitality."
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025. The two have been linked to each other since they starred together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Though they have never officially confirmed their relationship, they have often been seen together at public events and on holidays.
Last year, the duo also led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders. They were later seen vacationing together during the New Year celebrations with close friends.
