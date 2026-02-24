ETV Bharat / entertainment

Fact Check: Are Ambanis Attending Virosh Wedding In Udaipur? Here's The Truth

Hyderabad: Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26. The wedding of VIROSH is expected to be an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

However, ahead of the wedding, the internet was filled with reports claiming that members of the Ambani family had arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding celebrations. Several sources reported that Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Neeta Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani would be present at the ceremony.

But are these reports true?

A video has now revealed that the visit of the Ambani family to Udaipur has nothing to do with the wedding of Rashmika and Vijay. The family has reportedly visited Rajasthan to seek blessings at the famous Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara.