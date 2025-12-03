ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ez-Ez Lyrics Explained: Makers Of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Unveil New Track, Billed As The 'Biggest Collab Of 2025'

From the Punjabi lyrics, one could easily get a sense of a fearless Jatt - represented through Ranveer Singh's character in the film, who is powerful, admired by women, and dangerous to his rivals. Guns, machetes, bullets, and even death are some symbolic elements used to represent a threatening and rebellious persona. Lines describe the enemies being scared, while Ranveer's group moves boldly and openly. The "Gypsy" is commonly used in Punjabi songs to represent a rural gangster vibe or a gang's vehicle.

Taking to social media, Ranveer Singh unveiled the music video and wrote in the caption, "A magic only @shashwatology could create with @diljitdosanjh @hanumankind - THE BIGGEST COLLAB OF 2025. Ez-Ez Music Video OUT NOW! #Dhurandhar in cinemas worldwide from 5th December. ADVANCE BOOKING OPEN NOW." Reacting to the song, a user commented, "This drop is just pure fire." Another wrote, "And the heat just went up." Other users filled the comment section with fire and red heart emojis.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming spy-action thriller film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, dropped a new track titled Ez-Ez on Wednesday, November 3. The song is being hailed as one of the biggest musical collaborations of 2025. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Hanumankind, and composed by Shashwat Sachdev, the track follows the success of the film's earlier songs and arrives just days ahead of the film's theatrical release on December 5.

"Yeah, death is a promise, but what is beyond it? I'm sure that I'll know soon. I know when I find it. I'm looking for answers and the meaning behind it. I'm taking a chance here. Yeah, I'm gambling on it. When everyone said that we couldn't put in a register, even the odds, the odds against me, demons that tear me, usually come with a smile. Ain't nothing that I wouldn't do for the people I love, I've been ready to die. We're armed and ready; it's about to get heavy. Now tell me, you ready or not?"

"Yeah, you ready or not? Tell me, you ready or not? You ready or not? You really ready or not? Tell me, you ready or not? Can't tell if you're ready or not? Are you really ready or not? We know if you're ready or not. What is the matter? Death is a promise. Party up for it. But what is behind it? I'm sure that I'll know soon. I know what I found. I'm looking for answers. I'm looking for answers. The meaning behind it. "

"I'm taking a chance here. I know what I found. I'm looking for answers. The meaning behind it. You ready or not? Easy. You ready or not? Easy. Tell me, you ready or not? Easy. Now, you really ready or not? Easy."

In the English verses, the singer is talking about confronting death, danger, and inner demons, but facing them courageously. He's in search of the meaning of life, taking risks, and remaining loyal to loved ones. This repeated line, "ready or not", dares others to face whatever is coming: danger, truth, or consequences. In simple words, that's courage, acceptance of death as inevitable, fighting through struggles, the question of the meaning of life, and asking others if they're ready too.

Dhurandhar Cleared By CBFC After Concerns Raised

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar recently made headlines for another reason. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued a clarification after concerns were raised by the parents of Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee Major Mohit Sharma. The board confirmed that the film is entirely fictional.

In its statement, the CBFC mentioned that the movie bears "no direct or indirect resemblance" to Major Sharma's life and includes an explicit disclaimer highlighting that all characters, events and storylines are fictitious.

About Dhurandhar

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The film is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Speaking about the scale and ambition of the project, Ranveer Singh said in a press note, "(The Wrath of God) We wanted to create a feature presentation that's at par with any film in the world. Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we as Indians can be proud of."