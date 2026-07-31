ETV Bharat / entertainment

Explainer | The Rise of Pan-India Casting: From An Experiment To A Trend, What Is Driving India's Biggest Films To Go Cross-Industry

Puja Mishra

When Rajinikanth shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), it was viewed as a unique collaboration between two of Indian cinema's biggest stars rather than the beginning of a larger trend. Years later, Kamal Haasan headlined the Hindi comedy Chachi 420 (1997), proving that South Indian superstars could comfortably lead mainstream Bollywood films. Amitabh and Rajinikanth reunited in Hum (1991) before coming together again over three decades later in Vettaiyan (2024), highlighting how cross-industry collaborations have existed for decades, although as occasional events rather than a filmmaking strategy.

For years, such collaborations remained exceptions. South stars would occasionally venture into Hindi cinema like Dhanush's acclaimed Hindi debut in Raanjhanaa (2013), while Bollywood actors made sporadic appearances in regional films like Amitabh in the Malayalam film Kandahar (2010). However, Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas, and Jr NTR making his Hindi franchise debut in War 2 all reflected an evolving industry.

Today, cross-industry casting is no longer an exception. It has become one of the defining characteristics of Indian cinema. Whether it is Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana, Yash and Kiara Advani in Toxic, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2, Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in Atlee's AA22xA6, Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in Spirit, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi or Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming romantic drama, filmmakers are increasingly assembling casts that represent multiple industries. The objective is clear, which is to create films that appeal to audiences across linguistic and regional boundaries from the very first day of release.

From Pan-India Releases To Pan-India Casting

The phrase "Pan-India film" entered popular vocabulary after S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise rewrote box-office history. Although films had been dubbed into multiple languages for decades, Baahubali demonstrated that a regional film could become a nationwide cultural phenomenon without compromising its identity.

The success of KGF, Pushpa, RRR and Kantara further proved that audiences were increasingly open to stories irrespective of language. Simultaneously, Bollywood witnessed unprecedented nationwide success with films such as Jawan and Animal, all of which incorporated talent from multiple industries. The industry's thinking gradually shifted. Instead of making a Hindi film and later dubbing it into other languages, filmmakers began designing projects that naturally resonated across India through their casting choices.

The Business Behind The Trend

Prominent casting director Girdhar Swami, who has worked on films such as 3 Idiots, Rowdy Rathore, Andhadhun, Wazir, Coolie No. 1 and Sanam Teri Kasam, believes the reasons are both artistic and commercial. "Pan-India casting is driven by two key factors. First, it gives actors opportunities to work across industries. Second, it benefits the film commercially. Casting an actor from another industry helps expand the film's reach and strengthens its business prospects in different markets," Swami tells ETV Bharat.

His observation reflects the industry's current mindset. A film starring actors from different industries instantly enjoys wider recall. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR attract both Hindi and Telugu audiences. Yash and Kiara Advani bring together Kannada and Bollywood fan bases. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan benefitted from pairing him with Tamil superstar Nayanthara while also featuring Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

The Script Comes First

Despite the obvious commercial advantages, Swami insists that casting is never driven by market calculations alone. "Casting is never just about bringing together big stars from different industries. It always begins with the script. We first identify who the character is, where they come from. Once the character is defined, we shortlist actors who can authentically fit the role before presenting the options to the director," he said.

This reflects one of the biggest shifts in modern casting. Instead of asking, "Which superstar should we cast?", filmmakers increasingly ask, "Who is the best person for this character?" That philosophy has become particularly important in an era where audiences are quick to reject performances that feel inauthentic.