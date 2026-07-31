Explainer | The Rise of Pan-India Casting: From An Experiment To A Trend, What Is Driving India's Biggest Films To Go Cross-Industry
Cross-industry casting has evolved from a rare experiment into Bollywood's biggest strategy, with filmmakers prioritising talent, wider reach and pan-India appeal over regional boundaries.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
When Rajinikanth shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), it was viewed as a unique collaboration between two of Indian cinema's biggest stars rather than the beginning of a larger trend. Years later, Kamal Haasan headlined the Hindi comedy Chachi 420 (1997), proving that South Indian superstars could comfortably lead mainstream Bollywood films. Amitabh and Rajinikanth reunited in Hum (1991) before coming together again over three decades later in Vettaiyan (2024), highlighting how cross-industry collaborations have existed for decades, although as occasional events rather than a filmmaking strategy.
For years, such collaborations remained exceptions. South stars would occasionally venture into Hindi cinema like Dhanush's acclaimed Hindi debut in Raanjhanaa (2013), while Bollywood actors made sporadic appearances in regional films like Amitabh in the Malayalam film Kandahar (2010). However, Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas, and Jr NTR making his Hindi franchise debut in War 2 all reflected an evolving industry.
Today, cross-industry casting is no longer an exception. It has become one of the defining characteristics of Indian cinema. Whether it is Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana, Yash and Kiara Advani in Toxic, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2, Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in Atlee's AA22xA6, Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in Spirit, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi or Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's upcoming romantic drama, filmmakers are increasingly assembling casts that represent multiple industries. The objective is clear, which is to create films that appeal to audiences across linguistic and regional boundaries from the very first day of release.
From Pan-India Releases To Pan-India Casting
The phrase "Pan-India film" entered popular vocabulary after S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise rewrote box-office history. Although films had been dubbed into multiple languages for decades, Baahubali demonstrated that a regional film could become a nationwide cultural phenomenon without compromising its identity.
The success of KGF, Pushpa, RRR and Kantara further proved that audiences were increasingly open to stories irrespective of language. Simultaneously, Bollywood witnessed unprecedented nationwide success with films such as Jawan and Animal, all of which incorporated talent from multiple industries. The industry's thinking gradually shifted. Instead of making a Hindi film and later dubbing it into other languages, filmmakers began designing projects that naturally resonated across India through their casting choices.
The Business Behind The Trend
Prominent casting director Girdhar Swami, who has worked on films such as 3 Idiots, Rowdy Rathore, Andhadhun, Wazir, Coolie No. 1 and Sanam Teri Kasam, believes the reasons are both artistic and commercial. "Pan-India casting is driven by two key factors. First, it gives actors opportunities to work across industries. Second, it benefits the film commercially. Casting an actor from another industry helps expand the film's reach and strengthens its business prospects in different markets," Swami tells ETV Bharat.
His observation reflects the industry's current mindset. A film starring actors from different industries instantly enjoys wider recall. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR attract both Hindi and Telugu audiences. Yash and Kiara Advani bring together Kannada and Bollywood fan bases. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan benefitted from pairing him with Tamil superstar Nayanthara while also featuring Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.
The Script Comes First
Despite the obvious commercial advantages, Swami insists that casting is never driven by market calculations alone. "Casting is never just about bringing together big stars from different industries. It always begins with the script. We first identify who the character is, where they come from. Once the character is defined, we shortlist actors who can authentically fit the role before presenting the options to the director," he said.
This reflects one of the biggest shifts in modern casting. Instead of asking, "Which superstar should we cast?", filmmakers increasingly ask, "Who is the best person for this character?" That philosophy has become particularly important in an era where audiences are quick to reject performances that feel inauthentic.
Indian cinema has traditionally revolved around stars. Today, however, audiences are increasingly appreciating performances over celebrity status. Swami believes that remains central to his work.
"Many people assume casting decisions are based only on popularity, but that's not true. We often change actors even after months of preparation if we feel someone else is a better fit for the character. The right casting always comes before convenience."
Language Is No Longer A Barrier
A decade ago, language and regional identity often restricted actors from exploring different industries. Today, those boundaries are disappearing rapidly. Swami says actors have become far more adaptable than before.
"Today, actors are no longer restricted by language or region. Many are capable of learning new dialects and adapting to different cultures. If an actor can convincingly speak the language and suits the character, we don't see regional boundaries as a limitation."
Streaming platforms have significantly accelerated this change. OTT services exposed audiences to Malayalam thrillers, Tamil dramas, Telugu action films and Kannada cinema without requiring theatrical releases. Viewers became comfortable watching subtitles, while actors gained nationwide recognition irrespective of language.
As audience preferences evolved, so did casting. From Star-Centric To Character-Centric. He adds that films and OTT projects follow different approaches: "In films, casting is far more character-driven than people realise. Unlike OTT, where social media popularity or digital following may sometimes influence decisions, feature films still demand actors who are right for the role."
Swami says the casting process remains fluid even after directors identify preferred actors. "Even when directors have a particular actor in mind, we continue searching. There have been instances where we've suggested a stronger option, and the originally chosen actor has been replaced because the new choice suited the character better." That flexibility has become increasingly valuable in today's competitive industry, where every casting decision is scrutinised by audiences online.
It's Not Just About Bigger Markets
While wider reach remains a major advantage, Swami cautions against reducing pan-India casting to a purely commercial formula. "Expanding the audience is certainly one advantage of cross-industry casting, but talent remains the most important criterion. No amount of market value can replace an actor's ability to do justice to the role," says the man behind the casting of Welcome to the Jungle 3.
"Whether a project needs a star or a strong actor is ultimately the producer's and director's decision. Sometimes the priority is business, and sometimes it's the story. As casting directors, our job is to provide the best possible options for both."
One noticeable change in recent years is that viewers have become more vocal about casting choices. Well-cast characters frequently dominate conversations on social media, often receiving praise equal to or greater than leading stars. Swami believes audiences are recognising the importance of thoughtful casting more than ever before.
"What audiences are appreciating today is how the right casting can elevate a film. When an actor perfectly fits the character, the performance stands out, sometimes even more than the film's biggest stars."
This growing appreciation has also sparked conversations about recognising casting directors at major award ceremonies. Veteran casting director Mukesh Chhabra, whose credits include Gangs of Wasseypur, Dangal and Dhurandhar, has repeatedly called for Indian award bodies to introduce a dedicated Best Casting category. After the Academy Awards introduced the honour at the 98th Oscars, Chhabra argued that Indian cinema must also acknowledge the role casting directors play in shaping successful films.
Swami echoes that optimism. "Recognition for casting as a profession is growing. It wasn't given much importance earlier, but the industry has changed significantly since around 2017-18. As filmmaking evolves, the contribution of casting directors is gradually receiving the recognition it deserves."
Where Does Pan-India Casting Go From Here?
The trend shows no signs of slowing down. With films like Ramayana, War 2, Toxic, Spirit, Peddi, Varanasi, AA22xA6 and several others already embracing cross-industry ensembles, pan-India casting is steadily becoming the industry's default approach rather than an experimental strategy.
Swami believes this evolution is inevitable. "Pan-India collaborations will only grow from here. Filmmakers across industries are increasingly working together because it boosts business, generates wider publicity and helps films connect with audiences across the country."
However, he points out that the trend has also transformed the role of casting directors. "This trend has also made the work of casting directors much more demanding. Finding the perfect actor now means looking beyond one industry. It requires significantly more research, effort and collaboration than before."
More Than A Trend
Pan-India casting is no longer merely about bringing together stars from Bollywood and the South to maximise box-office collections. It represents a larger transformation in Indian cinema, where language barriers are fading, industries are collaborating more freely, and audiences are increasingly willing to embrace good stories regardless of where they originate.