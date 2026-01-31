ETV Bharat / entertainment

Explainer | Inside A Writers' Room: What Really Happens Behind The Scenes

Hyderabad: Ever wondered how shows like Game of Thrones manage to run for multiple seasons without losing their voice? Or how characters speak so distinctly season after season as if they're real people growing in front of us? The answer isn't one writer typing away alone at 3 a.m. It's something called a writers' room.

So, What is a Writers' Room?

Most people imagine a single writer shaping those words. In reality, especially in the age of streaming, those lines are usually born inside a writers' room, which is a collaborative space where stories are argued into existence.

A writers' room is not simply a group of people pitching ideas. It is where narrative structure is debated, character arcs are broken down episode by episode, and dialogue is rewritten repeatedly until it feels emotionally and tonally right. It is also where creative authority, vulnerability, and collaboration are constantly tested.

What Really Happens Inside a Writers' Room

At its most basic level, a writers' room functions as a shared thinking space. Writers bring ideas into the room knowing that those ideas will not remain untouched. They will be questioned, reshaped, and sometimes discarded entirely.

Biplab Goswami, the writer of Laapataa Ladies, explains this process through a metaphor that captures both its promise and its risk. In a writers' room, he says, ideas are not owned once they are spoken aloud. "A writer's room is like throwing ideas into a common pot. Some ideas sink, some float, and some transform completely."

Sulagna Chatterjee, a Mumbai-based writer-director, says writers' rooms became essential with the rise of OTT platforms. "Internationally, shows have staff writers. In India, it was comparatively newer with OTT coming in. When you're looking at eight episodes, 40 minutes each, across multiple seasons, one writer alone can't hold the entire objective. You need more manpower to make things happen."

Echoing Biplab's idea, she adds a caution: "The most important thing in a writers' room is to understand that the story is the king. It's not about me, my CV, or my portfolio. It's about what works best for the story. That clarity and empathy make things easier." That transformation, however, is not always comfortable. Collaboration can deepen a story, but it can also blur its emotional core if the room does not share the same understanding of what the story is trying to say.

When Collaboration Strengthens a Story - and When It Weakens It

Whether a writers' room works or not often depends on when collaboration begins. If a project is conceived collectively, alignment comes naturally. The room moves together because everyone has been part of the story's birth.

If one starts a project with a collaborative writer's room, the process becomes easier because everyone is on the same page about the story from the very beginning. The problem arises when a story begins as a singular vision shaped by one writer's observations, philosophy, and emotional instincts, and is later opened up to collaboration.

Goswami says, "This alignment is disrupted when a writer writes with his own observation, philosophy, creativity, and cinematic vision, yet the others in the writer's room fail to grasp these aspects, "leading to a disconnect in understanding the core and essence of the story."

Sulagna emphasises that collaboration is not just about efficiency, but about perspective: "Two or three writers working together help a project out because you see bouncing boards. When you're thinking of a world that spans years, you need that." She also points out the danger of "yes-men": "The biggest problem is writers who agree to everything. Disagreement is healthy. You're allowed to say, 'I don't think this is working,' and then come up with solutions together."

In such cases, collaboration does not necessarily enrich the narrative. Instead, it risks flattening what made the story personal in the first place.

The Value of Disagreement

Amardeep Galsin, co-creator and showrunner of Amazon Prime Video's Rangeen, approaches writers' rooms from a different creative instinct. For her, agreement is not the goal - clarity is. She believes the strongest rooms are built around disagreement, not consensus. "Working with others helps as long as the room isn't an echo chamber," she says, adding, "If you're surrounded by people who can actually disagree with you, the work gets sharper, and bad ideas get filtered out early."

Galsin often begins her process with open-ended brainstorming sessions, where ideas are encouraged but never protected. Over time, this questioning helps reveal what the show truly stands for. "That process makes it very clear what you really care about, what you want to protect, and more importantly, what you don't want for your show." In her view, friction is not a threat to creativity - ego is.

Sulagna adds that conflict management often falls on the head writer: "After a point, the buck stops with the head writer. You're dealing with feedback from multiple teams, and sometimes even your own writers disagree. It's about people management, knowing when to take a breather, sleep on it, and come back fresh. Let conflict happen, let disagreements happen. That's where the greatest ideas come from."

Credit, Ownership, and the Indian Context

While writers' rooms are collaborative by design, the Indian industry adds another layer of complexity: anxiety around credit. In theory, shared authorship should allow stories to grow beyond individual ownership. In practice, unclear boundaries often make writers cautious about how much they give away.

"In India, there is still anxiety around credit, and that does affect collaboration," Galsin admits. She notes that openness can sometimes be misread as entitlement. "People start claiming authorship without fully earning it. So it's a bit of a Catch-22," she quips.