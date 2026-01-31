Explainer | Inside A Writers' Room: What Really Happens Behind The Scenes
As writers' rooms grow in India, writers explain how stories are shaped collaboratively, revealing the pressure, conflict, and creativity behind popular shows.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 31, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ever wondered how shows like Game of Thrones manage to run for multiple seasons without losing their voice? Or how characters speak so distinctly season after season as if they're real people growing in front of us? The answer isn't one writer typing away alone at 3 a.m. It's something called a writers' room.
So, What is a Writers' Room?
Most people imagine a single writer shaping those words. In reality, especially in the age of streaming, those lines are usually born inside a writers' room, which is a collaborative space where stories are argued into existence.
A writers' room is not simply a group of people pitching ideas. It is where narrative structure is debated, character arcs are broken down episode by episode, and dialogue is rewritten repeatedly until it feels emotionally and tonally right. It is also where creative authority, vulnerability, and collaboration are constantly tested.
What Really Happens Inside a Writers' Room
At its most basic level, a writers' room functions as a shared thinking space. Writers bring ideas into the room knowing that those ideas will not remain untouched. They will be questioned, reshaped, and sometimes discarded entirely.
Biplab Goswami, the writer of Laapataa Ladies, explains this process through a metaphor that captures both its promise and its risk. In a writers' room, he says, ideas are not owned once they are spoken aloud. "A writer's room is like throwing ideas into a common pot. Some ideas sink, some float, and some transform completely."
Sulagna Chatterjee, a Mumbai-based writer-director, says writers' rooms became essential with the rise of OTT platforms. "Internationally, shows have staff writers. In India, it was comparatively newer with OTT coming in. When you're looking at eight episodes, 40 minutes each, across multiple seasons, one writer alone can't hold the entire objective. You need more manpower to make things happen."
Echoing Biplab's idea, she adds a caution: "The most important thing in a writers' room is to understand that the story is the king. It's not about me, my CV, or my portfolio. It's about what works best for the story. That clarity and empathy make things easier." That transformation, however, is not always comfortable. Collaboration can deepen a story, but it can also blur its emotional core if the room does not share the same understanding of what the story is trying to say.
When Collaboration Strengthens a Story - and When It Weakens It
Whether a writers' room works or not often depends on when collaboration begins. If a project is conceived collectively, alignment comes naturally. The room moves together because everyone has been part of the story's birth.
If one starts a project with a collaborative writer's room, the process becomes easier because everyone is on the same page about the story from the very beginning. The problem arises when a story begins as a singular vision shaped by one writer's observations, philosophy, and emotional instincts, and is later opened up to collaboration.
Goswami says, "This alignment is disrupted when a writer writes with his own observation, philosophy, creativity, and cinematic vision, yet the others in the writer's room fail to grasp these aspects, "leading to a disconnect in understanding the core and essence of the story."
Sulagna emphasises that collaboration is not just about efficiency, but about perspective: "Two or three writers working together help a project out because you see bouncing boards. When you're thinking of a world that spans years, you need that." She also points out the danger of "yes-men": "The biggest problem is writers who agree to everything. Disagreement is healthy. You're allowed to say, 'I don't think this is working,' and then come up with solutions together."
In such cases, collaboration does not necessarily enrich the narrative. Instead, it risks flattening what made the story personal in the first place.
The Value of Disagreement
Amardeep Galsin, co-creator and showrunner of Amazon Prime Video's Rangeen, approaches writers' rooms from a different creative instinct. For her, agreement is not the goal - clarity is. She believes the strongest rooms are built around disagreement, not consensus. "Working with others helps as long as the room isn't an echo chamber," she says, adding, "If you're surrounded by people who can actually disagree with you, the work gets sharper, and bad ideas get filtered out early."
Galsin often begins her process with open-ended brainstorming sessions, where ideas are encouraged but never protected. Over time, this questioning helps reveal what the show truly stands for. "That process makes it very clear what you really care about, what you want to protect, and more importantly, what you don't want for your show." In her view, friction is not a threat to creativity - ego is.
Sulagna adds that conflict management often falls on the head writer: "After a point, the buck stops with the head writer. You're dealing with feedback from multiple teams, and sometimes even your own writers disagree. It's about people management, knowing when to take a breather, sleep on it, and come back fresh. Let conflict happen, let disagreements happen. That's where the greatest ideas come from."
Credit, Ownership, and the Indian Context
While writers' rooms are collaborative by design, the Indian industry adds another layer of complexity: anxiety around credit. In theory, shared authorship should allow stories to grow beyond individual ownership. In practice, unclear boundaries often make writers cautious about how much they give away.
"In India, there is still anxiety around credit, and that does affect collaboration," Galsin admits. She notes that openness can sometimes be misread as entitlement. "People start claiming authorship without fully earning it. So it's a bit of a Catch-22," she quips.
This lack of clarity does not just create interpersonal tension, it shapes the creative environment itself. Writers may hesitate to fully invest in ideas when ownership feels uncertain.
Why Writers' Rooms Have Become Necessary
Despite these challenges, writers' rooms have become increasingly common, especially with the rise of long-form streaming content. Writing an eight- or ten-episode series alone is not just creatively taxing - it can be isolating.
Galsin points out that multiple writers help maintain momentum and perspective. "There's fatigue, and there's also a real risk of losing perspective. Having more writers helps maintain momentum, which is crucial if you want the work to stay honest and alive," the Rangeen co-writer added.
Beyond production needs, she sees writers' rooms as educational spaces. "Writers' rooms are not just a production tool, they are a training ground for future authors and leaders." The problem, however, is that fully empowered writers' rooms, where authority and authorship are clearly defined are still rare in India.
Writing, Vulnerability, and the Need for Protection
Writing exposes how a person sees the world, which is why vulnerability is unavoidable. In a collaborative environment, that vulnerability can feel amplified. For Goswami, protecting the early stages of writing is essential. "I've learned that I can't invite judgment too early," he says, adding, "Initial drafts need privacy." He believes premature feedback can lead to self-censorship. "If you censor yourself from the start, the writing may lose its honesty and depth."
Galsin, meanwhile, expands the idea of vulnerability beyond the page. She argues that writers are most vulnerable not because of criticism, but because of structural instability. "What actually makes writing most vulnerable isn't pressure or scrutiny. It's the lack of systems that allow writers to sustain writing as a full-time profession," she explains. In that sense, the writers' room is not just a creative space - it is also shaped by economic realities.
Conflict as a Creative Tool
Conflict inside writers' rooms is inevitable. The question is whether it is destructive or productive. Galsin believes conflict becomes manageable when it is rooted in the work rather than ego. "When you operate from 'what is right' instead of 'who is right', conflict becomes easier to navigate."
As a showrunner, she sees it as her responsibility to distinguish between the two: "Good conflict arises from trying to make the show better. Bad conflict arises from ego." Without clear leadership, however, even well-intentioned conflict can derail a room.
Women in Writers' Rooms
Sulagna's own experience as a woman in writers' rooms has been positive: "I've only dealt with really nice people who share the same outlook. But I know others have faced patronising attitudes. Diversity quotas mean you'll often see at least one female writer in a room, but the bigger issue is the kind of projects and opportunities women get."
Writer's Block, Fear, and Collective Momentum
Both Goswami and Galsin reject the idea that writer's block comes from a lack of ideas. For Goswami, it is driven by fear of failure, of expectations, of getting things wrong. "Writer's block is often about fear, not lack of ideas," he says.
Deadlines only intensify that fear. "When timelines are tight, this struggle becomes a little bit more difficult to overcome." Galsin sees writers' rooms as a practical solution: "When you hit a block, you talk through what's not working and why you're stuck. Often, the room helps identify whether the story has gone off track or simply lost momentum. When that gets difficult, the other writers in the room mean that the work can keep moving."
Visibility Without Authority
There is no denying that writers are more visible today than they were a decade ago. Their names appear in interviews, panels, and award shows. But visibility, all three writers Goswami, Sulagna and Galsin suggest, is not the same as creative authority.
"Visibility has definitely improved," Goswami says, "but the consistency of writers being credited and recognised is still evolving." Galsin puts it more starkly: "Until authorship is clearly defined, recognition will always feel partial." Sulagna agrees that writers have a long way to go in terms of credit, opportunities, and visibility: "We've come a long way, but it's still very infrastructural. Producers need to really look into it."
Indian storytelling, shaped for decades by a director-led film culture, is still adjusting to writer-led programs. Writers' rooms exist but their power structures are still being negotiated.
The Writers' Room as a Mirror
Ultimately, what happens inside a writers' room reflects the industry itself, its ambitions and its insecurities. It is a space where ideas are tested, voices collide, and stories slowly find their shape. And the next time a line of dialogue lingers with you after an episode ends, remember it was likely born in a room full of writers.
Read More