EXCLUSIVE | What Is Hurting Bollywood? Industry Experts Share Insights

“It is an open secret in the film industry that 70-80 percent of the reviews are paid reviews,” say many insiders and serious film critics. “Glowing positive reviews come even before the release but when film-buffs go on the first day to watch, they find nothing exciting in the content; people are not stupid,” says Kasliwal, who had shut his theater for 15 years due to losses. “It was not viable to run the business with all the multiplexes coming up, but now even the multiplexes are suffering because the quality of cinema is very poor. I still have fond memories of films running in our cinema for several weeks, but today rarely do films work. Saiyaara’s success was unexpected. But earlier we couldn’t remove films from our theater for three to four months, those films would be doing such stupendous business,” says Kasliwal.

“All this definitely affects the credibility of the industry because a common man thinks – ‘Yeh toh aise hi hain, they have a lot of money to throw and that is how they get all these influencers to write positive reviews …though the movie is bad they get good reviews. Like actors and filmmakers, the general public is also on social media. They will get to know the truth eventually. Quality suffers and business suffers very badly. If people get to know of one such review, they will probably think all reviews are paid reviews,” says Delhi-based film critic Arnab Banerjee.

"As soon as the media gives four stars, people message me saying, 'Sir, that means the movie is not good,'" Bansal said. "And, even if the film is good, they don't trust it." That distrust is now visible at the box office. "Regular cinema-goers wait to know the correct reports," Bansal said. That means ticket sales during the vital opening shows "take a major dip" as film fans wait for word of mouth or "genuine reviews" to come out, he added.

“The film was not doing well at all, with hardly 15 to 20 people coming daily to watch the movie. Suddenly, one day my staff tells me there is a booking of 500 seats on BookMyShow and I was surprised. But when only 40-50 people turned up, I wondered where those people who had booked were, as there were no cancellations,” the cinema owner further elaborates upon the incident.

About two years back, Sudhir Kasliwal, the owner of Jaipur's prestigious single-screen Gem Cinema, recalled seeing hundreds of online bookings in his theater for one of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's releases (that was clashing with a film headlined by a top hero from the South), but to his surprise only a fraction of the audience showed up in person. “I asked my staff, ‘what happened, where are the people, why didn’t they turn up?’ Then somebody from Mumbai told me that when the films are on the verge of flopping, the producer, director, actors themselves buy farzi (fake) tickets to ‘boost’ up their collections. This is a bad practice; this is not business,” says Kasliwal.

The section of people who take reviews seriously have been affected, say many of the serious film critics. “Critics are quality conscious; actors are not. Actors just want to bag a role; everybody wants to be in movies whether they have talent or not. They don’t realise that they may be good-looking, have six packs, or not, but acting is something they haven’t learned or they haven’t inherited. Talent is not something that can be passed on from one generation to another. Some people who read our reviews and on the basis of that decide whether they want to watch a movie or not, that section has been affected,” says Banerjee.

“There are these trolls and influencers, they are paid a lot of money by actors and production houses to make sure that they get positive reviews. On social media there are lots of people who are paid to write good reviews. But I don’t think it will help the quality of films as such. Film industry is definitely getting affected, which is why they are shouting from rooftops; they don’t care for critics at all. They just think that numbers are everything, but numbers are manipulated; they are not real numbers. If they are not bothered about critics or reviews, why do they have to play this game?” adds the critic.

These ‘malpractices’ are eroding audience trust, distorting market dynamics, and promoting an unsustainable economic model that prioritises artificial hype over genuine content, experts say. Streaming platforms have definitely disrupted traditional cinema but industry veterans say Bollywood's woes are also self-inflicted -- including the trend to declare a film a "hit" even before its release. “If you don't engage these influencers and critics, they will write bad reviews, even if the film is good. If the film is bad, they will write good things about the film, provided the producer or studio has paid them," says producer-distributor Suniel Wadhwa.

Industry insiders allege that some influencers have "rate cards", with prices rising for films that generate low pre-release buzz. Producers, meanwhile, are accused of bulk-buying tickets to inflate opening-week numbers. "Everything is bought and manipulated," Bansal said, referring to both reviews and social media personalities. "The wrong messages are conveyed to people and unless good content is produced, things will never improve." "You can't take the audience for granted. They know the truth," said Wadhwa, adding that to have both reviews and ticket sales manipulated was "a very sad situation."

Recent controversies include Bollywood A-lister Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, a war-drama. The film's director denied allegations of so-called "block booking" to boost first-week numbers, but a Mumbai-based trade analyst claimed its gross was inflated from about Rs 60 lakh to over Rs 90 lakh. "Online booking platforms showed full houses, but many theatres were nearly empty," the analyst said, requesting anonymity. Bansal said that critics who refuse to play along also risk being sidelined, while those who comply "flourish." "Whenever I (post) that the film has opened with weak collections (ticket sales), I receive a barrage of calls from actors, producers asking me to remove it," he said.

It may be recalled that in October 2024, just before the release of Jigra, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced it would stop hosting traditional pre-release screenings for its films. While the official statement cited the decision as a "necessary step" to ensure all viewers, including the media, witness the film at the same time, thereby "maintaining the excitement of the cinematic experience for all”, the industry insiders suggested the move was a strategy to combat a system of "paid reviews" and "extortion" by some critics and influencers, who allegedly demanded money for positive coverage or threatened negative campaigns. By eliminating early access, the company aimed to rely more on genuine word-of-mouth from the general audience.

Experts warn that falsifying box office data has lasting consequences, from inflated star salaries to shrinking opportunities for new talent by creating misleading success metrics that skew investment, distort market value, and erode audience trust, ultimately making it harder for genuinely good, smaller films to get noticed or funded. Says Banerjee, “Absolutely, the young talent is sometimes very gifted and also very hardworking. I heard a big critic’s interview where he said that he was shown a film much before its release. While he liked the film, he wasn’t happy with the male lead’s performance but the actor kept calling the critic just to make sure that he got a good review. Finally, the reviewer blasted him and told him not to call him as it won’t work. Actors are terribly insecure …all this affects aspiring actors.”

Criticising the current trend in Bollywood, Sunny Deol recently stated that the Bollywood trend of using inflated box office figures and corporate bookings, creates a false sense of reality that hinders the emergence of new talent and genuine stories. He views this shift as damaging to the industry's authenticity. ‘People who are enjoying the lies (of exaggerated box office numbers), I don't understand what kind of people they are. I would like to advise the youngsters that this is not the way to make yourself a hit. That is why many youngsters and stories are not coming out’, Deol was quoted saying.

Streaming platforms, now major players in film distribution, have started demanding audited box office collection reports before striking deals from Bollywood (and other Indian film industry) producers due to widespread concerns over inflated figures which has added pressure on producers, who, apparently, historically inflated box office numbers, sometimes by as much as 30-40%, to create an illusion of high demand and secure more lucrative deals for a film's satellite and digital rights. It’s heard that streaming services are moving away from large, guaranteed upfront payments. Instead, they are implementing models where a portion of the payment is linked to the film's actual theatrical performance, necessitating verified data. "Streamers have now become sharp and careful about the film they are choosing," said Wadhwa. Despite the backlash, few expect the trend to end anytime soon. "This practice will continue" Wadhwa said, until producers and studios lose their "appetite to buy tickets."

However, there are others who are hopeful as Banerjee says, “This is going to die down very soon. It is a passing phase. Anything that is illogical and with bad manipulative intentions comes to an end sooner or later.”