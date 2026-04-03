ETV Bharat / entertainment

Exclusive: Jisshu Sengupta Talks Bhooth Bangla, Working With Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan And His Pan-India Career

Mumbai: Jisshu Sengupta is a celebrated name in Bengali cinema and has steadily built a strong presence in Hindi films as well. Known for his nuanced performances and versatility, he has impressed audiences with roles across genres and industries. Whether it is intense dramas or character-driven roles, the actor has carved a niche for himself through consistent performances.

Having appeared in successful Bengali films such as Byomkesh Bakshi, Jaatishwar, Posto, Zulfiqar, and Kelor Kirti, Jisshu' s acting style, marked by emotional depth and natural ease, has resonated strongly with viewers. In Hindi cinema too, he has delivered impactful performances in films like Barfi!, Mardaani, Manikarnika, Shakuntala Devi, and Sadak 2.

Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of Bhooth Bangla, where he plays a pivotal role. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Jisshu spoke about his experience working on the film, collaborating with industry stalwarts, navigating multiple industries, and much more. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

ETV Bharat: Tell us about the journey of your film Bhooth Bangla and how this opportunity came your way.

Jisshu Sengupta: This journey began in 2024. I received a call from Priyadarshan Sir, and he asked me if I would like to act in a film he was making. When a proposal comes from a director of his stature, you don't think twice. I immediately said yes. Later, while I was shooting for another project in Mumbai, I met him and listened to the script. His co-director Abhilash told me something very special that when Sir was writing the screenplay, the character didn't even have a name. Instead, he had simply written 'Jisshu' because he had imagined me for that role from the very beginning. That was extremely flattering and a matter of great pride for me.

ETV Bharat: Is this your very first experience working with Priyadarshan?

Jisshu Sengupta: Yes, this is my first time working with him. However, we have known each other for nearly 15-16 years. Even though we never got the opportunity to collaborate earlier, finally working together was very special. It felt like the right project at the right time.

ETV Bharat: You are also working in Haiwaan, aren't you?

Jisshu Sengupta: Yes, I am playing a special role in Haiwaan. Although it is a brief appearance, it is important to the storyline. Sometimes, even short roles can leave a strong impact if they are well-written.

Jisshu Sengupta (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: Could you briefly tell us about your role?

Jisshu Sengupta: If I describe my character in detail, I would have to talk about at least three other characters, and that would reveal a big part of the plot. So, I can only share that my character's name is Vasudev. It is a layered role, and audiences will gradually understand its depth as the story unfolds.

ETV Bharat: What was the atmosphere like on set while working alongside such legendary actors?

Jisshu Sengupta: The atmosphere was very lively and inspiring. Working with Paresh-ji, Rajpal-ji, Ashwini-ji, and Tabu was wonderful. I had worked with Tabu earlier in a Bengali film years ago, but for the others, it was my first collaboration. Every day on set felt like a learning experience. Their discipline, their approach, and their ease in performance were truly inspiring.

ETV Bharat: Is this your first experience working in the horror-comedy genre?

Jisshu Sengupta: Yes, this is my first horror-comedy. It's a tricky genre because you have to balance fear and humour. That balance makes it challenging but also very exciting. For me, it was a completely new experience.

ETV Bharat: Akshay Kumar is known for his mischievous nature. Did you witness any pranks on set?

Jisshu Sengupta: There were many pranks on set, though fortunately not too many were played on me. I was part of Akshay Paaji's inner circle, so I escaped most of them. In fact, I helped him pull off a few! Once during a song shoot, we stuck a note on an assistant choreographer's back and filmed it. Even Priyadarshan Sir would occasionally join in. These moments kept the atmosphere fun and relaxed.