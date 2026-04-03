Exclusive: Jisshu Sengupta Talks Bhooth Bangla, Working With Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan And His Pan-India Career
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam, Jisshu Sengupta discusses Bhooth Bangla, working with Priyadarshan, industry experiences, language challenges, and career choices.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 3, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Jisshu Sengupta is a celebrated name in Bengali cinema and has steadily built a strong presence in Hindi films as well. Known for his nuanced performances and versatility, he has impressed audiences with roles across genres and industries. Whether it is intense dramas or character-driven roles, the actor has carved a niche for himself through consistent performances.
Having appeared in successful Bengali films such as Byomkesh Bakshi, Jaatishwar, Posto, Zulfiqar, and Kelor Kirti, Jisshu' s acting style, marked by emotional depth and natural ease, has resonated strongly with viewers. In Hindi cinema too, he has delivered impactful performances in films like Barfi!, Mardaani, Manikarnika, Shakuntala Devi, and Sadak 2.
Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of Bhooth Bangla, where he plays a pivotal role. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Jisshu spoke about his experience working on the film, collaborating with industry stalwarts, navigating multiple industries, and much more. Here are excerpts from the conversation:
ETV Bharat: Tell us about the journey of your film Bhooth Bangla and how this opportunity came your way.
Jisshu Sengupta: This journey began in 2024. I received a call from Priyadarshan Sir, and he asked me if I would like to act in a film he was making. When a proposal comes from a director of his stature, you don't think twice. I immediately said yes. Later, while I was shooting for another project in Mumbai, I met him and listened to the script. His co-director Abhilash told me something very special that when Sir was writing the screenplay, the character didn't even have a name. Instead, he had simply written 'Jisshu' because he had imagined me for that role from the very beginning. That was extremely flattering and a matter of great pride for me.
ETV Bharat: Is this your very first experience working with Priyadarshan?
Jisshu Sengupta: Yes, this is my first time working with him. However, we have known each other for nearly 15-16 years. Even though we never got the opportunity to collaborate earlier, finally working together was very special. It felt like the right project at the right time.
ETV Bharat: You are also working in Haiwaan, aren't you?
Jisshu Sengupta: Yes, I am playing a special role in Haiwaan. Although it is a brief appearance, it is important to the storyline. Sometimes, even short roles can leave a strong impact if they are well-written.
ETV Bharat: Could you briefly tell us about your role?
Jisshu Sengupta: If I describe my character in detail, I would have to talk about at least three other characters, and that would reveal a big part of the plot. So, I can only share that my character's name is Vasudev. It is a layered role, and audiences will gradually understand its depth as the story unfolds.
ETV Bharat: What was the atmosphere like on set while working alongside such legendary actors?
Jisshu Sengupta: The atmosphere was very lively and inspiring. Working with Paresh-ji, Rajpal-ji, Ashwini-ji, and Tabu was wonderful. I had worked with Tabu earlier in a Bengali film years ago, but for the others, it was my first collaboration. Every day on set felt like a learning experience. Their discipline, their approach, and their ease in performance were truly inspiring.
ETV Bharat: Is this your first experience working in the horror-comedy genre?
Jisshu Sengupta: Yes, this is my first horror-comedy. It's a tricky genre because you have to balance fear and humour. That balance makes it challenging but also very exciting. For me, it was a completely new experience.
ETV Bharat: Akshay Kumar is known for his mischievous nature. Did you witness any pranks on set?
Jisshu Sengupta: There were many pranks on set, though fortunately not too many were played on me. I was part of Akshay Paaji's inner circle, so I escaped most of them. In fact, I helped him pull off a few! Once during a song shoot, we stuck a note on an assistant choreographer's back and filmed it. Even Priyadarshan Sir would occasionally join in. These moments kept the atmosphere fun and relaxed.
ETV Bharat: Do you personally believe in ghosts?
Jisshu Sengupta: Just like we haven't seen God physically, I haven't seen a ghost either. But I believe in energy, both positive and negative. If positive energy exists, negative energy must also exist. So, I believe in energies rather than ghosts.
ETV Bharat: Have you ever had a supernatural experience?
Jisshu Sengupta: Yes, I have felt such energies. During the shooting of Durgamati, we stayed in an old palace in Bhopal. At a particular time every day, a ceiling light would fuse. Also, one room created a suffocating feeling whenever someone entered. It was strange. But on this film's set, everything was cheerful and positive.
ETV Bharat: Among the legendary artists you've worked with, who stands out?
Jisshu Sengupta: I've worked on about 20 to 25 Hindi projects. Working with Amitabh Bachchan in Piku and The Last Lear was extraordinary. His dedication and discipline are unmatched. I've also worked with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Sushmita Sen, Tabu, and Bipasha Basu. Every collaboration has been a learning experience. I still feel I've only learned a small percentage of acting. The day I feel I know everything, I'll retire.
ETV Bharat: Have you started working in Telugu and Kannada industries as well?
Jisshu Sengupta: I've worked in Telugu films, but not Kannada yet. Sometimes my films get dubbed into other languages, and my name appears in those credits.
ETV Bharat: Was working in South Indian cinema a planned decision?
Jisshu Sengupta: Not really. I don't plan too much. If I like a role, I accept it. I got my first Telugu opportunity while I was in the hospital recovering from surgery. Director Krish called me. I told him I didn’t know the language, but he trusted me. I accepted it as a challenge.
ETV Bharat: How do you manage the language barrier?
Jisshu Sengupta: Dialogues are written in Roman script with English meanings. I sit with my assistant and understand every word and emphasis. It's a difficult process, but it helps. Now I even try to dub my own lines.
ETV Bharat: Do you accept every project that comes your way?
Jisshu Sengupta: No. I evaluate whether my character is essential to the story. If the film can work without my character, I don't take it. Length doesn't matter, impact does.
ETV Bharat: Have you worked in Bangladeshi films recently?
Jisshu Sengupta: Yes, I worked in Barbad last year with Shakib Khan. It was my return after 25 years. Since the team was from Bengal, it felt like working with family.
ETV Bharat: What is the secret behind your fitness?
Jisshu Sengupta: Cricket. I consider myself a cricketer first and an actor later. I played for Bengal Under-19. Even today, I play whenever I can. It keeps me physically and mentally fit.
ETV Bharat: Would you like to star in a cricket biopic?
Jisshu Sengupta: Absolutely. If the right opportunity comes, I would love to. I also run a production house, and maybe someday we'll explore such a project.