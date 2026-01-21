Exclusive Interview | 'We Don't Have Enough Money To Lobby For Oscars,' Says Dashavataar Writer-Director Subodh Khanolkar
Mumbai: This year will be remembered as a significant and historic year for Marathi cinema as Subodh Khanolkar's Dashavataar has been added to the list of films competing for the 2026 Official Academy Awards, making it one of the few from a several of international films currently in the running for the Acadamy Awards. The Director has given some insight into the process the film has been through so far and its cultural origins, as well as the financial aspects of campaigning for the Academy Awards.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam, Subodh Khanolkar said he is extremely happy with how far Dashavataar has come, even as he admitted that the team does not have the resources required for large-scale Oscar lobbying.
'At first, I couldn't believe it'
Reacting to the news of Dashavataar making it to the contention list, Khanolkar said the moment was deeply emotional for him. "Of course, I was very happy when I heard that Dashavataar had been selected," he said, adding, "Initially, I could not believe that the news was true. When I received the official mail, only then did it sink in and my mind felt calm."
For the director, this achievement goes beyond personal success. He believes the film's recognition is a moment of pride for the entire Marathi film industry. "In my opinion, being selected for the Oscars is not just the glory of one film. It is an honour for Marathi cinema as a whole. Because of this, our cinema will reach a wider global audience," he said.
As the first Marathi Film to qualify for the Oscar's open category, Dashavataar has achieved a milestone itself. Of the total number of films submitted to be considered for the Oscar, which is more than 2,000 each year, only about 150 - 250 get to this point.
A mythological story told through a human lens
Based on the ancient folk theatre tradition of Dashavataar from the Konkan region, the film blends Indian mythology with contemporary concerns. It follows Babuli Mestri, an ageing folk performer who plays all ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu on stage, while grappling with personal struggles and a rapidly changing world.
Khanolkar said the film's intention was to bring Indian mythology to the global stage in a relatable and cinematic way. "Dashavataar gives international recognition to Indian mythology. The film combines traditional beliefs with modern storytelling. It shows how art, devotion, and human emotions are deeply connected," he said.
Despite being made on a very modest budget, the film has performed exceptionally well. It reportedly earned Rs 27 crore at the box office and continues to enjoy popularity on OTT platforms.
"We don't have the money to lobby for the Oscars"
One of the most honest moments of the interview came when Khanolkar spoke about the realities of Oscar campaigning. "Yes, lobbying is required once a film enters the Oscars race," he admitted, adding, "But that process is extremely expensive. We don't have the money to go to America, stay there for three months, and personally meet jury members."
However, he added that the team is exploring alternative methods. "The Oscars committee has introduced an official digital app. Through this, we are trying to reach around 1,500 voters. Social media has also become very powerful, and we are using that platform to promote the film," he quipped.
Deep roots in Konkan culture
The Konkan region plays a vital role in Dashavataar, not just as a backdrop but as the soul of the story. "I am from Konkan myself," Khanolkar said. "My earlier films were also set there. The local people have a deep emotional bond with the Dashavataar tradition. For them, it is not just entertainment. It is devotion."
He also pointed out how the film subtly addresses environmental concerns: "Konkan is changing rapidly. Forests are being destroyed, and this is dangerous for the environment. Through this film, we wanted to highlight that change."
A challenging shoot in the jungle
The film was shot over 50 days in various locations across Konkan, including Kudal, and featured extensive jungle sequences. "Shooting in the jungle is always difficult. The forest is like a character in the film, so we had to shoot there. Managing a crew of nearly 250 people for a month was a big challenge," Khanolkar said.
Special care was also taken of veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, who plays the central role. Just before the shoot, Prabhavalkar was diagnosed with chikungunya and was advised complete rest. "Despite his health condition, he never complained, sat for three to four hours in make-up without a single complaint. That kind of dedication is rare," Khanolkar said, adding, "We planned the shoot carefully and made sure his health was taken care of."
Transforming mythology for the screen
Make-up played a crucial role in bringing the ten avatars of Vishnu to life on screen. "The stage make-up used in Dashavataar performances is very dark," Khanolkar explained. "For the film, we had to soften it because the camera captures details differently," he added. He praised make-up designer Rohit Mahadik, the cinematographer, and the art director for their detailed work.
On the other hand, Prabhavalkar's performance has been widely praised as one of the finest of his career, adding another milestone to his five-decade-long legacy that includes Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Zapatlela, and his iconic theatre work.
A cast driven by passion
The film also features Bharat Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar, Abhinay Berde, Guru Thakur, and Vijay Kenkare, many of whom appear in brief but impactful roles. "We were lucky that all of them agreed to work," Khanolkar said. "No one questioned the look tests or the length of their roles. They understood the story." He especially praised Mahesh Manjrekar for his creative inputs: "He would suggest small changes that actually improved scenes. His experience really helped."
What's next?
When asked about future projects, Khanolkar said discussions are ongoing for three new stories. "But right now, my focus is completely on the Oscar journey of Dashavataar," he said. As Dashavataar continues its journey from regional storytelling to the global stage, its presence on the Oscars contention list stands as a powerful reminder that strong content, cultural authenticity, and artistic honesty can travel far even without big budgets.
