Exclusive Interview | 'We Don't Have Enough Money To Lobby For Oscars,' Says Dashavataar Writer-Director Subodh Khanolkar

Mumbai: This year will be remembered as a significant and historic year for Marathi cinema as Subodh Khanolkar's Dashavataar has been added to the list of films competing for the 2026 Official Academy Awards, making it one of the few from a several of international films currently in the running for the Acadamy Awards. The Director has given some insight into the process the film has been through so far and its cultural origins, as well as the financial aspects of campaigning for the Academy Awards.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat's Kirtikumar Kadam, Subodh Khanolkar said he is extremely happy with how far Dashavataar has come, even as he admitted that the team does not have the resources required for large-scale Oscar lobbying.

'At first, I couldn't believe it'

Reacting to the news of Dashavataar making it to the contention list, Khanolkar said the moment was deeply emotional for him. "Of course, I was very happy when I heard that Dashavataar had been selected," he said, adding, "Initially, I could not believe that the news was true. When I received the official mail, only then did it sink in and my mind felt calm."

For the director, this achievement goes beyond personal success. He believes the film's recognition is a moment of pride for the entire Marathi film industry. "In my opinion, being selected for the Oscars is not just the glory of one film. It is an honour for Marathi cinema as a whole. Because of this, our cinema will reach a wider global audience," he said.

As the first Marathi Film to qualify for the Oscar's open category, Dashavataar has achieved a milestone itself. Of the total number of films submitted to be considered for the Oscar, which is more than 2,000 each year, only about 150 - 250 get to this point.

A mythological story told through a human lens

Based on the ancient folk theatre tradition of Dashavataar from the Konkan region, the film blends Indian mythology with contemporary concerns. It follows Babuli Mestri, an ageing folk performer who plays all ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu on stage, while grappling with personal struggles and a rapidly changing world.

Khanolkar said the film's intention was to bring Indian mythology to the global stage in a relatable and cinematic way. "Dashavataar gives international recognition to Indian mythology. The film combines traditional beliefs with modern storytelling. It shows how art, devotion, and human emotions are deeply connected," he said.

Despite being made on a very modest budget, the film has performed exceptionally well. It reportedly earned Rs 27 crore at the box office and continues to enjoy popularity on OTT platforms.