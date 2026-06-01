ETV Bharat / entertainment

Exclusive Interview | Neeraj Vikram On Writing For Motu Patlu, Chhota Bheem And Chhattisgarhi Cinema

Like everyone else, I faced years of struggle. My first two or three years in Mumbai passed without getting any meaningful work. I had to visit offices repeatedly and often wasn't even granted meetings. The Army background did not open doors initially, but it gave me financial security and the discipline to keep going. Once people learned about my Army service, they treated me with greater respect.

How difficult was your initial struggle in Mumbai, and did your Army background help you navigate those challenges?

People naturally move to bigger cities in search of opportunities, but staying connected to your roots is equally important. Even while living in Mumbai, I remained closely associated with Raipur and Chhattisgarh. Returning and contributing to the local film industry felt like a natural step because this is where my roots are.

What motivated you to return to Chhattisgarh after establishing yourself in Mumbai, when most people choose to stay there?

Although I am originally from Kanpur, my father moved to Raipur in 1974. I completed my graduation and LL.B. in Raipur and decided during my college days that I wanted to work in films. While trying to establish myself in Mumbai, I was selected for the Army. I served for five years, which gave me financial stability, discipline and confidence. After leaving the Army, I returned to Mumbai and pursued my dream of working in the entertainment industry.

You studied law in Raipur, joined the Army, and later built a successful career in Mumbai’s entertainment industry. How did this unconventional journey unfold?

Raipur: Neeraj Vikram, a writer, producer, and director from Raipur, Chhattisgarh has made a name for himself in Mumbai's children’s entertainment industry with popular shows like Motu Patlu , Chhota Bheem , Shiva , Gattu Battu , Son Pari , and Shakalaka Boom Boom . In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat , Vikram spoke about his journey from studying law in Raipur and serving in the Indian Army to establishing a successful career in television and animation. He also shared his views on the Chhattisgarhi film industry and his upcoming film, Mahun Dilwala Tahun Dilwali .

Did you always want to be a writer, or did you also aspire to become an actor? How did your first break come about?

I moved to Mumbai primarily to become a writer, though like many newcomers I was also attracted to acting. My first break came when a director asked me for a story for a television serial. I pitched Duniyadari, which was approved, and that launched my writing career. After that, more writing assignments followed.

Neeraj Vikram speaking to ETV Bharat's Praveen Singh (ETV Bharat)

You acted in films and TV shows before focusing on writing. Why did you ultimately choose writing over acting?

I did some acting and frequently played police officers because my Army background suited such roles. However, writing assignments kept increasing, and I realized writing was my true strength. The satisfaction I get from creating stories is far greater than what I experienced through acting, so I decided to focus entirely on writing.

How did you become associated with popular animated shows such as Motu Patlu, Chhota Bheem, Shiva and Gattu Battu?

My journey in animation began with Motu Patlu. The characters already existed in Lotpot magazine, and when the animated adaptation was being developed, I joined as a writer. The show's success led to opportunities on other animated series, including Shiva, Gattu Battu, Chacha Bhatija and several others.

What is your approach to writing for children, and how do you balance entertainment with positive messaging?

I don't believe in preaching to children. Entertainment should come first. At the same time, stories can subtly convey positive values. For example, when a character faces consequences for stealing or lying, children naturally understand the lesson without being directly lectured.

There is often criticism that foreign cartoons promote values at odds with Indian culture. How important is cultural sensitivity when creating children's content?

It is extremely important. When we create local content, we ensure that the language, behavior and situations shown are appropriate for children and aligned with our cultural values. While we cannot control foreign content, regulatory mechanisms exist to address concerns when necessary.

Tell us about your upcoming Chhattisgarhi film, Mahun Dilwala Tahun Dilwali. What can audiences expect from it, and how was the shooting experience?

It is a romantic comedy designed to entertain audiences and give them a break from the stress of daily life. The film was shot in and around Gariaband, where the forests and temples provided beautiful locations. The entire shooting experience was memorable and enjoyable.

How do you assess the growth of the Chhattisgarhi film industry, and what are its biggest opportunities and challenges?

The industry has grown tremendously. Earlier, only a few films were produced every year, whereas now several films are released every month. The biggest challenge is the limited geographical spread of Chhattisgarhi-speaking audiences, which restricts the market size. Despite that, opportunities are expanding rapidly across all departments of filmmaking.

What impact could initiatives such as subsidies and a proposed film city have on the state's film ecosystem?

Government support can play a transformative role. Subsidies are already helping filmmakers, and a film city would generate employment, improve infrastructure and attract filmmakers from other regions to shoot in Chhattisgarh. That would strengthen the entire ecosystem.

What advice would you give young people aspiring to build careers in writing, acting, directing or other areas of the film industry?

The most important thing is to identify your real talent. Don't come to the industry with only the dream of becoming a hero. Understand whether your strength lies in writing, acting, directing, cinematography or another field. Honest self-assessment and continuous improvement are essential for success.

Many believe writing is not financially rewarding. What has been your experience as a professional writer?

That perception is incorrect. Good writers are highly valued, especially in television. If you have talent and consistently deliver quality work, there is significant earning potential. Mumbai rewards talent, and capable writers rarely remain without work.

What projects are you currently working on, and what can audiences expect from you in the near future?

My immediate focus is on Mahun Dilwala Tahun Dilwali, which is scheduled for release on June 12. Beyond that, I am working on new film projects and stories, and I look forward to continuing my contributions to both regional cinema and entertainment content.