ETV Bharat / entertainment

MIFF 2026 Exclusive: Silver Director Natalia Koniarz On Filming In Death Mines

Acclaimed director Natalia Koniarz’s documentary Silver won the Golden Conch, the highest honour at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). The award, which came as a delightful surprise, recognized the film's poetic yet uncompromising exploration of poverty, labour, and human dignity in Bolivia's Cerro Rico mines. It was praised by the Indian jury for its striking moral and artistic clarity.

The film that has won several international awards, focuses on the lives of miners taking viewers deep inside the Cerro Rico mountain in Potosí, Bolivia—known historically as "the mountain that devours men”. In the silence and darkness of a trembling mountain, an underground world unfolds through the eyes of a 12-year-old boy Juvi, an elderly miner and a woman. Where every day labour intertwines with the weight of history, a story emerges about colonial legacy, social exclusion and an unending cycle of exploitation. Koniarz’s film is also a tribute to the memory and resilience of those who descend each day into the darkness concealed beneath the surface of the world.

The film also draws attention to perpetual grief and the contrast between modern, globalised capitalism and the harsh, dark conditions in which the precious metal is extracted. The Polish-Norwegian-Finnish co-production highlights the indigenous miners who risk their lives extracting silver in the notorious mine to provide materials for modern technology. Excerpts from the interview with Natalia Koniarz, on how she captured the story and how she drew inspiration by the realization that modern technology (such as cell phones, cameras, and AI) relies heavily on silver, despite the miner’s facing exploitation and extreme danger for 500 long years.

Tell us the origins of this film. How did Silver happen?

Everything started during the pandemic when I was stuck in Bolivia for one-and-a-half years and I started to live in the Bolivian mine. In March 2020, I was travelling to Argentina along with my cinematographer, Staszek Cuske. The pandemic struck, borders were closed, flights cancelled, and so did connections to Europe. It lasted fourteen months. There was nowhere to return to. We sought respite from the claustrophobia of the lockdown in the Chilean Andes. We lived out of a tent. We moved along the mountains by bicycle. After several months, we crossed into Bolivia. We were already exhausted, searching for a place to stay. We had heard tales of “the country's most beautiful treasure” – Potosí.

Silver highlights the indigenous miners who risk their lives extracting silver in the notorious mine to provide materials for modern technology (Photo: Special arrangement)

So, you did find this treasure...

I started getting to know the city and its inhabitants. Above the rooftops looms the monumental, legendary mountain Cerro Rico, which hides silver. Challenging it against the skyline is a 19th-century statue of liberty, modelled after the American one. Meanwhile, at ground level, teenagers emerge from the mine, exhausted from extremely perilous work. We wanted to understand this place better. We took up residence on the mountain's slopes, amongst the miners, both men and women, and their children.

Tell us more about your journey in making the film.

It was one of the most difficult and important experiences of my life. The first time I went on the ground, I felt something personal. I come from a family connected to mining in Poland. Even though Bolivia is very far from my home and work, I never felt like an outsider but it was hard to understand their life as an outsider no matter how much time I spent there. I was focusing on the right gaze, the respect that I have for their work and people I met, it required responsibility, patience, and understanding that cinema can also take something from people so I had to be very careful of how I film.