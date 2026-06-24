MIFF 2026 Exclusive: Silver Director Natalia Koniarz On Filming In Death Mines
Polish director Natalia Koniarz opens up on her documentary, Silver, which won the highest honour, Golden Conch at the MIFF 2026 that concluded recently.
By Seema Sinha
Published : June 24, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Acclaimed director Natalia Koniarz’s documentary Silver won the Golden Conch, the highest honour at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF). The award, which came as a delightful surprise, recognized the film's poetic yet uncompromising exploration of poverty, labour, and human dignity in Bolivia's Cerro Rico mines. It was praised by the Indian jury for its striking moral and artistic clarity.
The film that has won several international awards, focuses on the lives of miners taking viewers deep inside the Cerro Rico mountain in Potosí, Bolivia—known historically as "the mountain that devours men”. In the silence and darkness of a trembling mountain, an underground world unfolds through the eyes of a 12-year-old boy Juvi, an elderly miner and a woman. Where every day labour intertwines with the weight of history, a story emerges about colonial legacy, social exclusion and an unending cycle of exploitation. Koniarz’s film is also a tribute to the memory and resilience of those who descend each day into the darkness concealed beneath the surface of the world.
The film also draws attention to perpetual grief and the contrast between modern, globalised capitalism and the harsh, dark conditions in which the precious metal is extracted. The Polish-Norwegian-Finnish co-production highlights the indigenous miners who risk their lives extracting silver in the notorious mine to provide materials for modern technology. Excerpts from the interview with Natalia Koniarz, on how she captured the story and how she drew inspiration by the realization that modern technology (such as cell phones, cameras, and AI) relies heavily on silver, despite the miner’s facing exploitation and extreme danger for 500 long years.
Tell us the origins of this film. How did Silver happen?
Everything started during the pandemic when I was stuck in Bolivia for one-and-a-half years and I started to live in the Bolivian mine. In March 2020, I was travelling to Argentina along with my cinematographer, Staszek Cuske. The pandemic struck, borders were closed, flights cancelled, and so did connections to Europe. It lasted fourteen months. There was nowhere to return to. We sought respite from the claustrophobia of the lockdown in the Chilean Andes. We lived out of a tent. We moved along the mountains by bicycle. After several months, we crossed into Bolivia. We were already exhausted, searching for a place to stay. We had heard tales of “the country's most beautiful treasure” – Potosí.
So, you did find this treasure...
I started getting to know the city and its inhabitants. Above the rooftops looms the monumental, legendary mountain Cerro Rico, which hides silver. Challenging it against the skyline is a 19th-century statue of liberty, modelled after the American one. Meanwhile, at ground level, teenagers emerge from the mine, exhausted from extremely perilous work. We wanted to understand this place better. We took up residence on the mountain's slopes, amongst the miners, both men and women, and their children.
Tell us more about your journey in making the film.
It was one of the most difficult and important experiences of my life. The first time I went on the ground, I felt something personal. I come from a family connected to mining in Poland. Even though Bolivia is very far from my home and work, I never felt like an outsider but it was hard to understand their life as an outsider no matter how much time I spent there. I was focusing on the right gaze, the respect that I have for their work and people I met, it required responsibility, patience, and understanding that cinema can also take something from people so I had to be very careful of how I film.
Going into the mines was a risk and we didn’t want to risk too many lives. It was me, my cinematographer and the sound recordist who went inside the mines for filming. There were many difficult moments during the shoot because we couldn’t use lights and there was complete darkness. We could only see shadows everywhere; the cinematographer could only see what was in the frame and I was trying to see in the dark ...It was less of directing and more about protecting everyone …trying to see if there is any hole in the ground if anyone could have fallen in and died. So, my work sometimes was not directing, it was keeping a watch on what was around us.
But one wonders what excited a Polish documentary filmmaker to film in a mine in Bolivia…
A director from Poland is part of the same world as the Bolivian boy …Previously his father was doing this, but he died in an accident. The silver they extract is used in photography and electronics. It enables me to pursue my profession. It is the artists' duty to remind people that at the other end of the supply chain there are actual human beings too.
What does life look like for people making a living from the mine?
Typically, it's brief. The average age for men is 40 years. Marked by death from birth – everyone has lost a loved one in the mine.
Do accidents occur that often?
Death is so commonplace amongst miners that no one dwells upon it. Dust and transport trolleys claim the most lives. The tunnels are too narrow for them to pass a person. Filled with metal, they become heavy. Descending the steep inclines, they reach considerable speeds. Walking through the mine, you must listen to the clatter of the rails and judge whether you can reach the next alley before they pass. Further along there are explosions, gases, being crushed, cave-ins, falls from height … I once heard the anguished cry of a miner as he smashed against the bottom of the cave.
Regardless of whether it's bidding farewell to a husband, cousin, or friend, the period of mourning lasts a month. Not a day more. I didn't encounter a single mother there who hadn't buried a child. The young quickly become orphans. The children from Silver come from different families; none has a father. You don't show emotions or discuss them there. They don't celebrate joyous moments or mourn tragic ones. The suffering is suppressed within. When one of the boys couldn't come to terms with the loss of someone close, he stopped speaking for several months.
How did the children respond to you?
That was the easiest for me. I am from a peasant family, I grew up in the mountains with a lot of children around and I am used to talking to them. I build good relations with them. They were asking me a lot of funny questions, we were sharing a lot of stories and that is how we build friendship, it was a real friendship. But emotionally, it was the most difficult part for me. Almost all the children lost their fathers or brother or someone close to them. I cannot erase the images of children experiencing violence from my memory. There is always this danger around them and being witness to violence and helplessness was very very hard. You live with these people, you become friends with them, you witness their suffering and violence, but you can’t change it or react. My reaction to someone else’s suffering could have consequences when I’m no longer there.
What becomes of the extracted silver?
It goes to corporations in Japan, Mexico, and the United States. The corporations prefer to limit their involvement to purchasing the material. Why would they want to be responsible for miners' safety?
What makes Silver such a universal film?
Tough question, but I will try to answer. I consider it to be a universal film because it touches upon something very basic like work, survival, family, danger, dignity, human rights … The question that the film is raising is not pertaining to only Bolivia. The film reveals something that is hidden, something that we choose not to see. What is hidden behind the comfort, technology, progress, wealth... That is why, I guess, Silver travels and connects with all of us.