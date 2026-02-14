Exclusive: Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia On 87 Years Of Music And His Bond With The Flute; 'We Have Never Had Silence Between Us'
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, he reflected on the inspiration he draws from his listeners, and how the landscape of music is changing.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
By Shifali Pandey
Bhopal: The intimate auditorium of Bharat Bhavan waited in silence. The audience had gathered not only as spectators but as listeners, ready to retreat from the noise of everyday life and immerse themselves in music.
When Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia walked onto the stage, the hall responded with quiet anticipation. The Padma Vibhushan awardee lifted his flute, paused, set it down, and then picked up another. His fingers trembled slightly before settling. He raised the flute to his lips, stopped once more, and tried again. This time, a note was heard, soft yet resonant. The audience knew it was time to transcend into the classics.
Breath and the Bond
Gradually, the dialogue between the maestro and his flute unfolded. After a few attempts, the notes began to flow, and the audience watched in awe as the instrument came alive in his hands.
Ahead of his performance at the 44th anniversary of Bharat Bhavan, Chaurasia spoke about his relationship with the flute. In a conversation with ETV Bharat in the green room, he reflected on the inspiration he draws from his listeners, his views on ageing, continuing to perform at 87, and how the landscape of music is changing.
"The flute has given me immense love," he said. "I am in love with it, and it is in love with me. I speak to it directly."
When asked what the flute says to him in return, he replied, "It loves me. What more can it give me? It is such a melodious instrument. I consider myself fortunate that it came into my life. There are no strings in it; the strongest connection is breath. That breath binds us. We have never had silence between us."
Music Beyond Age
Though age has brought visible physical changes, Chaurasia remains active on stage. When asked what continues to motivate him at this age, he credited his listeners.
"You are my inspiration. Your love brings me here. I do not know when I will retire. As long as you call me, I will come."
However, he quickly brushed aside any reference to his age and quipped with a smile, "Who told you I am past eighty?"
While he is celebrated for his mastery of the flute, through his collaboration with Pandit Shivkumar Sharma as part of the composer duo Shiv–Hari, Chaurasia created some of Hindi cinema's most enduring melodies. Together, they composed memorable soundtracks, including the music of the film Silsila, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan.
"There are fewer people now who can create something like that. Times have changed. Everything has become risky," he opined.
When told that the new generation of musicians is equally talented, he agreed. "They are doing very well. Not only are more students learning, but listeners are also growing. Audiences are preparing themselves to listen," said the legendary flautist.
An Unfinished Dream
Even as he continues to perform across the world, there is an unfinished chapter he often revisits. Two decades ago, during a visit to Madhya Pradesh, Chaurasia had expressed his desire to establish a gurukul in the state to train young flute players. The plan, however, did not materialise.
When reminded about it, he said, "There is no point repeating what did not happen. It requires character and commitment. I was only asking for land, not property," the GIMA awardee said before signing off.
As he took centre stage in the packed auditorium, he told the audience, "Invite me frequently before I grow old."
