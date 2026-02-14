ETV Bharat / entertainment

Exclusive: Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia On 87 Years Of Music And His Bond With The Flute; 'We Have Never Had Silence Between Us'

Bhopal: The intimate auditorium of Bharat Bhavan waited in silence. The audience had gathered not only as spectators but as listeners, ready to retreat from the noise of everyday life and immerse themselves in music.

When Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia walked onto the stage, the hall responded with quiet anticipation. The Padma Vibhushan awardee lifted his flute, paused, set it down, and then picked up another. His fingers trembled slightly before settling. He raised the flute to his lips, stopped once more, and tried again. This time, a note was heard, soft yet resonant. The audience knew it was time to transcend into the classics.

Breath and the Bond

Gradually, the dialogue between the maestro and his flute unfolded. After a few attempts, the notes began to flow, and the audience watched in awe as the instrument came alive in his hands.

Ahead of his performance at the 44th anniversary of Bharat Bhavan, Chaurasia spoke about his relationship with the flute. In a conversation with ETV Bharat in the green room, he reflected on the inspiration he draws from his listeners, his views on ageing, continuing to perform at 87, and how the landscape of music is changing.

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia (ETV Bharat)

"The flute has given me immense love," he said. "I am in love with it, and it is in love with me. I speak to it directly."

When asked what the flute says to him in return, he replied, "It loves me. What more can it give me? It is such a melodious instrument. I consider myself fortunate that it came into my life. There are no strings in it; the strongest connection is breath. That breath binds us. We have never had silence between us."

Music Beyond Age