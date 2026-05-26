EXCLUSIVE | Drishyam Music Director Anil Johnson Reveals Film's Theme Was Created Before Mohanlal Joined
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak, music director Anil Johnson opens up about Drishyam, filmmaking, silence in cinema, and his musical journey.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 26, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Malayalam music director Anil Johnson, known for his work in films such as Drishyam, Memories, Joseph, Aadhi, and Ela Veezha Poonchira, opened up about his approach to background scores, his long-standing collaboration with director Jeethu Joseph, and the evolution of the Drishyam franchise. In a detailed conversation, the composer shared insights into how some of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic themes were created.
Q: Drishyam 3 is currently creating waves in theaters. Shall we begin with the Drishyam franchise?
Absolutely. I usually become part of a film from the scriptwriting stage itself rather than joining only after the final cut is ready. That was also the case with Drishyam. Director Jeethu Joseph had discussed the story with me during its initial stages, long before the film became a major project.
Q: Was the Drishyam theme composed with Mohanlal in mind?
Interestingly, no. At the time the theme was composed, Mohanlal was not even part of the film. Jeethu Joseph had narrated the story to me, and after understanding Georgekutty’s emotional arc, I created a musical sketch and sent it to him. That same theme continues to be used across all three Drishyam films. I have never composed music specifically for a star. My focus has always been on the character and the emotion.
Q: Your background scores are often described as having an international quality. Is that a conscious approach?
Music is not just meant to elevate scenes. It is also a storytelling tool. In Drishyam, the score was built around two perspectives: how Georgekutty sees the world and how the world sees him. The tone of the music also changes drastically after the murder sequence in the first film.
Q: Which Drishyam film was the most challenging to score?
For me, Drishyam 2 was the most difficult. Georgekutty has a heroic image in that film, but it is not a typical revenge drama. He is simply trying to protect himself and his family. So the music had to create tension and excitement without becoming overly commercial. Maintaining that balance was challenging.
Q: Did you expect the franchise to grow to this scale?
While working on Drishyam 2, I felt there was scope for the story to continue. Jeethu Joseph is not someone who makes sequels only because a film is successful. He moves ahead only if he has a strong idea. In fact, he had discussed the climax of Drishyam 2 with me just months after the first film was released in 2013. The full script came much later during the pandemic period.
Q: What was different about the music in Drishyam 3?
Before filming began, Jeethu and I worked on several musical sketches. In the second part, the focus was on Georgekutty’s emotional burden and guilt. In the third part, the character is emotionally exhausted and weighed down by everything he has gone through. That emotional fatigue is reflected in the score as well.
Q: How did you connect so strongly with Georgekutty’s character?
Both Jeethu Joseph and I are fathers to daughters, so the emotional core of the character felt very natural to us. We immediately understood Georgekutty’s fear and desperation. The music for Drishyam was not overplanned. It emerged instinctively from the story.
Q: You worked under Johnson Master. How much has his guidance influenced your work?
Working with Johnson Master was a huge blessing. He always said that a music director needs common sense above all else. Music should emotionally connect with every kind of audience. He also taught me that the music required for a film already exists within its story and characters. A composer simply has to discover it.
Q: Why does your collaboration with Jeethu Joseph work so well?
I usually compose only for films written by Jeethu Joseph himself. Since he writes his own scripts, discussions about music become much clearer and more detailed. It is easier to understand the emotional and narrative requirements of the film when the writer and director are the same person.
Q: Your thrillers often use subtle music instead of loud commercial scoring. Why?
I believe music should support the scene, not overpower it. Audiences come to theatres for the story and characters. Background scores should never distract them. Hollywood films have also influenced my approach. For example, Road to Perdition uses very restrained music even during intense scenes, focusing more on the emotional state of the characters than the action itself.
Q: Silence also seems to play a major role in your films.
Absolutely. Silence is extremely important in cinema. Johnson Master once told me that small pieces of music placed between moments of silence are what affect audiences the most emotionally.
Q: Is that why the chase scene in Memories avoided heavy music?
Yes. In that sequence, we mostly used footsteps and rain sounds instead of a dramatic score. Initially, there were discussions about adding music, but eventually we realised silence made the tension more effective because it highlighted the physical exhaustion of both characters.
Q: Why did you decide to rework the classic song Mizhiyoram for Aadhi?
I had worked with composer Jerry Amaldev earlier in my career, so I wanted his permission before touching the song. I played him the reworked version, and he appreciated it. Only after receiving his approval did we proceed with the final recording.
Q: Despite many successful films, you have largely stayed away from the media. Why?
I am naturally introverted and prefer spending time with my family once work is done. I also feel interviews today often move away from cinema and focus on unrelated controversies or political discussions. I prefer keeping my personal views private.
Q: The score of Ela Veezha Poonchira felt completely different from your other films. How did you approach it?
The soundscape of that film was designed from the perspective of the landscape itself. Before composing music, we spent a lot of time working on ambient sounds and sound design. The goal was to make the audience feel immersed in that isolated environment without making the background score too obvious.
Q: Many viewers consider Joseph one of your finest works. What made that film special?
Even I consider Joseph one of my best works. The film is driven almost entirely by emotion, so the score had to remain deeply connected to the protagonist’s internal journey. I completed the background score in around two weeks.
Q: You received opportunities at a young age but became an independent composer only later. Why?
When I started out, I felt I still had a lot to learn. I spent years working in advertising, composing jingles and directing ad films. That experience helped sharpen my storytelling instincts and taught me how to communicate emotions effectively within a short duration.
Q: How do you view yourself as a composer today?
I have only worked on stories I genuinely connected with, and I do not regret any of the films I have done. I never know exactly how the first musical idea for a film appears. It just happens naturally. I also do not fear criticism. Every listener’s taste is shaped by the music they grew up hearing. Constructive criticism only helps an artist improve.