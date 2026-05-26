ETV Bharat / entertainment

EXCLUSIVE | Drishyam Music Director Anil Johnson Reveals Film's Theme Was Created Before Mohanlal Joined

Malayalam music director Anil Johnson, known for his work in films such as Drishyam, Memories, Joseph, Aadhi, and Ela Veezha Poonchira, opened up about his approach to background scores, his long-standing collaboration with director Jeethu Joseph, and the evolution of the Drishyam franchise. In a detailed conversation, the composer shared insights into how some of Malayalam cinema’s most iconic themes were created.

Q: Drishyam 3 is currently creating waves in theaters. Shall we begin with the Drishyam franchise?

Absolutely. I usually become part of a film from the scriptwriting stage itself rather than joining only after the final cut is ready. That was also the case with Drishyam. Director Jeethu Joseph had discussed the story with me during its initial stages, long before the film became a major project.

Q: Was the Drishyam theme composed with Mohanlal in mind?

Interestingly, no. At the time the theme was composed, Mohanlal was not even part of the film. Jeethu Joseph had narrated the story to me, and after understanding Georgekutty’s emotional arc, I created a musical sketch and sent it to him. That same theme continues to be used across all three Drishyam films. I have never composed music specifically for a star. My focus has always been on the character and the emotion.

Q: Your background scores are often described as having an international quality. Is that a conscious approach?

Music is not just meant to elevate scenes. It is also a storytelling tool. In Drishyam, the score was built around two perspectives: how Georgekutty sees the world and how the world sees him. The tone of the music also changes drastically after the murder sequence in the first film.

Q: Which Drishyam film was the most challenging to score?

For me, Drishyam 2 was the most difficult. Georgekutty has a heroic image in that film, but it is not a typical revenge drama. He is simply trying to protect himself and his family. So the music had to create tension and excitement without becoming overly commercial. Maintaining that balance was challenging.

Q: Did you expect the franchise to grow to this scale?

While working on Drishyam 2, I felt there was scope for the story to continue. Jeethu Joseph is not someone who makes sequels only because a film is successful. He moves ahead only if he has a strong idea. In fact, he had discussed the climax of Drishyam 2 with me just months after the first film was released in 2013. The full script came much later during the pandemic period.

Anil Johnson with Jeethu Joseph (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Q: What was different about the music in Drishyam 3?

Before filming began, Jeethu and I worked on several musical sketches. In the second part, the focus was on Georgekutty’s emotional burden and guilt. In the third part, the character is emotionally exhausted and weighed down by everything he has gone through. That emotional fatigue is reflected in the score as well.

Q: How did you connect so strongly with Georgekutty’s character?

Both Jeethu Joseph and I are fathers to daughters, so the emotional core of the character felt very natural to us. We immediately understood Georgekutty’s fear and desperation. The music for Drishyam was not overplanned. It emerged instinctively from the story.

Drishyam 3 Team (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Q: You worked under Johnson Master. How much has his guidance influenced your work?