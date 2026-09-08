ETV Bharat / entertainment

Exclusive: 'I Don't Go Back And Watch My Films', Cinematographer Anil Mehta Reveals His Shah Rukh Khan Connection At J&K International Film Festival

Srinagar: Acclaimed cinematographer Anil Mehta has said his early collaborations with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were among the biggest learning experiences of his career, while reflecting on the uncertainty of working in the film industry at the International Film Festival Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the festival on Tuesday, Mehta said choosing cinematography as a career was itself a difficult decision because he had little idea where the profession would take him.

"When I decided that I wanted to do cinematography, I myself did not know where my journey would have started. It is such an uncertain profession," Mehta said.

He recalled that the decision to enter films was not easy, particularly when he had to explain his career choice to his parents.

"It was very difficult to make a decision that I have to work in films, then I have to do cinematography and then I have to explain to my parents that this is what I want to do," he said.

Mehta, whose filmography includes several major Hindi films such as Lagaan, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Veer Zaara, Rockstar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, said his early association with Bhansali gave him valuable experience.

"My first two films were with SLB," he said, referring to Bhansali. "Khamoshi" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" for me are very big learning experiences."

Mehta said the appreciation received by his early work helped him find further opportunities in the industry.

"Because those films were made well, and because the second film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, was appreciated in the industry, then I got more work because of that," he said.

Mehta stressed that there is no fixed formula for building a career in cinema. Unlike professions where a predictable path may be followed, he said the film industry is defined by uncertainty.

"Everyone has their own path. So I can't give anyone a formula that if you do this, it will happen," he said.

"In films, the uncertainty is written very, very large. When does it start and when does it end? No one has an answer to this."

The cinematographer also spoke about his relationships with directors and dismissed the idea that disagreements and fights are an essential part of filmmaking.

He said the cinematographer's primary responsibility is to understand the director's vision and work toward the film rather than approaching a project with the expectation of conflict.

"As a cinematographer, you are going there to work for the film," Mehta said. "It is important to understand this thing from their point of view. And when you work with that spirit, then there are very few possibilities of fighting in this."

One of the most revealing moments of the conversation came when Mehta was asked whether he revisits his films to analyse his work, particularly after the final cut reaches audiences.